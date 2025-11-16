Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Assignment You’ve Ever Had To Do? (Closed)

When I post, it’s literally me just posting things I wish were on here, so here you go!
#1
In the 1980s and 90s I was an x-ray supervisor at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. One of our radiologist decided to do a study on Defocography. That is the study of how people defecate. There was a special paste that you were essentially inserted into the persons r****m through a tube. And then as the person expelled the waist you would take fluoroscopic imaging of it. It was the highlight of my life to a Navy Seal that I had to stick this up his biut and fill his colon so I could videotape it.
#2
A five Paragraph TDA (Text Dependant Analysis) on “Because of Winne Dixie”.
My teacher tore it up in front of me and had me redo it because my handwriting wasn’t good enough.
#3
Stand up and give an impromptu speech. I have a stutter and had to go incredibly slow throughout the whole thing and almost cried during the hardest words. I’m so lucky my friend was there to give me moral support through the whole thing.
#4
Translate the entire movie Aladdin from English to Hebrew. 30 yrs later, stil hate that movie
#5
Today we had an assignment about family pedigrees. Allow me to copy/paste some especially delightful quotes:
“Directions:
Imagine you are a life-coach in the early 1920s. A woman named Deborah comes to vour office and is planning on having children. Use the pedigree chart and the following information to help you answer the questions below and determine whether Deborah should have children.
Helpful Information:
• Everyone on the side of Martin Kallikak Sr. and his actual wife have successful jobs and marriages. They are strong members of their community and help keep society working well.
• The descendants of Martin Kallikak Sr. and the nameless roman with whom he had an affair are largely alcoholics, criminals, and not positive members of society. They have not worked to help people like the descendants of Kallikak and his wife.
• Feeblemindedness was a term used in the early 1900s that described people who weren’t productive, smart, or who lacked good morals, which led people into crime or other issues like gambling and alcoholism.”
In a word: Eugenics. I’m… not thrilled.
#6
My branch manager handed me a Manila folder full of receipts and invoices last year and told me our treasurer needed copies of everything. I took it personally and got 8 hours off desk time the following week to make copies and organize it into a professional binder. Receipts and invoices divided into 3 sections. Did this for 2021, manager and treasurer impressed. Got stuck into doing it for 2022 and God knows for how much longer…
#7
At school for PE we had to do swing dance, and we had to dance with partners. Partners were all assigned. I got a weird boy as my partner, he tried to touch me between my legs, my hips, etc. And the teachers didn’t care. F**k you, Mrs. PE teacher.
#8
It was CHRISTMAS BREAK, and my teacher chose to make us write 20-40 paragraphs of our day EVERY DAY!
Yall this is why I don’t like English teachers.
