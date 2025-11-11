How Women Handled Their Periods Throughout History

“Period Piece” is a short form comedic web series about women having their periods throughout history. We hope this show will help de-stigmatize menstruation, helping girls feel pride in what their bodies can do. The content is relatable, so girls will also be able to laugh and talk about their periods in a fun way. Men will also be able to appreciate the humour, and hopefully feel more comfortable with something that has often been a mystery to them.
Everyone can benefit from the show, and hopefully, everyone can laugh watching it. Watch all 7 episodes below!
1920s Brooklyn
18th Century France
Today
Biblical Times
Buddhism
Colonial America
Victorian England
