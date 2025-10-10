Woman Loses Life Outside Pet Store After Argument Over Not Saying “Thank You”

A mother was fatally shot outside a pet store in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday (October 8), following an argument that reportedly began after the suspect didn’t say “thank you.”
The conflict started when the victim held the door open for the suspect, who did not thank her, according to a witness.
The victim, identified as 41-year-old Cecilia Simpson, was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Simpson’s 20-year-old daughter told police that she had been with her mother at another store, Five Below, in the same shopping center.
As they were leaving the store, Simpson held the door open for the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Keona Zachyua Hampton, but became upset when Hampton did not express gratitude. The disagreement quickly turned into a verbal confrontation.
Simpson and her daughter then walked to their car and drove to a PetSmart store. Inside the pet store, they told employees that they were being followed by Hampton.
Hampton entered the store and began arguing with Simpson’s daughter. The suspect then exited the store, only to return several minutes later and confront Simpson directly.
Due to their disruptive behavior, both parties were asked by employees to leave the store.
Outside the PetSmart, Simpson and her daughter were getting into their vehicle when the suspect allegedly threw a bottle at their car.
The conflict began when Cecilia Simpson held a door open for the suspect, Keona Zachyua Hampton, who failed to say “thank you”
The victim reportedly approached Hampton, and the two women continued to argue. This is when the confrontation escalated into a physical fight. According to Simpson’s daughter, her mother struck the suspect several times while urging her to leave her alone.
After Simpson’s daughter stepped away from the fight, Hampton allegedly pulled out a black and silver weapon and fired three times at Simpson, who fell to the ground.
Dallas police used the vehicle’s license plate to identify the suspect’s residence and conducted undercover surveillance on John West Road in Dallas.
Simpson first encountered Hampton at a nearby store, and the conflict flared again in the PetSmart parking lot
Officers observed the 22-year-old on the balcony of an apartment complex. According to the arrest affidavit, Hampton was still wearing the same clothing seen in the crime footage and appeared to match the individual in the surveillance video.
At around 7:45 p.m that same day, police conducted a traffic stop on Hampton’s black Ford vehicle and took her to Dallas Police Headquarters for questioning.
Inside PetSmart, the victim and her daughter reported to employees that they were being followed
Hampton stated that she took out her weapon and shot Simpson after Simpson’s daughter became involved in the fight.
Hampton told investigators she was “just trying to get [Simpson] away from her,” the affidavit states.
A 27-year-old ER nurse who heard the women arguing near the PetSmart told Fox 4 that the suspect was telling Simpson, “Come outside. Let’s handle this outside. Let’s fight outside,” while Simpson and her daughter were telling her to “go away.”
“The mother and daughter tried to get in the car to de-escalate the situation but the lady wasn’t having it,” described the nurse, who chose not to reveal her name. “They started to fight and that’s when the lady pulled out her gun and shot her.”
The nurse explained that she immediately ran to assist Simpson and performed CPR on her before paramedics arrived.
Dallas police surveilled Hampton at her residence and arrested her after a traffic stop
She added that Simpson’s daughter remained by her mother “the whole time,” and said that the sound of a child screaming for her mother is “never going to leave” her mind.
“I’ve been trying not to cry, but just like, you know, being in high school, my mom was such an important person in my life and she’s the reason I became a nurse. My whole family is,” she said.
“Honestly, if I could just hug that daughter. I just want her to know I did everything I could. Those other people did everything they could.”
Hampton was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Dallas County Jail and her bond has not been set.
