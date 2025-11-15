People With Student Loans In America Show How Impossible It Is To Pay Them Off

As of 2021, approximately 43 million Americans held student debt, with an average student loan balance of $37,105. In fact, Americans owe $1.71 trillion in total of student loan debt. The numbers are pretty shocking, to say the least.
Now, the sad part of owing federal student debt is the fact that a third of borrowers can’t keep up with it after just six years. With so much pressure building up, all this economic uncertainty, insane housing boom prices, it seems like many millennials and younger generations are stuck in a giant hamster wheel of hell. How did we end up here?
The screenshots below will shed light on the scope of the problem and how it’s basically impossible to pay off a student loan in the US. It may make your body temp soar, so if you’re already feeling on edge today, you may as well skip to the next article. And the brave ones, as well as the student debt survivors themselves, please scroll down below.
#1 Student Loans Put You Through College But Put You Through Debt For Much Longer!!
Image source: MattLaneWrites
#2 America Is A Scam
Image source: karmagheden
#3 Brother-In-Laws Student Loan Statement. He’s Been Out Of College For 8 Years. How Do You Ever Get Out Of This?!?
Image source: naterzr2
#4 Yes, I Too, Love Paying Off Half My Student Loans. Or Be Able To Live Somewhere For Another 3 Months
Image source: tyj44qtv
#5 One Year Of Student Loan Payments Down
Image source: ProfWiggles
#6 Paying Off Student Debt By Getting In A Car Accident
Image source: bomicc
#7 Imagine Having To Pay Off Your Mom’s Student Loan Debt In Literally Any Situation
Image source: NerdismOfficial
#8 Found One In The Wild. Student Loans Make Even The Highly Paid Professions Painful
Image source: FungalDoc
#9 Student Loan Debt
Image source: architects4pete
#10 A Man Risks Of Having Diabetic Complications Just To Save Money On Food And Pays Off Student Debt
Image source: Lang1993
#11 Student Loan Debt
Image source: AngelaBlueWave
#12 Chop Off Your Hands To Pay Off Your Student Debt!
Image source: Life2you
#13 How To Pay Student Loans – By Money Experts
Image source: lisss202029
#14 Student Loan Debt
Image source: MyP_Chicago
#15 Sorry, You Can’t Vote If You’re 17 But You Can Still Take Out Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars In Predatory Student Loans
Image source: andhelostthem
#16 Student Loan Debt
Image source: industrial_baby
#17 Corporate America Now Encouraging Folks To Binge-Drink Their Way Out Of Student Debt
Image source: cheddarpants
#18 Student Loan Debt
Image source: civitoroz
#19 Student Loan Debt
Image source: thierry3nnuiau
#20 Student Loan Debt
Image source: 12gaugefitness
#21 Want To Avoid Debt? Easy! Go To War!
Image source: CabinFeverDayDreams
#22 The American Student Loan Debt Starter Pack
Image source: dualrollers
#23 Student Loan Debt
Image source: NotDuinIt
#24 Yes, Be An Egg Donor To Pay Off Your Student Debt!
Image source: UltimateWebRedditor
#25 Wow
Image source: loisbeckett
#26 Student Loan Debt
Image source: mgiannonemd
#27 Student Loan Debt
Image source: TiaRudy
#28 Student Loan Debt
Image source: MrGee54
#29 Student Loan Debt
Image source: ladisputer
#30 For Our Non-American Friends Who Probably Wouldn’t See This Targeted Ad, I Present To You A Profit Calculator On Student Loans From A Major Credit Card Company
Image source: koulnis
