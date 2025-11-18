Wife Of 19 Years Connects Dots About Her Husband’s Affair Through His Lily Tattoo

Tattoos have long been a form of art beloved by people. While these days tattoos do not necessarily always have a special meaning or memory and may even be a big fail, still, very often people choose to ink something that reminds them of important people, pets or events.
But occasionally, a person’s choice of tattoos may reveal something that they would have liked to remain secret. For example, one Reddit user shared her story that her husband got a tattoo, lied about the reasoning for it, and as it later turned out – this tattoo was dedicated to his affair partner.
Image credits: u/throwaway_cheated24
A few days ago, one Reddit user shared her story to one of the communities explaining how her husband lied about the reasoning for his tattoo and it revealed that he had actually been having an affair for 2 years with his work colleague. The post caught a lot of attention and collected over 13K upvotes and 1.4K comments.
The original poster (OP) started her story by sharing that a year and a half ago, her husband got a tattoo. While it looked weird as he had never mentioned that he was considering getting one, he assured his wife that he had seen his sister’s husband’s tattoos and started thinking about it. He got a lily on his chest and around a year later, he went to get some ivy around it.
Now, everything started to come to light when the woman joined one of her husband’s work parties and met his colleague named Lily. While at first he swore it was a coincidence, eventually he admitted that they had been having an affair for the last 2 years. In addition to this, the man added that Lily had a baby named Ivy, which was also in his tattoo. The woman shared that she’s still in shock and despite her husband’s request to not get a divorce, she can’t forgive this.
Community members were totally horrified by the man’s actions and shocked by his audacity to ask the woman to still make their relationship work. “He basically had his AP’s name and her (and his??) daughter permanently inked over his heart and thinks you can work this out??” one user shared. “I hate that guy SO MUCH on OP’s behalf. Gross,” another added.
“Discovering a partner’s infidelity, especially after nearly two decades of marriage, is a profound shock to the system,” shared Leah Marie Mazur, a divorce recovery coach, with Bored Panda. “It’s not just the betrayal itself but the unraveling of the narrative you’ve lived by and trusted. It’s like the ground beneath you has shifted, and everything you believed about your relationship and partner comes into question.”
Speaking about rebuilding trust after infidelity, Leah pointed out that the journey is intensely personal and varies from one relationship to another. “Rebuilding trust is possible, but it requires a monumental effort from both partners,” she added.
“The partner who committed the infidelity must be willing to be completely transparent, take full responsibility for their actions, and commit to the healing process, which includes understanding the pain they’ve caused and making genuine efforts to rebuild the bond.” On the other hand, the betrayed partner needs to feel secure in their decision to forgive and be open to the process of healing, which can be incredibly challenging.
However, Leah noted that both partners must be equally committed to this path, and even then, there are no guarantees. Trust, once broken, changes the fabric of a relationship.
Finally, the divorce recovery coach said that deciding whether to pursue reconciliation or separation is one of the toughest decisions you will ever make. She shared a few considerations that might help that include your emotional well-being – “Are you able to envision a future where you can genuinely forgive and move past the betrayal, or does the thought of staying leave you feeling stuck and resentful?”
Another thing to consider is values and goals and the reflection on core values and what you want for your future. Also, Leah shared that it’s important to talk to trusted friends, family or a professional who can offer you perspective and support to navigate this decision. And finally, listen to yourself. “You know yourself best—your limits, your strengths, and what you can handle.”
So while tattoos can mark a relationship or friendship on your body, they can also quite often cause a lot of family drama. But what do you guys think about this situation? Share your thoughts below!
Redditors shamed her husband not only for cheating but for how he handled the whole situation
