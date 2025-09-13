20 Wax Sculptures Of Famous Figures By This Artist That Are Surprisingly Creepy And Hilarious

When it comes to wax figures, most people imagine lifelike recreations in famous museums like Madame Tussauds but sculptor Arlindo Armacollo, from a small town in southern Brazil, has taken this craft to another level. His wax creations of icons like Mother Teresa, Albert Einstein, Princess Diana, and Nelson Mandela recently resurfaced in old TV footage, sparking both admiration and waves of memes.

Armacollo’s art blurs the line between tribute and caricature, but the best way to see what we mean is to scroll through some of his standout pieces. Some might spark laughter, others fascination, and a few could even trigger a sense of thrill or unease.

#1 Princess Diana

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#2 Mother Teresa

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#3 Freddie Mercury

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#4 John F. Kennedy

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#5 Marilyn Monroe

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#6 Elizabeth II

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#7 Pope Francis

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#8 Nelson Mandela

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#9 Charlie Chaplin

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#10 Mahatma Gandhi

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#11 Albert Einstein

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#12 Mr. Bean

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#13 Ayrton Senna

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#14 Shrek And Fiona

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#15 Zilda Arns Neumann

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#16 Alberto Santos-Dumont

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#17 El Chavo Del Ocho

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#18 Oktoberfest

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#19 Roberto Carlos (Brazilian Singer)

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

#20

Image source: museu.izidoroarmacollo

