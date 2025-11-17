“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Do you also have a parent who constantly points out actors or characters in movies who resemble your relatives or their friends? Well, this post is kind of like that, but with celebrities.

It’s amusing how our minds just casually draw these connections; therefore, we selected the funniest comparisons between celebrities and their lookalikes that people shared on this Reddit thread. In this list, you will find images that range from ‘would be the greatest casting of all time,’ to the most absurd animal or food-related ones.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore these examples and let us know in the comments if they look accurate or not!

We took this post as an opportunity to delve into the world of casting and got to learn more about that from Kate Wilson, the founder of Real London Casting. Read the full interview below.

More info: reallondoncasting.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook | X

#1

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: Technical-Elk-7002

#2

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: 227743

#3

Self-aware king.

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: Petty_White

#4

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: BitHistorical

#5

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: UnlikelyFig2822

#6

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: Global_Gift_470

#7

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: naturemom

#8

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: agnes238

#9

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: lexilexi1901

#10

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source:  Late_Development2146

#11

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: Oomlotte99

#12

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: IsMisePrinceton

#13

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source:  Kirstie66

#14

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: dgksbt

#15

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: Infinitely_Chaotic

#16

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: iamharoldshipman

#17

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: sslyth_erin

#18

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: vacantly-visible

#19

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: medsizedtoberlerone

#20

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: TheEggsExplode

#21

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: graysnooman

#22

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: deadmallsanita

#23

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: iamharoldshipman

#24

I’m going to hell for this.

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: billmad2509

#25

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: truly-outrage0us

#26

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: Epona262

#27

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: reddit

#28

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: mollyyfcooke

#29

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source:  oyster_luster

#30

“I’m Going To Hell For This”: 30 Hilariously Unexpected Celebrity Lookalikes Shared On This Thread

Image source: Maddie817

