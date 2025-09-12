Hey Pandas, Share Your Pet Photos

by

I would appreciate it if people could share one (or more) pet or animal pictures. I would appreciate it if they’re funny pics, but any pic would do.The purpose is to just look at animals and brighten each other’s moods.

#1

Sorry I can’t make it so pictures can be uploaded, is there anyone willing to share how to do that?
Let’s just share funny animal stories instead!

#2

My dog (Jedda, boy) loves playing with teddies and blankets my siblings and I used to own, his way of playing with them involves playing tug-of-war and making attempts at ripping apart the toys/blankets. He always spits out pieces that break off, and my dad loves to playfully tell him off (I’ve caught him more than once encouraging Jedda to play with teddy with him)

#3

I don’t know if this is going to work, but it’s a picture of my son with his first pet, a guinea pig named Oreo. It’s head and backside are black and its middle is white.

https://quickshare.samsungcloud.com/gp8vmMD1NK4J

#4

My K9 Kid, Grae’son always makes me laugh!
He’s such a comedian!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
