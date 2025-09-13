20 Wax Sculptures Of Famous Figures By This Artist That Are Surprisingly Creepy And Hilarious

When it comes to wax figures, most people imagine lifelike recreations in famous museums like Madame Tussauds but sculptor Arlindo Armacollo, from a small town in southern Brazil, has taken this craft to another level. His wax creations of icons like Mother Teresa, Albert Einstein, Princess Diana, and Nelson Mandela recently resurfaced in old TV footage, sparking both admiration and waves of memes.
Armacollo’s art blurs the line between tribute and caricature, but the best way to see what we mean is to scroll through some of his standout pieces. Some might spark laughter, others fascination, and a few could even trigger a sense of thrill or unease.
More info: Instagram
#1 Princess Diana
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#2 Mother Teresa
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#3 Freddie Mercury
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#4 John F. Kennedy
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#5 Marilyn Monroe
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#6 Elizabeth II
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#7 Pope Francis
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#8 Nelson Mandela
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#9 Charlie Chaplin
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#10 Mahatma Gandhi
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#11 Albert Einstein
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#12 Mr. Bean
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#13 Ayrton Senna
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#14 Shrek And Fiona
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#15 Zilda Arns Neumann
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#16 Alberto Santos-Dumont
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#17 El Chavo Del Ocho
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#18 Oktoberfest
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#19 Roberto Carlos (Brazilian Singer)
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
#20
Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo
Follow Us