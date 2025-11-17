This Boy Is Fighting Rare Brain Cancer One Painting At A Time

In September 2022, Oliver was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in the base of his skull called Rhabdomyosarcoma. This type of cancer affects around 20 children in Australia each year. It’s rare and aggressive and Oliver’s tumor is inoperable. With tentacles like an octopus, its arms are wrapped around the carotid artery, around the eye causing it to turn in and the tongue nerve causing it to deviate.

Oliver had 67 weeks of chemotherapy and 28 days of radiotherapy. During emergency waits and long hospital stays he passes time drawing.

His artwork is bright and happy. A stark contrast to the life he is currently living. During the hard days, he smiles and brings joy to those around him with his funky doodles.

More info: internalbattle.com

‘Dentist and monsters’

Drawn during a 5-day stay in the hospital after a week of being unwell, causing him to be low in potassium. He needed 5 days of fluids, a blood transfusion, and 3 days of IV potassium.

‘A mash-up of monsters’

Drawn by Ollie age 7 during a hospital visit for a blood infection.

A 7-hour stay in emergency gave Ollie plenty of time to finish the outline and start coloring

6-hour Chemotherapy, still creating and smiling

A 6-hour day in the clinic for a 5-minute Chemotherapy

Big smiles as he finished this colorful piece!

Teaching his little sister how to draw

A wonderful friend bought Ollie this big bag of pens for Christmas

Bee Happy – Oliver teaching us life lessons. If he can find joy in his day whilst going through treatment for brain cancer, so can we

A mash-up of monsters and all of Oliver’s art is available at www.InternalBattle.com

