Funny Images Of Cats Found On The Internet Get Transformed Into Cute Illustrations By This Artist (31 Pics)

Cats are a source of inspiration for many people, in a variety of ways. Some get motivated to do something fun and playful, while others turn their passion into a full-fledged career.

This talented Korean artist, now based in Toronto, creates cat-inspired illustrations that are later transformed into permanent art as tattoos. In addition to their tattoo work, JoJo also makes a series of drawings that take amusing cat images and recreates them into even more comical pieces, showcasing their unique illustration style.

Today we would like to share these fun illustrations with you, but feel free to check out JoJo’s social media accounts for more of their amazing work.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: jojovilll

#2

Image source: jojovilll

#3

Image source: jojovilll

#4

Image source: jojovilll

#5

Image source: jojovilll

#6

Image source: jojovilll

#7

Image source: jojovilll

#8

Image source: jojovilll

#9

Image source: jojovilll

#10

Image source: jojovilll

#11

Image source: jojovilll

#12

Image source: jojovilll

#13

Image source: jojovilll

#14

Image source: jojovilll

#15

Image source: jojovilll

#16

Image source: jojovilll

#17

Image source: jojovilll

#18

Image source: jojovilll

#19

Image source: jojovilll

#20

Image source: jojovilll

#21

Image source: jojovilll

#22

Image source: jojovilll

#23

Image source: jojovilll

#24

Image source: jojovilll

#25

Image source: jojovilll

#26

Image source: jojovilll

#27

Image source: jojovilll

#28

Image source: jojovilll

#29

Image source: jojovilll

#30

Image source: jojovilll

#31

Image source: jojovilll

