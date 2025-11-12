This Shows How Furniture Transforms Into Art Pieces!

The work of Robert van Embricqs is not only aesthetically pleasing, it also creates an interaction with the user due to the movement between the flat and its 3d form. With his designs for furniture Van Embricqs starts out by making incisions in a flat surface, then sits back to watch and study the reaction to the new shape by rising the structure!

More info: robertvanembricqs.com

The Rising Chair in its transformation

Small fruitbowl inspired by the Rising Chair

Rising Side Table in its transformation

Rising Table grand design

The heart inside consist of beams that function as legs of the table

When Functionality Meets Art

