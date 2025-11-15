Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing You Did As A Child Or Your Child Did? (Closed)

Please explain, I would love to laugh!
#1
Cutting my hair and saying it was my dog’s hair… and it was like a few days before kindergarten 🤣🤣🤣
#2
i tried to go to the mirror dimension
#3
I used to hang out with terrible manipulative people. They would tell me “Do this or else _____.” Sometimes they would even touch me. I couldn’t get away from them for years.
#4
Me and my sister cut each other’s hair the day before the first day of school and then hid the hair under the guest bed. When our mom asked us what happened to our hair we said we didn’t know. We then had to get new haircuts or go in to school looking like we got our hair done by Edward Siccorhands.
#5
Not so funny story! So at my elementary school, we had this thing called playworks. It was basically P.E. But with games like dodge ball and junk. There was a form to sign up to be a junior coach. It was going around at recess and playing sports and stuff with the little kiddos. We were having a junior coach meeting and there was this pointer in the classroom we were using. A kid grabbed it. I decided that was a bad idea and said, “Don’t do that! Something bad will happen!(foreshadowing)”. I started pulling it and it broke. Snapped in half. The playworks coach walked in and I was like, “It broke!!!” The teacher came at the end of the meeting and no one confessed to doing it. I was dying. Like holy s**t I’m gonna die! So the coach said I had to write a note apologizing and so did the other kid, cuz he found out. It was the day before Halloween and I was really busy and didn’t get to writing it. The teacher approached me and I was like, “OMG I’m so sorry I was super busy I promise I will get it to you tomorrow!” So she told the playworks coach that I gave her attitude? He confronted me and said that I have her attitude and if I didn’t write a note I would get removed from junior coaches. I wrote the note and gave it to the teacher at lunch that day. My mom got a call saying I was removed. I explained how I wrote the note. My mom went to the teacher and she was really nice about it afterwards. I was still removed from junior coaches for like a month. Even after the month I was to embarrassed to show my face. Eventually the coach apologized and said he didn’t realize I wrote the note. So I think it was stupid of me for not confessing or telling my parents.
#6
I ate a wood chip. Didn’t chew or anything just put it in my mouth and swallowed. I don’t even remember why. I never told anyone.
#7
when i get hurt i dont cry and if it still hurt after sum mins then i check why it hurt and if it is bleeding- even the smallist cut- i start crying thinkin dis da last day of me exist but the thing is: i was never crying until i checked- fun face: i stil do it since im only about – 10
#8
i cut my finger… on literally everything. even an apple cutter, one of the safest cutting things! and a cheese grater! even now, my fingers are always cut or have splinters.
#9
im still a kid but i do crazy stuf to make me get hurt and den act like a crek hed but im not
#10
About 20 of us had a water balloon fight thru the main part of town, driving around in the back of pickup trucks. People were scrambling coming out of stores & restaurants, cause we were using their parking lots as like jousting fields with the pickup trucks.
#11
at 4 yrs. old asking 3yo. sister to “toss” me three rocks ended up getting hit in the head 3 times
#12
When I was little, like 6 or 7 we had a little kiddie pool. It had a bunch of blood worms in it after a while. Me and my little sister thought it would be a good idea to pick up the worms and PLAY with them. My parents saw and we found out what they were and to this day I am still terrified of worms.
