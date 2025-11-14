This Artist Decided To Creep People Out By Creating A ‘Pennyswise’ Snowman On A Swingset

Most of us build snowmen in winter. Traditionally, they are cute and sweet, with a carrot for a nose and an old scarf. However, this artist decided to celebrate this tradition a little differently. Alexander Savski, an artist from Sarov, Russia, had an untraditional snowman idea based on the character Pennywise from the movie It. The creepy clown was built on a swing set in a playground on Nekrasov Street and it’s quite nightmare-inducing.
“I recently heard about a snowman competition and decided to participate. There were 3 categories in the competition: the biggest, the most creative, and the smallest. The winners would win a prize, but the victory wasn’t important to me,” the artist told Bored Panda.
Image credits: artandbis
When asked why he chose Pennywise as his sculpture, the artist answered: “I recently started to run my page on YouTube. I decided to make a snow sculpture because I wanted to take part in the competition announced by one of the large YouTube channels. It turned out to be this horror movie character because this image immediately appeared when I went out into the courtyard of my apartment. The grandmothers had staged a real cemetery for dead toys. It was like a circus of the penny clown circus. All that was left was to create the owner of this ‘circus.'”
Image credits: artandbis
Alexander had to wait for the perfect weather conditions to create this scary clown sculpture because the snow had to be perfect for shaping: “I needed the temperature outside to be above freezing so that the snow could be carved well. I followed the weather forecast daily, as I was looking forward to that day. It took me several hours to create my snow sculpture. I managed to finish it just before nightfall. Even though the weather was good, it quickly melted and fell apart, so I needed to revive the scary character during filming. Without an assistant, I would sculpt and shoot at the same time.”
Image credits: artandbis
“There were no special difficulties during creation. The weather was positive. The snow was well-formed, but it was not possible to maintain the snowman since the snow was melting quickly. I only needed to make a video. Immediately after filming, I cleaned up after myself. By the way, there was no horror among those who saw him. Rather it was a delight. The grandmothers from the other apartment building were even upset that I removed the clown from the swing. They asked to leave,” said Alexander when asked if he had any difficulties during the process.
Image credits: artandbis
Alexander said he was going to continue this snow sculpting tradition in the future. He plans on doing many more characters and filming the process. So if you’re interested, keep an eye out on his social media.
Image credits: artandbis
We asked Alexander if he was happy with his work, he said that he was. However, he would like to add more details in his future projects: “Now I have ideas on how to make it more interesting. If I do something similar in the future, I will try to apply it.”
Image credits: artandbis
Alexander Savski is a sculptor, photographer, and painter. He creates 3D models and YouTube videos. He also does a lot of makeup looks and bodypaint on his Instagram account. It seems like he really enjoys art, creating interesting things, and sharing them with the world. If you want to watch the creation of this creepy snowman, please check out his YouTube channel with the link above.
Image credits: artandbis
“I think that it was a good idea to put the clown on a swing. Thus it turned out to ‘revive’ and make it more convincing. I also like that in most cases, people’s reaction to such a ‘nightmare’ is positive,” Alexander told us when asked about his favorite part of the project.
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Alexander used to be a navy officer. After that, he tried to do business, but it didn’t work out. Finally, he realized that his true passion is art: “I decided to do what I do best—creative work. More recently, I began my channel. It does not bring money, but I do it with pleasure.”
Image credits: artandbis
As mentioned before, Pennywise was the character Alexander chose to create for the competition. Pennywise is a character from the horror movie It, first released in 1990 as an adaptation of the novel by Stephen King, also called It. The remake of the classic It was released in 2017 and has inspired many artists worldwide. Makeup, SFX artists, painters, sculptors, and many more all wanted to capture the creepy essence of Pennywise in their work. The movie was a big hit. It: Chapter Two was released in 2019.
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Alexander did a great job recreating the clown. Hopefully, not too many people were scared by Pennywise in their courtyard. According to Alexander, most people were pleasantly surprised and even sad when the statue was removed. What do you think about Alexander’s sculpture? Would you be scared if you found it in the playground next to your house? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
Image credits: artandbis
