People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

by

As of 2021, approximately 43 million Americans held student debt, with an average student loan balance of $37,105. In fact, Americans owe $1.71 trillion in total of student loan debt. The numbers are pretty shocking, to say the least.

Now, the sad part of owing federal student debt is the fact that a third of borrowers can’t keep up with it after just six years. With so much pressure building up, all this economic uncertainty, insane housing boom prices, it seems like many millennials and younger generations are stuck in a giant hamster wheel of hell. How did we end up here?

The screenshots below will shed light on the scope of the problem and how it’s basically impossible to pay off a student loan in the US. It may make your body temp soar, so if you’re already feeling on edge today, you may as well skip to the next article. And the brave ones, as well as the student debt survivors themselves, please scroll down below.

#1 Student Loans Put You Through College But Put You Through Debt For Much Longer!!

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: MattLaneWrites

#2 America Is A Scam

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: karmagheden

#3 Brother-In-Laws Student Loan Statement. He’s Been Out Of College For 8 Years. How Do You Ever Get Out Of This?!?

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: naterzr2

#4 Yes, I Too, Love Paying Off Half My Student Loans. Or Be Able To Live Somewhere For Another 3 Months

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: tyj44qtv

#5 One Year Of Student Loan Payments Down

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: ProfWiggles

#6 Paying Off Student Debt By Getting In A Car Accident

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: bomicc

#7 Imagine Having To Pay Off Your Mom’s Student Loan Debt In Literally Any Situation

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: NerdismOfficial

#8 Found One In The Wild. Student Loans Make Even The Highly Paid Professions Painful

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: FungalDoc

#9 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: architects4pete

#10 A Man Risks Of Having Diabetic Complications Just To Save Money On Food And Pays Off Student Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: Lang1993

#11 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: AngelaBlueWave

#12 Chop Off Your Hands To Pay Off Your Student Debt!

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: Life2you

#13 How To Pay Student Loans – By Money Experts

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: lisss202029

#14 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: MyP_Chicago

#15 Sorry, You Can’t Vote If You’re 17 But You Can Still Take Out Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars In Predatory Student Loans

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: andhelostthem

#16 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: industrial_baby

#17 Corporate America Now Encouraging Folks To Binge-Drink Their Way Out Of Student Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: cheddarpants

#18 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: civitoroz

#19 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: thierry3nnuiau

#20 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: 12gaugefitness

#21 Want To Avoid Debt? Easy! Go To War!

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: CabinFeverDayDreams

#22 The American Student Loan Debt Starter Pack

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: dualrollers

#23 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: NotDuinIt

#24 Yes, Be An Egg Donor To Pay Off Your Student Debt!

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: UltimateWebRedditor

#25 Wow

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: loisbeckett

#26 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: mgiannonemd

#27 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: TiaRudy

#28 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: MrGee54

#29 Student Loan Debt

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: ladisputer

#30 For Our Non-American Friends Who Probably Wouldn’t See This Targeted Ad, I Present To You A Profit Calculator On Student Loans From A Major Credit Card Company

People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

Image source: koulnis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Of The Worst Work Safety Examples Ever, As Shared In An Online Group Dedicated To Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Russian Miner Spends His Breaks Photographing Foxes In The Arctic Circle (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Whimsical Art To Make You Happy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Check Out The Witcher Intro as a 90’s TV Show
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2020
Unveiling the Legacies Cast: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2023
Are You The One Season 4: Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.