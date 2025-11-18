50 Of The Most Incredible Shots That Were Submitted To The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Quality humor. A passion for conservation. A deep love of photography. And a whole lot of fun! That’s how we see the legendary Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards—an annual competition that invites photographers from all around the globe to share their funniest and wittiest animal photos.
Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to celebrate the project in all of its glory, so we’ve curated a list of the most hilarious and powerful entrant images from over the years. Scroll down for a good dose of humor, as well as some inspiration to grab your camera or phone and explore the Great Outdoors.
2024 is a huge milestone because it is the 10th year that the competition will be running! Bored Panda reached out to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team for a chat.
#1 Laughing Dormouse (2017)
Image source: ANDREA ZAMPATTI – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY
#2 Laid Back (2019)
Image source: TOM MALGENSEN – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY
#3 Talk To The Fin! (2022)
Image source: Jennifer Hadley
#4 (2020)
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#5 (2020)
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#6 Winner 2023, Air Guitar Roo (2023)
Image source: JASON MOORE, AUSTRALIA – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#7 Help (2017)
Image source: Tibor Kercz
#8 Rhinopeacok (2018)
Image source: KALLOL MUKHERJEE – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#9 Squirrel Wishes (2019)
Image source: Geert Weggen
#10 Fun For All Ages (2020)
Image source: THOMAS VIJAYAN, CANADA – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#11 Majestic And Graceful Bald Eagle (2021)
Image source: David Eppley
#12 Wildlife Photograbear (2018)
Image source: RPIE ~GALITZ – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#13 Smiley, Parrot Fish From El Hierro, Canary Islands (2020)
Image source: ARTHUR TELLE THIEMANN – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#14 The Wink (2022)
Image source: Kevin Lohman
#15 He’s Right Behind Me Isn’t He? (2019)
Image source: Anthony N Petrovich
#16 Excuse Me…pardon Me! (2022)
Image source: RYAN SIMS – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#17 Splits (2018)
Image source: GEERT WEGGEN – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#18 Hitching A Ride (2017)
Image source: DAISY GILARDINI – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#19 Tight Fit (2015)
Image source: MARK SCHOCKEN – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#20 I Guess Summer Is Over (2021)
Image source: JOHN SPEIRS – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#21 Angel Bear (2016)
Image source: ADAM PARSONS – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#22 Oh My (2019)
Image source: Harry Walker
#23 Holly Jolly Snowy (2019)
Image source: Vicki Jauron
#24 What Do You Mean Smile?! I Am Smiling! (2022)
Image source: Alison Buttigieg
#25 (2020)
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#26 Happy New Year Everyone (2022)
Image source: MIROSLAV SRB, CZESH REPUBLIC – COMEDY WOILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#27 Enough! (2020)
Image source: ASHISH INAMBAR – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY
#28 (2020)
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#29 Wtf (2017)
Image source: George Cathcart
#30 Quarantine Life (2021)
Image source: Kevin Biskaborn
#31 Monday Morning Mood (2021)
Image source: Andrew Mayes
#32 Time For School (2021)
Image source: Chee Kee Teo
#33 Seriously, Would You Share Some? (2020)
Image source: KRISZTINA SCHEEFF – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#34 (2020)
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#35 How Funny Was That? (2018)
Image source: AUSTIN THOMAS – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY
#36 Mum Life (2022)
Image source: Sophie Hart
#37 Maniacs (2022)
Image source: Saverio Gatto
#38 Mother Returned From Her Parents Meeting From School (2018)
Image source: Valtteri Mulkahainen
#39 Did I Say You Could Take My Picture? (2021)
Image source: Patrick Dirlam
#40 No Butter Or Salt? (2016)
Image source: BARB D’ARPINO – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY
#41 (2020)
Image source: comedywildlifephoto
#42 Fight Back (2022)
Image source: John Chaney
#43 Pair Ice Skating (2019)
Image source: Andre Erlich
#44 Happy (2018)
Image source: Muriel Vekemans
#45 Not So Cat-Like Reflexes (2022)
Image source: Jennifer Hadley
#46 Push Me Pull You (2016)
Image source: GEORGE DIAN BALAN, BELGIUM – COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS
#47 Laughing Snake (2021)
Image source: Aditya Kshirsagar
#48 Surfing South Atlantic Style (2019)
Image source: Elmar Weiss
#49 It’s All Kicking Off! (2022)
Image source: Michael Eastwell
#50 How Do You Get That Damn Window Open? (2021)
Image source: Nicolas de VAULX
