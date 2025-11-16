Guy Is Sharing Useful Tips He Wishes He Had Known Sooner, And Here Are 29 Of The Best Ones (New Posts)

Age equals wisdom, they say. And you can’t argue much. Just think of all the little things you had no clue about two days or two years ago. And we’re talking something seemingly insignificant, like correctly putting eyedrops in your eyes, tying trash bags and mastering zip lock bags. But boy, they make a difference.
And there’s a guy named Sidneyraz who basically won the internet for sharing these kind of tips and tricks with his huge audience of 3.3 million followers on his TikTok channel. Sidneyraz set out on a mission to “tell you things I didn’t know before I was in my 30s,” and so it’s basically an open offer to learn from his journey to know-how, aka slip ups, rather than learning them the hard way.
Below, we wrapped up some of Sidneyraz’s newest bits of advice, so scroll down and enjoy. Also, after you’re done, be sure to share more of his posts in our Bored Panda features here and here.
#1 You Can Vacuum Seal A Ziplock Bag With A Straw
Image source: sidneyraz
#2 You Can Vacuum Up Cinnamon To Make Vacuuming Smell Better
Image source: sidneyraz
#3 Powdered Sugar Is Just Regular Sugar Blended
Image source: sidneyraz
#4 You Can Check The Level Of Your Grill’s Propane Tank By Pouring Hot Water On It
where evet it’s cold, that’s how much I have
Image source: sidneyraz
#5 How You’re Actually Supposed To Squat
Image source: sidneyraz
#6 Travel Pillows Go In Front
Image source: sidneyraz
#7 You Have To Roll The Lemon And Then Poke Holes In It In Order For The Juice To Come Out
Image source: sidneyraz
#8 You Can Use A Cheese Grater To Slice Cold Hard Butter
Image source: sidneyraz
#9 You Can Unscrew A Bathtub Drain To Unclog It
Image source: sidneyraz
#10 The Temperature For Weather Reports Is Taken In The Shade
Image source: sidneyraz
#11 You Can Clean And Sharpen A Coffee Grinder With Rice
Image source: sidneyraz
#12 You Can Actually Peel Many Cloves Of Garlic By Shaking It In A Container
Image source: sidneyraz
#13 The Best Way To Fold These Chairs
foot, hand and pull
Image source: sidneyraz
#14 You Can Easily Roll Up A Milk Jug If You Put Hot Water In It
Image source: sidneyraz
#15 You Can Open A Hard To Open Jar With A Bottle Opener
Image source: sidneyraz
#16 You Can Catch Drywall Dust By Putting Painter’s Tape On The Wall
Image source: sidneyraz
#17 Sun Visors In Cars Extend
Image source: sidneyraz
#18 You’re Not Supposed To Roll A Sleeping Bag When You’re Packing It
Image source: sidneyraz
#19 Folding Chairs Can Support Umbrellas
Image source: sidneyraz
#20 You’re Supposed To Pinch Toblerone Apart
Image source: sidneyraz
#21 You Can Tie A Tie In Less Than 10 Seconds If It’s Not Around Your Neck
Image source: sidneyraz
#22 You’re Supposed To Clean A Cheese Grater From The Inside
Image source: sidneyraz
#23 You Can Sharpen Scissors By Cutting Aluminum Foil
Image source: sidneyraz
#24 You Can Squeeze Annoying Packages To Open Them
Image source: sidneyraz
#25 You Can Use Cold Water To Get These Yellow Cleaning Gloves Off
Image source: sidneyraz
#26 You Can Clean The Inside Of Your Electric Razor
Image source: sidneyraz
#27 Steering Wheels In Cars Adjust Backwards And Forwards
Image source: sidneyraz
#28 To Avoid Getting Burned, Light The Sparkles From The Bottom
Image source: sidneyraz
#29 You Can Pour Grease Directly Into The Sink
Image source: sidneyraz
