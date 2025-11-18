“I Slipped On A Banana Skin”: 30 Moments People Never Thought They’d Experience

We tend to have a bad idea about what is a real risk and what just stands out as a danger. Most of us know that heart disease is a major killer, but few people are as afraid of it as being hit by lightning (you have a 1 in 15,300 chance of being struck at least once in your life,) even though a heart attack is really an unfortunately common way to go.
Someone asked “What’s the one thing you thought could never happen to you, but did?” and netizens shared their stories. From poignant to funny, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts and experiences below.
#1
I made it past the age of 18.
I was severely bullied in middle school and was very s***idal. My parents celebrate every birthday as a huge accomplishment because it didn’t seem like I’d make it.
I MADE IT TO 28 YALL.
Image source: the-who-hawk, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#2
I’ve made it to 1 year and 29 days selfharm free!! I have never been clean for this long so I’m really proud of myself. My mom and I celebrated my year clean time at Dave and Busters.
Image source: toriachip, Oleksandr P / Pexels
#3
Lost myself and my life to alcoholism before hitting 30. Somehow survived rock bottom and looking at 4 years sober on Independence Day!
Image source: FroggiJoy87, rebcenter moscow / Pexels
#4
I never thought I would be 56 years old and raising my grandchildren. Surprise! I am now adopting a 13, 8, and 7 year old. They all have complex ptsd. The youngest has autism. All positive vibes, energy, and juju appreciated!
Image source: Accomplished_Body851
#5
Suffering with anorexia. And recovering from anorexia.
We watched an eating disorder documentary in school and I remember seeing footage of people in hospital crying over having to eat chips and thinking wtf is wrong with them?
A few years later being in and out of eating disorder units was the next 15 years of my life.
I was so entrenched I thought I’d never recover. Hell, I had consultants tell me I’d be a revolving door patient for the rest of my life. As I was leaving my last hospital admission the consultant told me he’d see me back in a month.
That was 5 years ago.
It’s not be smooth sailing but I’m in full recovery now, with a full time job I love, able to enjoy life and eat freely. The life of hospitals is a distant memory.
Image source: huhshrug, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels
#6
Getting MS (multiple sclerosis).
I’ve always been the healthiest, strongest, fittest, most athletic one of all my friends and family.
This can all change overnight. It can happen to anyone.
Please be kind to those with disabilities, it could be you tomorrow.
Image source: Shniddles, Anna Shvets / Pexels
#7
Bird’s s**t hit me in the mouth while driving once. I pulled over and insta-vom’d. Called my boss and told her I would be late… I was interning at a bank at the time. She told me to take the day off, but also to get a lottery ticket. Apparently, getting s**t on by a bird is good luck? Anyhoo… I bought two, $1 scratch offs.—-Won $50 on both. My grandma lived close by, so I showered there. I scratched the tickets while smoking a cigarette with her in her kitchen. Good memory.
Image source: choubledin, Sabri Çetin / Pexels
#8
I have a few big T’s like being SA’d as a kid, teen, adult… Abusive parents. Being homeless for a time. Being in a DV relationship. Lost two babies. Lots of trauma. But truly the one thing that’s happened that I never thought would? Finding my husband and the happiness we have together.
There’s some cheese for ya.
Image source: anon
#9
I was diagnosed with premature ovarian failure. And I grieved over the loss of never being a mother. My heart would melt (and break) every time one of my students would accidentally call me mom.
Fast forward 4 years from that point, and thanks to donor egg IVF I am currently 11 weeks pregnant. I’m so grateful for this possibility and for going on this journey.
Image source: H3rta, Leah Newhouse / Pexels
#10
Got cancer. Wish me luck!
Image source: hezorabora, Thirdman / Pexels
#11
Becoming homeless.
Image source: Available_Extreme182, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels
#12
A tornado damaged my roof while I was trying to sell my house. Two years later, the next house burned down. Six months after that, a massive ice storm dropped four trees and completely crushed the next house. In that same year, I took an antibiotic that destroyed my connective tissue, my husband got third-degree burns in the house fire, and my son got bit by a copper head snake, my grandfather died of covid, and my car caught fire. I’ve learned to never, ever assume that something won’t happen to you.
Image source: Over-The-Ish, Ralph W. lambrecht / Pexels
#13
I was 51. I had the day off and was feeling great. Decided to take an afternoon nap. As soon as my head hit the pillow I had a massive heart attack that destroyed 40% of my heart. I woke up 3 days later on a ventilator and had no idea what the heck happened.
Image source: TadpoleVegetable4170, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels
#14
I got fat, lol.
When you’re slim/fit pretty much your whole life, you take it for granted in many ways. It was very easy (at least it was for me) to fall into a rut of bad habits for a variety of reasons and now I’m in a place where I’ve got a decent amount of weight to lose and I feel like I’m back at square one when it comes to fitness.
If you don’t use it, you can in fact, lose it.
Image source: burnfaith, Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels
#15
Got attacked by an entire swarm of k*ller bees on top of a mountain. Almost fell off the mountain running down the trail and nearly considered jumping in my panic. Was raking bees out of my hair as they tried to get to my scalp and had to cover my face with my shirt to prevent them from climbing into my face holes. Thought I was gonna die. Got pretty scraped up and stung as I clawed my way down the trail without stopping. I never knew the sound of a swarm could be so loud and terrifying. I had nightmares for weeks after!
Another hiker in the same area had been attacked by k*ller bees a few years prior and they stayed on his body for 8 hours, preventing rescuers from recovering his body.
I now have an extreme fear of flying insects lol.
Image source: notreallywatson, FRANK MERIÑO / Pexels
#16
I had leukemia as a child and was told I’d never be able to have kids due to radiation and chemo therapy. I have 2 healthy kids who graduated from high school. So to the doctors at mc master in hamilton thank you.
Image source: -LightMyWayHome-, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
#17
Never would have thought that I would be disabled. I had a stroke from a massive brain bleed in 2020, it caused me to be hemiplegic, and wheelchair bound and unable to take care of myself. It f*****g sucks. I’m living in a nursing home in my mid thirties surrounded by elderly people who are completely unaware of their surroundings but it’s better now than it was last year and getting better because I’m moving into a house where I will receive direct support services from my state’s Choices program-10 more days, almost to single digits!
Image source: alm1688
#18
Losing my mom.
Like yeah it’s expected to outlive your parents, it’s “the natural way”.
But losing my mom last year before I even turned 21 from s***ide…destroyed me. I thought she would always be here. I thought she would grow old, be there when I get married and have kids…
It still doesn’t feel real…hug your mom and tell her you love her. You’ll miss those “annoying” calls and texts.
Image source: MrsCyanide, Pixabay / Pexels
#19
I never thought I would lose a child, but I did. My son died unexpectedly 9-1/2 months ago. I will never get over it.
UPDATE: Many thanks to all of you who offered your condolences.
Image source: Yorkie_Mom_2
#20
My husband of almost 20 years left because I was sick and needed surgery.
Image source: RinnelSpinel, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels
#21
Getting a really serious case of pneumonia as an active healthy 40 year old.
I went from feeling a bit ill , developing a cough to a coma in intensive care on life support in just 3 days!
Spent 5 weeks in a coma with full lung and then kidney failure, and another 3 doing physio and recovering.
Image source: Brave_Hippo9391, Edward Jenner / Pexels
#22
I won a full oven and top unit in a kitchen sale lottery. I was 8.
Image source: CantShakeMeoff, Alex Green / Pexels
#23
In 1996 or so, I went to my wife’s company Christmas party. While there, a candle got close to some of the table decorations, and I put out the small fire with 2-3 napkins dipped in a water glass.
I never expected to do this at least two more times, each at a formal banquet, each with a candle igniting decorations. The most recent (2018), I put out the small fire with iced tea, not water, and did not break the discussion.
Image source: CatOfGrey
#24
I slipped on a banana skin, no joke.
Image source: Hat_Potato, Tiia Monto / Wikimedia
#25
Getting laid off unexpectedly after years of loyalty to my company. It was a wake-up call about job security and the need to always be prepared.
Image source: SundrezzBlushBabe, ANTONI SHKRABA production / Pexels
#26
Bad stuff: mass shooting.
Good stuff: I never thought I would get married, but we’re coming up on five years in the fall.
Image source: emilycecilia, Emma Bauso / Pexels
#27
Bitten on the face by a wild python while trying to take a shower.
Image source: cosmictat2
#28
Achieve my biggest dreams and still struggle with depression.
For the longest time I told myself if I got a well paying job, if a had a great partner, if I lived in that trendy neighborhood, if I had cool friends that actually liked going out.
I have all that now and still struggle sometimes.
Image source: redditordeaditor6789, Thirdman / Pexels
#29
House fire. All the things you are “sure” that you’ll grab? Nope. Outside at 2 am in February, in my pjs. I had my phone and my husband, and that’s it. No one was hurt, which is the most important factor. Neighbor’s house caught our house on fire–inner city, 100+ year old wooden houses.
Image source: joslibrarian
#30
I was shot, also winning a 1000$ in the lottery 3 times from the same kind of ticket.
Image source: SweatpantsJoe420, Waldemar / Pexels
