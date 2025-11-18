35 Things People Wish Society Would Stop Romanticizing And Instead Embrace Reality

For better or for worse, real life is very far removed from the narratives that entertain us in movies, books, and video games. Fiction is often logical, internally consistent, and dramatic. Reality is rather messy, convoluted, and frustratingly confusing. At times, society promotes ideas that might seem great on the surface but are very toxic once you look at them closer.
Case in point, the r/AskReddit community shared its thoughts about all the things that it wished people would stop romanticizing, from burnout and overwork culture to being a ‘starving artist’ and more. You’ll find their eerily insightful thoughts below. Don’t forget to upvote the opinions you agree with, Pandas.
#1
“Overcoming” disabilities. I’m not overcoming s**t, I’m just trying to f*****g ***live.***.
#2
War.
SlugpartySausages: When I was a kid in the eighties it was often said there would likely be another world war when the WW2 veterans die out. People with no direct link to the horrors of war underestimate the terrible cost to everybody involved. Seems like there was truth in this prediction.
#3
Trad wives. There is no historical precident for “trad wives” It was few deades after a world war at best. Traditionally women have worked along side men doing everything from farming, running businesses, working in factories or as servants and slaving all the hours of the day, much like men did just to survive. Unless you were very rich everyone worked.
#4
Enabling toxic relatives because “family comes first”.
#5
Hustling and overwork
Sacrificing sleep for the sake of ‘hustling’ or ‘the grind’ is being irresponsible, not proactive. Of course many people are forced to do it by circumstance but that doesn’t mean it’s a good thing.
#6
Thug/gangsta life styles. There’s a reason these two words are considered bad. It’s not something to strive towards. It’s just violence and more violence. .
#7
ADHD!! I’m all in for normalizing it, but please don’t manic pixie dream girl us literally I’m just out here trying to function.
#8
Celebrity billionaires and CEOs.
Alladin_Payne: Definitely the idea that if someone is a billionaire, they must be really smart and a natural great leader.
#9
Having a baby to save their relationship. People romanticize having kids but the reality is it’s one of the hardest things on your relationship. Don’t bring a baby into a s****y relationship where it’s guaranteed they will end up with divorced parents.
#10
Psychopaths/narcissists. They aren’t this brooding, hot, super competent person that you can change. They are toxic, will never have any real feelings for you, and will suck you dry as long as you let them.
#11
The wedding industry.
#12
Sharing everything you do with your life in social media on daily basis.
#13
Lack of education.
aiwelcomecommitteee: Sad to say, being a complete moron is a common trope in American media. Jersey Shore, Kardashians.
There’s a fight now in the states about educated elites versus country bumpkin. Both of those are stereotypes, but the rustic rural life gets romanticized as banjo music and buck teeth and not being able to count your toes.
#14
Stalking.
lunarlandscapes: I think Twilight is actually a great example, I remember seeing a ton of teenage girls romanticizing that Edward kept talking to Bella even when she kinds rejected him. There’s a huge amount of people who romanticize “not taking no for an answer” because the person is just so in love
#15
Giving birth without the help of pain medicine.
#16
That not taking days off is a good thing.
No days off will surely be you burnout very quickly.
#17
Possessiveness in a romantic partner
Its not cute, its not a sign of how much they love you, it is a sign of abuse and either they need to cut it out or you need to cut them out (of your life, I am not advocating violence).
#18
Drinking! It’s actually so bad for you and yet everyone acts like it’s the best thing ever.
#19
Romeo and Juliet.
heili: Ah yes, a five day teen infatuation that results in seven deaths. Romantic.
#20
Cheating.
shontsu: Sure, but hear me out.
What if your partner is from the city and works an office job with a suit and tie, but you return home to your small hometown where you reconnect with your highschool sweet heart who wears flannel and rides horses?
Then its ok to cheat right? Because hallmark wouldn’t lead us wrong.
#21
Having the perfect clean cut home and matching a certain aesthetic to where people are calling out the husbands wanting add their stuff to the decor or to the rooms. It’s toxic. Your husband lives there too. Let him put up the dumb deer on the wall if he wants!
And romanticizing the overconsumption of seasonal products on social media platforms. You do not need the new hello kitty or grinch Christmas blanket every year.
#22
Bad mental health.
#23
Abusive relationships.
“Nobody is glorifying that!”
B******t. Does anyone else remember having to suffer through 2017 of immature couples pretending like Harley Quinn and Jared Leto Joker was hashtag couple goals?
#24
Smoking
Someone told me he wanted to start smoking “for the aesthetic” not even a week ago.
#25
Street fighting.
Someone can take a bad fall, hit their head on a curb or stairs and die right there.
As a lifelong martial artist I can tell you that people are very fragile.
It’s not at all like the movies – even a fight you “win” can leave you with permanent injuries…like my missing front teeth.
#26
Autism – but every few years the internet picks and chooses a new thing. It used to be depression, EDs, self harm etc., then it seemed to be Tourette’s and OCD and DID and now, it’s like Autism/ADHD is the *new* thing
I’m autistic myself and have had people patronising me and treating me like a uwu awwtism when they find out.
#27
Being a starving artist.
“Keep your day job.” until you actually make it is excellent advice. Not the words of jealous naysayers like is often portrayed in Hollywood.
#28
That there is nobility in unrequired suffering. When youre a chronic pain patient, there is no nobility, youre just… existing. People do not want to be around someone in pain. It also doesnt make you a better person, more noble, none of that. Its useless suffering that doesnt serve a purpose. If your suffering does not serve a purpose to get something done or to improve yourself (for example working out to failure, conditioning yourself to the cold if youre wanting to be a special operations trooper, etc etc), then its not something to look upon and admire.
Saying stuff like “I wish I was that strong”? Yeah no you dont, that means youd have to go through something like that anf you get nothing from it. It doesnt help anything. It dominates your life.
#29
Toxic relationships. Like, it’s not cute to be treated like c**p.
#30
Eating disorders and being very skinny.
#31
Serial [criminals] – they make films and documentaries retelling stories over and over in great detail for sadists. I understand hearing a story because it’s part of history but the cinematic approach taken to these biopics are strictly for entertainment purposes and it’s pathetic.
#32
Vampires. I want to read about terrifying monsters facing off against villagers with pitchforks, not angsty sexy romances.
#33
Being constantly busy.
SeA1nternaL: You don’t realize how much it takes a toll on you mentally until you look at your schedule and slowly die inside with the lack of free time!
when i get like a period of not-business, sometimes I feel like I’m just stagnant and doing literally nothing, which kinda guilt trips me
#34
People who glamorize being in poly relationship’s and expressing their love for multiple people. No one cares about your legion of lovers. It’s great that you switch partners like a pair of socks. No one cares.
#35
Trauma bonding “romance”.
