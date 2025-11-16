30 Wholesome Historical Facts They Probably Didn’t Teach You In School, As Shared By People In This Thread

History is far more than dates, big battles, painstakingly detailed lines of succession, and lists of technological innovations. History is the sum of all the experiences and interactions of humankind. At its core, it’s as much about large-scale processes as it is about individuals and the choices that they make, whether for good or for ill.
And though history is full of cruelty and evil, it’s also a testament to courage, goodwill, and charity during hard times. Curiously, what’s often absent from school curriculums is the fact that there have been countless examples of genuine empathy, wholesomeness, and humanity in the midst of war and misery. Members of the r/AskReddit online community shared some of these facts in the hope of giving everyone a fresh, more nuanced perspective about the past.
#1
Clark Gable nearly quit *Gone With the Wind* early in production when he found out that the set was segregated. He told the director that either they’d take down the “white” and “colored” signs, or they’d have no Rhett Butler. He also wanted to boycott the Atlanta premiere when he found out that his black costars could not attend. He only went after Hattie McDaniel (who went on to be the first black Oscar winner for her role in the film) urged him to go. He remained close friends with her for the rest of his life.
Image source: meiyoumayo, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
#2
An African Maasai tribe donated one of their most precious assets to the United States during 9/11. Which was; 14 cows. To them his was their most precious thing they could give to America to heal.
That to me is wholesome right there.
Image source: Chefshipwreck5897, Brutere
#3
There was a huge fight about African Americans using the public pool in Mr. Roger’s actual neighborhood so he made a episode on his show where he and a African American guest were sharing a kiddy pool and talking about being nice to people even if they look or sound diffrent. He taught a whole generation that rascim isn’t fair or right.
This episode was filmed shortly after angry white people poured acid in a motel pool that was being used by Black families.
The actor in the show was supposed to be a police officer, and Rogers actually dried his feet.
The entire show was a very gentle and very subtle and ultimately very profound way of saying “f**k you” to bigots
Image source: LunaEclipso999, The Fred Rogers Company
#4
It’s taught in Ireland but idk about the US. When we had the potato famine. Million of Irish were dying/emigrating. And the choctaw tribe heard of this and despite being extremely poor managed to raise I think around 200 dollars.
And now we’ve helped them out and raised 1.5 million to help them with covid 19!
Image source: woworiginal1, wikipedia
#5
During the Revolutionary War a British general left his dog behind during a chaotic retreat. When the Continental Army found the lost dog, George Washington had a messenger go under a truce flag to return the dog to its owner.
Image source: thefuzzybunny1, Sapeck95
#6
Mr. Rogers always said he was feeding his fish out loud because he had heard that a little girl who was blind was worried about them. So he audibly said it so she wouldn’t have to worry anymore.
Not really a historical figure, but one we all know.
Image source: CircusMasterKlaus, britannica
#7
John Stark, one of the rescuers of the remaining survivors of the Donner Party. Apparently this 220-pound beast of a man rescued all nine children by carrying them out of a deep sunken snow pit, and laughed and joked with them the whole time:
“In Summit Valley the remaining rescuers discussed what to do and took a vote to save only two of the children in Starved Camp. That might have been all they could manage. The others would have to stay behind.
John Stark could not abide that. That meant that nine people, mostly children, would die on the mountain, exposed to the elements down in a very deep hole in the snow. John Stark decided he would save all nine, “Already shouldering a backpack with provisions, blankets, and an axe, he picked up one or two of the smaller children, carried them a little ways, then went back for the others. Then he repeated the whole process again and again and again. To galvanize morale, he laughed and told the youngsters they were so light from months of mouse-sized rations that he could carry them all simultaneously, if only his back were broad enough.” Once they were out of the snow he would eat and rest he said, but not before. He saved all nine.
James Breen, one of those in the pit at Starved Camp later said, “To his great bodily strength, and unexcelled courage, myself and others owe our lives. There was probably no other man in California at that time, who had the intelligence, determination, and what was absolutely necessary to have in that emergency.”
Image source: karlverkade, historycoolkids
#8
During World War II, a German fighter pilot spotted a damaged American bomber, and rather than shooting it down, he decided to escort it to safety. Decades later, the two pilots found each other and became friends.
Image source: Matthicus, Valor Studios
#9
Abraham Lincoln decided to grow a beard because of 11 year old Grace Bedell. She had written him that she thought he would look more handsome and less sad with a beard and women would tell their husbands to vote for him.
So he grew a beard and was elected.
On his way to his inauguration, he took a train and passed through her hometown in Westfield, New York and met her.
Image source: Woody716, HistoricRoute20
#10
Pirate ships were… actually pretty great, relatively speaking. They were *very* democratic and pirate crews were pretty well-cared for. Also they took sexual assault against women very seriously (i.e., they killed you for it).
Image source: anon, Jean Leon Gerome Ferris
#11
The India Pakistan border is one of the most disputed ones in the world, giving rise to the world renowned hostilities between India and Pakistan. There was a time once, a prominent Indian singer (namely Lata Mangeshkar) had gone to perform a concert for the soldiers there. As soon as the show began, Pakistani troops started firing rounds in the air, yelled obscenities and said,” We want to hear her voice too!!” So indian forces turned up the speakers and pointed them towards the border. Pakistani forces returned the favour when prominent Pakistani singers came to perform for them.
Image source: submitsan, @IndiaHistorypic
#12
The Chicago public library originated with a donation of books from Queen Victoria following the Great Chicago Fire, she assumed the city’s library had burned down.
Image source: Rabidleopard
#13
There was a Scotsman named Bill Millin who stood on the beaches at Normandy during D-Day calmly playing the bagpipes as shells and machine gun fire streaked past him. The Germans didn’t shoot him because they figured he must have been insane.
Image source: MagicMissile27
#14
There was a dog in ww1 that helped sniff out mustard gas named Sargent stubby.
Image source: Spirit_of_the_dusk, Stubby: Terrier Hero of Georgetown
#15
Napoleon was once nearly killed by being trampled by hundreds of rabbits.
Someone added:
He organised a hunt to celebrate a victory. But the guy got tame rabbits instead of wild ones. Instead of running when released they looked directly to who they recognised as the guy in charge (napoleon) because they knew the guy in charge meant food. Long story short they all charged him, he ran, he got trampled and severely injured.
I couldn’t make this sh**t up if I tried.
Image source: anon, Paul Delaroche
#16
The doctor who invented surgical gloves, did it because he was madly in love with a nurse. After performing surgery she’d come home with hands rough and red from blood. He invented the gloves to protect the woman he loved, and every time I watch Grey’s anatomy I think about that.
Image source: pattherobin, U.S National Library of Medicine
#17
Norway sends an Xmas tree to London every year in thanks to the help we gave them in WWII. It’s put up in Trafalgar Square.
Image source: thatbloodyredcoat, 5 News
#18
When persecuted Zoroastrians from Persia came to the kingdom of Sanjan in the West coast of India as refugees, the king wasn’t sure if he wanted to offer them refuge. So he sent them a full glass of milk implying his kingdom is full.
The leader of the Zoroastrians added some sugar to the milk and sent it back to imply the refugees would become part of the kingdom and make it sweeter.
They got to stay, and though are a micro-minority, they are one of the most successful community which has left its imprint on every aspect of India.
Image source: MyCommentsAreFiction, wl
#19
When the Pharaoh Mentuhotep II’s harem daughter died around 2050 BC, he mourned. She was only five years old.
Her tomb, touchingly, was inscribed with the pet name “Myt.” This is translated to “kitten.”
Image source: mindfeces, Brooklyn Museum
#20
In 2006, while the Ivory Coast was in the midst of a civil war, the opposing sides agreed to a ceasefire so that they could all watch the World Cup. The break in fighting paved the way for a peace agreement a year later.
Image source: Lethal_bizzle94, Zenman
#21
The F1 German grand Prix, in 1976.
After Nikki Lauda crashed, while hitting a barrier and catching alight, rival drivers: Arturo Merzario, Guy Edwards, Harald Ertl and Brett Lunger all stopped their cars and ran to Lauda’s aid. There are many such instance of this happening during the ’50s right through the ’80s, of championship drivers forfeiting a win to save a rivals life.
Image source: anon, Lothar Spurzem
#22
I’m an Indian. Only after a lot of research on the internet, I came to know that homosexuality was very normal in ancient India. The sculptures, the poems are just so GAY. Only after the advent of British colonialism, those stuff became taboo or even a crime here. It’s a shame that they don’t teach that in school considering how accepting ancient India was.
Image source: boredgirldude
#23
During the crusades when Richard the Lionhearted had a fever, all he wanted at the moment was some fruit and a cold drink. His enemy, Saladin, the Sultan of Egypt who had seized control over Jerusalem, heard the news and sent him peaches, pears, and a shipment of ice from a mountain. When he heard that King Richard’s horse had been killed, he sent him a bunch of new horses and a stable boy.
Image source: MasterKlaw, historytoday
#24
On Christmas Day 1914, Both of the sides of WW1 celebrated Christmas together with songs and games. This type of celebrations happened over the whole front in Belgium and France. The soldiers talked to each other like they weren’t in war together. Many soldiers wrote in their diary that they didn’t expect the enemy to be so kind and friendly and that they wanted to meet with them when the war was over.
But a few days later, the leaders of the armies found out about the celebrations and forbid any future meetings between the two sides. They were a few attempts to reconnect (during Easter and Christmas) but the soldiers who attempted were punished or killed.
Image source: Kruimelvlaai, Sony Pictures Classics
#25
The Candy Bomber. After World War 2 ended and Berlin was divided, the UK and US dropped food into west Berlin by plane. One Pilot, Gail Halvorsen started to donate his candy rations to the children and soon other pilots started doing the same. To let the children know that it was his plane – the one with the candy- they would “wiggle the plane’s wings” before the drop. Word spread and more and more children would come and it started a new PR campaign and started to change the mindset that Americans had of giving food aide to Europe. I always thought the story was really sweet.
Image source: OtherRocks, Henry Ries
#26
For 30 years, Canada and Denmark were fighting a brutal “war” over an Island in North, by leaving their own homemade whiskeys and troll letter.
Image source: Hellfire2311, Per Starklint
#27
Horton Hears a Who was written for a Japanese friend of Dr. Seuss immediately following WWII. He wrote it as an allegory about the importance of forgiveness and humanity in a time where much of the world was still bitter at Japan for their role on the war. Horton represents the United States who speaks up for Whoville, the Japanese, to remind them that “a person is a person no matter how small.”
Image source: JupiterTarts
#28
Every year the Province of Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to Boston as thanks for aid after the Halifax Explosion
Image source: anon, Novascotia
#29
After Commodore Perry forced the opening of Japan to foreign trade, Japan signed many unequal treaties with Western nations. 1888, Mexico signed another treaty with Japan, but Mexico viewed Japan as an equal. The 1888 Mexican-Japanese treaty was the first time a Western nation treated Japan as an equal.
In the late 1930, facism was advancing through the world and no one dared to oppose it. Except for Mexico. Mexico was the only country that openly protested against the Japanese invasive of Manchuria, the Italian invasion of Ethiopia, Italian and German involvement in the Spanish Civil War (along with the USSR), and finally, the German annexation of Austria.
Image source: ThePeasantKingM
#30
Ringo Starr once decided the Beatles didn’t need him and decided to take a holiday with the intention of never coming back.
When John, Paul and George found out they went all the way to where he was staying just to convince him to come back.
Freakears replied:
As I recall, he got sick of all the bickering during the recording of the White Album (so it’s actually Paul playing the drums on the first few songs). When Ringo came back, his drum kit was all decked out with flowers.
Image source: anon, Vern Barchard
