My 9 Comics That Show How Introverts Feel Right At Home In This Pandemic

Corona is getting more and more grip on society, leading up to some severe measures taken by governments all over the world. These comics are not a way of denying the severity of it all, but looking at it from an introvert’s perspective, it has some positive consequences.

Staying in

Regarding my life story: I have two older sisters, one younger brother. I am close with my family and with my friends. I just don’t like hugging, kissing, dancing and being in the center of attention. I am married to a very extroverted woman who is my opposite when it comes to seeking attention. We complete each other.

Perfect audience

Introverts vs extroverts

The idea of the comics came out of nowhere when I was trying to fall asleep. I jumped out of bed and finished the first 5 comics in the middle of the night. Enjoy, and follow my fresh social media page if you do!

Introverts vs extroverts in quarantine

Inner struggles

Personal space!

XOXO!

Pizza!

Home sweet home

Patrick Penrose
