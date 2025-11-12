This Shows How Furniture Transforms Into Art Pieces!

The work of Robert van Embricqs is not only aesthetically pleasing, it also creates an interaction with the user due to the movement between the flat and its 3d form. With his designs for furniture Van Embricqs starts out by making incisions in a flat surface, then sits back to watch and study the reaction to the new shape by rising the structure!
More info: robertvanembricqs.com
The Rising Chair in its transformation
Small fruitbowl inspired by the Rising Chair
Rising Side Table in its transformation
Rising Table grand design
The heart inside consist of beams that function as legs of the table
When Functionality Meets Art
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us