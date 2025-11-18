45 ‘Anti-Bucket List’ Things People Swear They Will Never Do Again

Studies suggest that people who engage in new experiences are more likely to be happy. This is because each time we take a leap of faith, we’re training our brain to remember the positive rewards associated with it.
The adrenaline rush, the endorphins, the sense of pride—they’re all stored in our memory banks.
But being open to the world also means you might run into something that’s not entirely up your alley. So Reddit user Best-Palpitation-915 asked everyone on the platform to share what they tried once that they instantly knew wasn’t for them. Here are the replies that received the most attention!
#1
Living with roommates. Cannot stand it. I’m fine living with a partner, family, or by myself. But a stranger, no thank you.
#2
Adulting. 0 out of 5 stars.
#3
Jogging. I’m in good shape, so it wasn’t solely for health reasons. My dog, who I used to go on long walks with, died mostly of old age. I wasn’t ready to get another dog, so I decided that jogging would be a great hobby. Feeling connected to the neighborhood was a priority for me as I found myself staying at home a lot with no dog to walk.
So I bought decent shoes, did a little research on methods and started jogging just a few blocks a day at first to get into the groove of my new hobby.
Omg I f*****g hated every second of it. There was nothing relaxing or enjoyable about it at all, and I got home every night feeling like I was foolishly making taking a walk punishing rather than fun. About 2 weeks in, I stumbled and fell, scraping my hands up a little. I walked home, put my new shoes in a closet and never jogged again.
I adopted a new dog about a week later.
#4
Nightclubs. Happy for the people who like it, but i do NOT understand the appeal
#5
Beer. Hated the taste. Was told I had to get used to it. Why do I have to get used to something that taste gross?
#6
Sales. I don’t like convincing people they need things, they can decide themselves lol. Don’t want a phone? Thats cool with me.
My boss once questioned why I didn’t try to push an iPhone 14 onto an old man who came in asking for advice on how to use his flip phone, always loved that one.
The only time I ever had good performance was when I got a lucky streak and the customers came in wanting something already.
#7
Manual labor.
My grandfather did construction. One summer he hired me on one of the roofing teams. All it took was one summer running shingles up and down a ladder to convince me to stay in school.
My dainty little IT hands thank you Pop. well played.
#8
I once tried to be a morning person. We both agreed it wasn’t going to work out.
#9
Oysters, too slimy. Telemarketing, also too slimy.
#10
Snow skiing. I fell, a lot. I hurt my a*s. I couldn’t figure out how to stand up without falling again. I fell again. I hurt my a*s again. I was freezing. It took me another five minutes to stand up just so I could fall yet again and get even colder. Tiny children were whizzing by me like they were competing in some weird kindergarten version of the X Games. I am not cut out for skiing.
#11
REAL camping with no creature comforts of home. Not for me!
#12
Gambling. I gambled for the first time against my cousins when I was around 13, I lost 100 bucks, that was a lot for me. Never gambled again since lol.
#13
Strip club. I don’t fully grasp why men of all ages seem to love the idea of watching nude women together. Like, are we going to watch porn and jerk off together too? Also the constant pressure they put on to get you to spend money is anxiety inducing.
#14
Hanging out with coworkers outside of work f**k that.
#15
I was shocked at how much I hate weighted blankets. People say so many good things about them! I put it over me, boom, instant claustrophobia. I don’t even have claustrophobia. Except with weighted blankets.
#16
Sex with another woman. It was a good time but I realized I am indeed straight.
#17
Customer service. You’re all a bunch of f*****g babies and I’m not your mom.
#18
Public speaking.
#19
Pregnancy. I have one perfect daughter and I’m never ever going through that s**t again!
#20
I put on roller blades, stood up, sat down and took them off. Was going to break my damn neck.
#21
Partying at clubs lots of way to drunk people, loud noises and crowded.
#22
The whole dominatrix thing. Went to some femdom dongeon once in my youth. Before, I was always fascinated by it. But after the second stroke of whip, I just said my safety word and left.
#23
Tinder (actually online dating in general).
#24
Sex. Tried it once 25 years ago. Stopped before it progressed (lovely understanding bloke).
Hello asexuality.
#25
Getting into management…no thank you.
#26
Pegging. Never sat right with me, and neither did I for a few days…
#27
Telemarketing.
#28
I tried ballroom dancing once and realized my two left feet have a secret pact to avoid any rhythm. I’m better off sticking to dancing like nobody’s watching—because nobody should be.
#29
I tried to be a morning person everyday TWO YEARS. I got a job that started early in the morning. Even though I pushed through and got up every morning, I still could barley do it!!!!! I was miserable every single day. Complete b******t that you can just train yourself to become one, I literally set an alarm to wake up early every day even on my off days and it was f*****g agony to get up. I’m just not wired to be one.
#30
Black licorice.
#31
Sex without emotional feelings involved.
#32
Party with a group of people where I only know one.
#33
Working in retail. No thank you.
#34
I tried scubaa diving once and instantly knew it wasn’t for me too claustrophobic and not enough air!
#35
Horses. They’re beautiful, I rode a very gentle one for a week. But after that week I knew it wasn’t for me. They’re scary.
#36
I tried learning Python, programming is incredibly abstract and difficult. My brain just couldn’t proceed, wish I was smarter.
Update: Giving Python another go because the good people of Reddit provided awesome advice/guidance and resources! You guys are a wholesome bunch, thank you!
#37
Boxing. It turns out that getting punched in the face sucks.
#38
Cigarettes. Yuck.
#39
IPA beers. I tried more than I should. Can not get into them. Every now and then someone will say, but you are going to like this one because…
I just say, nope, never met an IPA that I like.
It seems like all the IPAs are taking over most the taps places. Can that many people really like them? Or is everyone scared to be the 1st to say they suck, so they just keep buying them.
#40
Coconut water. I love just about anything coconut but a coconut water sample almost made me vomit in the middle of Costco.
#41
Waitressing. I knew instantly I was objectively terrible at it. Quit same day I started.
#42
The fat on chicken. it’s like chewing a big a*s booger.
#43
Teaching middle school. I taught high school for 19 years, moved states and had to take a middle school position for a year.
I instantly realized it was not for me. I thought, “they’re just a few grades lower, how different can they be?”
Completely opposite, exactly. I dragged myself into that school so exhausted and irritable every day. I quickly realized that one middle schooler with bad behavior = 5 high schoolers with bad behavior. My humor went right over their heads. The misbehavior itself was a type of misbehavior I’m not used to. Also, high schoolers sleep. Middle schoolers scream. High schoolers will sometimes be apathetic. Middle schoolers throw things. High schoolers are developing the capacity to think before they speak. Middle schoolers shout whatever comes to mind. High schoolers bully each other online. Middle schoolers bully each other in person in front of a teacher’s face.
I have never gotten so many rude comments as I did when I taught middle school.
#44
Brazilian wax.
#45
Edibles. Didn’t enjoy having my memory wiped every few minutes.
