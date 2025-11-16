“Here’s Something I Didn’t Know Until I Was In My 30s”: Guy Shares 30 Things You Might Want To Know (New Posts)

by

With age comes wisdom. And while many people in their twenties are terrified of entering the next phase of life, being in your thirties can actually be a wonderful journey full of growth and learning. Just ask TikToker Sidney Raz!

Over the past couple of years, Sidney has been sharing brilliant tips, tricks and life hacks he has learned in his thirties to help others simplify their lives. Below, we’ve gathered some of his most recent helpful tips, so be prepared to learn something new, pandas! Keep reading to also find a chat with Rachel of Inside of Happiness, and remember to upvote the tricks you wish you had learned in your twenties!

#1 These Amazon Bags Are Reversible For Returns

Image source: sidneyraz

#2 Mangoes Are Supposed To Be Peeled Like Bananas

Image source: sidneyraz

#3 Cooking Oil Around The Rim Of The Pot Stops It From Boiling Over

Image source: sidneyraz

#4 The Back Of The Hammer Can Hold The Nail For The First Swing

Image source: sidneyraz

#5 You Can Still Use The Wrapping Paper If You Cut It Too Short

Image source: sidneyraz

#6 Coconut Oil Can Remove Sharpie From Your Skin

Image source: sidneyraz

#7 The Best Degreaser Is Oil

Image source: sidneyraz

#8 The Top Of Tupperware Can Be Easily Closed By Pushing The Center

Image source: sidneyraz

#9 Salt Can Remove Bitterness From Coffee

Image source: sidneyraz

#10 Lemons Go In A Juicer Upside Down

Image source: sidneyraz

#11 The Next Glue Stick Can Be Glued To The Current One

Image source: Sidneyraz

#12 Parchment Paper Can Clean Faucets

Image source: sidneyraz

#13 Stainless Steel Removes Garlic Smell From Your Hands

Image source: sidneyraz

#14 Cooking Spray Makes Shredding Cheese Easier

Image source: Sidneyraz

#15 There Are Notches On The Tea Bag Flag You’re Supposed To Wrap The String Around

Image source: sidneyraz

#16 Core Of Lettuce Can Just Be Knocked Out

Image source: sidneyraz

#17 The Entire Roll Of Trash Bags Is Supposed To Go Inside The Trash Can

Image source: sidneyraz

#18 Rocking A Thick Vegetable Back And Forth Makes It Easier To Cut

Image source: sidneyraz

#19 Broccoli Should Be Chopped After It’s Boiled

Image source: sidneyraz

#20 One Plastic Bag Can Hold Two Full Cups Without Spilling

Image source: sidneyraz

#21 Broccoli Should Be Rinsed From The Bottom

Image source: sidneyraz

#22 Magnets Are Great Stud Finder

Image source: sidneyraz

#23 There’s A Lock On The Mustard Cap

Image source: sidneyraz

#24 Penny Tet To Check Car Tires

Image source: sidneyraz

#25 Ripping Tape And Saving Your Spot Is Possible In One Motion

Image source: sidneyraz

#26 Iphones Have A Symbol For Degrees On Their Keyboard

Image source: sidneyraz

#27 You Hold Your Cane On The Opposite Side Of Your Hurt Leg

Image source: sidneyraz

#28 Text Messages Can Be Edited

Image source: sidneyraz

#29 You Can Easily Scroll Between Apps On Your iPhone

Image source: sidneyraz

#30 The Knot In These Plastic Bags Can Be Untied

Image source: sidneyraz

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
