40 Pics Of “Cats Accepting Their Lives” In The Most Hilarious Ways

Cats don’t typically show the same range of facial expressions as dogs and humans. But if you are a feline parent, you may just catch them with a look that says, “What have I gotten myself into?”
If that last statement confused you, check out these photos from the This Is My Life Meow subreddit. Punny names aside, this online group of 519,000 members collects snapshots of cats with their resting annoyed faces. Some of these furry pets even look straight into the camera, adding more adorable hilarity.
This list includes our top picks, which can hopefully give you some positive energy today.
#1 Went To My Local Humane Society To Adopt And This Happened. He Fell Asleep On My Leg. Guess I’m Stuck Here Forever. My Family Said They’d Bring Me Food And Water So I Don’t Die
Image source: dio-tds
#2 Look At The Drawing They Got 😍
Image source: mrbirdfucker
#3 Framing Our Best Picture
Image source: Handro
#4 Elders & Cats 💚💚
Image source: Me_ADC_Me_SMASH
#5 When The Nip Is Too Strong
Image source: burningmidnight
#6 This Is Not My Picture, But If The Phrase “The Audacity ” Had A Face, I Think It Would Be This
Image source: vaderismylord
#7 I Put A Heating Pad On My Face To Treat A Migraine
Image source: Kayceegirlie
#8 Abandoned Kittens
Image source: imgur.com
#9 Not About That Human Nonsense
Image source: bondbeansbond
#10 Awwwwww
Image source: rohit_sai1289
#11 Mobile Check Deposit Background
Image source: toriaces
#12 Cromch The Crardbroard
Image source: jerkstabworthy
#13 “Well…at Least It’s Just Pillows.”
Image source: mopeiobebeast
#14 My Friend’s Cat Is A Bit Too Spicy For The Vet. She Gets The Space Helmet With Every Visit Meow
Image source: squigglydoodle
#15 Bru, I Think Ima Let Him Out
Image source: Puhalet
#16 I Think Your Cat Melted
Image source: ForeverAlarmed1056
#17 My Friend’s Cat Sat Like This All On His Own Meow
Image source: Uminx
#18 The Best Portrait
Image source: Doktorskuller
#19 Meow_irl
Image source: imgur.com
#20 O.o
Image source: yttikat
#21 Psbattle: This Little Guy And His Noble Steed
Image source: 17_snails
#22 Yup, He’s Done It
Image source: Puhalet
#23 Lord Baratheon, First Of His Name
Image source: Sariel007
#24 When The Catnip Hits
Image source: LittleDank
#25 Pick Yours Up
Image source: Puhalet
#26 Was Worried About Leaving Larry At The Cat Hotel When I Went Away .. Looks Like He’s Settled In Nicely 😂
Image source: irishgirlinwinnipeg
#27 I Think He Thinks I Can’t See Him
Image source: Habarer
#28 C U D D L E
Image source: Xenc
#29 This Is Our Lives Meow
Image source: yttikat
#30 Hooman, Why You Do Dis?
Image source: imgur.com
#31 A Lil Help ?
Image source: jasontaken
#32 Just Informed Them That There Will Be No Second Breakfast
Image source: OrneryPiano92
#33 Took My Pants Off To Weigh Myself & Looked Over To Find This
Image source: mspeekie
#34 Undecover Agent
Image source: misterjazz
#35 Hitcat Is The Master Of Disguise
Image source: imgur.com
#36 I Am Plant Meow
Image source: swagy_swagerson
#37 No, Hooman, Your Hand Is Mine
Image source: imgur.com
#39 Meow Irl
Image source: imgur.com
#40 Did He Make The Sign?
Image source: Puhalet
