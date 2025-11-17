Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Artist, Song, Or Writer? (Closed)

I like Elton John. What about you?
#1
Måneskin
#2
Equal #1: would have to be…
Sylvaine and Darkher….
Both independent solo women performers, in total control of their art… Both incredible musical talents….. Both changed my life, truly. My life is richer having their music in it…..
#3
I mostly listen to Grateful Dead concerts, 1973 – 83.
Five guys playing rhythm while Jerry Garcia jams on guitar is all i need to get through my day, with 10-20 minute songs and 3+ hour concerts.
#4
Muddy Waters pre 1954
#5
My favorite artist is Cannibal Corpse!
#6
My favourite singer is Elton John, my favourite song is Why Am I Like This by Orla Gartland.
#7
The Boss, Bruce will always be my favourite. As for favourite songs, the list is long lol
#8
Well right now i can’t get Paper Rings by Taylor Swift, Enchanted by Taylor Swift, Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift, and Getaway Car by Taylor Swift out of my head 🤣🤣🤣
#9
noahfinnce!! my favorites of his are my brain after therapy, worms, and i know better.
#10
Artist-Marvin Gaye
Song-Bennie and the Jets (makes me happy) and Curtains ( kept me emotionally grounded during Navy basics) Both by Elton John
Writer- Neale Donald Walsh-Conversations with God Vol 1. This book confirmed my gifts had been operating
correctly for me!!
#11
Artist-Taylor Swift
Song-New Romantics
#12
I know people consider them overrated, but I love listening to BTS songs. Their lyrics are just so meaningful.
#13
I love Frank Sinatra
Favorite song Fly Me to the Moon
#14
Maynard
#15
I’ve always been drawn to older (than me) music, for instance I started listening to The Doors in fourth grade, by fifth I was full tilt reading Morrison’s poetry and reading those who influenced him. In sixth grade we had to take a poem/song we really liked and read it and explain why we like it…I chose Celebration of the Lizard. I still remember the look on Ms. Mitchell’s face when I began:
Lions in the street & roaming
Dogs in heat, rabid, foaming
A beast caged in the heart of a city
The body of his mother
Rotting in the summer ground.
He fled the town.
Fun times…
#16
lana del rey, mitski, courtney love
#17
MARINA is my favorite artist, my second favorite being Lady Gaga. Favorites from them are Mowgli’s Road (by MARINA) and Just Dance (by Lady Gaga)
#18
My favorite solo artist would have to be John Denver. While he’s not the greatest writer, he has the most BEAUTIFUL voice. He has sung a lot of my favorite songs and it always feels like there’s so much meaning and genuine emotion in them. Listen to Readjustment Blues or Cold Nights in Canada.
#19
Hmmm… probably between Steppenwolf or Black Sabbath.
#20
My favorite writer is Tui T. Sutherland.
#21
Dua lipa is prob my favorite song artist
And idk about writer because I dont know the authors who made the books I’m reading-
#22
I love so many artists but right now my favorite is JPEGMAFIA. He’s had one of the most constistent careers of any rapper. From the old cloud rap inspired Devon Hendryx to the modern experimental style he’s had nothing but amazing music.
#23
The one that stays constant is Shinedown. Their songs seem to get where I am in life, Dead don’t Die, My Name is, Atlas Falls, I love them.
#24
The Lumineers
#25
I wouldnt say i have a favorite…
*my biggest playlist being all cavetown songs having 48 songs and still counting*
lol im listening to it right now and its repeated 2 times already :)
#26
Artist: Billy Joel
(Some of his best songs that I like are: Vienna, Just The Way You Are, We Didn’t Start the Fire, The Longest Time)
