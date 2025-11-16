Someone Asks “What Are You Convinced People Are Pretending To Enjoy?” And 35 People Answer

Trends come and go, and most people want to feel included in them, which probably results in a lot of them pretending to like something just to fit in. It seems that whenever you don’t like something that’s very popular you’re met with “what?!” or just get labeled as a hipster. So this Redditor decided to ask an important and fun question: “What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?”
People were quick to jump in and give their honest answers. Some named some really popular things that a lot of people seem to like, while some named some more peculiar and specific ones. If you have an answer yourself, feel free to share it in the comment section below! And if you liked this post, click here for a similar one.
#1
Nothing. People legitimately have different tastes. Just let people enjoy their IPAs/gin/pickles/spicy food/whatever. If that’s not your thing, have something else.
Image source: DJDoubleDave
#2
The Kardashians.
Image source: Potential-Drive8623, Clear ICEbOX
#3
Bars and restaurants with loud music and terrible acoustics. What’s the point in being social in a place where they’re trying to make it hard for you to socialize?
Image source: auximines_minotaur, ELEVATE
#4
Baby showers/reveal parties
Image source: occamhanlon, Luis Quintero
#5
Reality TV. How is watching garbage people complain about their lives entertainment?
Image source: lazy_phoenix
#6
Those big spider-leg eyelashes they pay for and put on.
Image source: plague681, slappytheseal
#7
3 hour long church services. Jesus gave the sermon on the mound in like 5 minutes. Get over your ego pastor!
Image source: Elegant_Development3
#8
The Happy Birthday song. Everyone feels awkward singing it, and awkward having it sung at them. Can we please just not?
Image source: brokenlogic18, lil artsy
#9
Long-a*s, boring videos of their friends’ kids.
Image source: Daflehrer1, Ketut Subiyanto
#10
Reaction videos. Why would anyone care how a stranger reacts to something? Most of the time, the reaction isn’t even real and just played up for the camera.
Image source: ledouxrt
#11
Live action remakes
Image source: ttaborek, MPAwards
#12
Open relationships. I’m sure there’s some genuine believers but I wonder how many partners are opening up their relationship to keep their partner and just are afraid to be alone and date again. When I see couples talk about it it always looks like one person is way more into it than the other.
Image source: Shot_Net_1357
#13
Having constant drama at work, in friend groups, and elsewhere really can’t be all that exciting… can it? If I have one friend causing me too much drama I usually avoid it like it’s the plague.
Image source: Syrup_Slurper, Canva Studio
#14
Podcasts where the hosts just laugh at everything they/other hosts/guests say. Nothing is that funny for that long, dude.
Image source: TheeMost313, Los Muertos Crew
#15
Clubbing. It’s loud, there’s 50 people all up in your space constantly, the music sucks half the time, the alcohol is watered down, there’s so many drunk people that have to be either carried out or they puke all over the sidewalk outside, everything is overpriced. Literally nothing about it is good enough to warrant doing it repeatedly.
Image source: jango547, Mark Angelo Sampan
#16
LinkedIn.
Image source: mushroomyakuza, Souvik Banerjee
#17
Twitter.
I can’t comprehend why anyone would WANT to “tweet”
Image source: Yakasha
#18
Trying to make everything Instagram ready.
I’ve fallen in that trap before, deleted everything but Reddit.
I’m much happier now living in the moment, watching my kids play instead of taking photos of them, eating my food instead of standing above it trying to take a picture in a crowded restaurant.
Once you stop feeding your ego, a lot of worry stops with it.
Image source: iupvoteoddnumbers, Pixabay
#19
Abstract modern art. You know, the orange square on a blank canvas type thing. “It really speaks to me.” 🤨
Image source: Relative-ignorance
#20
American talent shows like quite literally “America’s got talent”, and “American Idol”. Who the f**k are these shows catered to? The dialogue is cheesy, idiotic, and fake as f**k and the structure doesn’t make sense. Back then it had categories and the contestants would compete against their own groups which at least made it somewhat interesting. Now? Anything f*****g goes, and you could have a wanna-be jabawacky dance group of about 20 people Vs little Timmy playing a harmonica with his a*****e. It makes no god damn sense.
Image source: Chaacho08, America’s Got Talent
#21
Anything that requires an insane amount of waiting in line. Amusement parks, brunches at fancy places, night clubs, etc.
Like, you’re engaging in an a barrier to make the “thing” you want seem worthwhile.
I dunno, I despise lines.
Image source: zomgitsduke, mali maeder
#22
Watching pro golf on tv.
Image source: Ronotimy
#23
Kombucha. Every, single one I’ve tried. Just undrinkable!
Image source: brandhappydrink, Becky Stern
#24
Getting black out drunk
Image source: issamemariooooo
#25
A lot of popular modern rap music. There’s a lot of good stuff but there’s some where I’m like “seriously?”
Image source: Big_Mom_Friend
#26
NFTs
Image source: mozygotflowzy
#27
Insanely spicy food…. stop it. You’re crying and there is no way you are enjoying that for any other reason except to brag about how hot your food is.
Image source: rhino76, ROCKERZZZ FYP
#28
Being forced to keep the economy going in spite of rising costs and lower incomes.
Image source: badblackguy
#29
Surströmming. There is absolutely no way people in Sweden actually enjoy this can of puke.
Edit: As people are telling stories about their experiences with Surströmming I want to tell one of my own.
Once upon a time in Sweden, a mild summer in august, my family decided to host a dinner at our house for our friends. We had a lot of food of different kinds on the table and our friends brought some food with them as well. The weather was with us so we decided to eat on the porch outside. As we were getting ready to eat we decided it was time to open the cans…oh god! What occurred after have been stuck in my head for ages.
First came the smell, some of us almost puked, others kept their stoic faces on. But the craziest ones of us took a deep breath and said: “delicious”.
Shortly after, the invasion started. Hundreds upon hundreds of flies. There was chaos, crying, despair and my father screaming: “we have to get away from here.” We all grabbed what we could take and ran inside. Watched trough the windows as a cloud of flies descended upon the rest.
*heavy sigh*! aah yes, Sweden!
Image source: Blackpanther-x, Lapplaender
#30
Small talk.
Image source: Acetamnophen
#31
Nespresso coffee, no clue why people are willing to pay such a premium for burnt tasting coffee
Image source: cronchsupreme
#32
Running.
ETA: Exercise of any kind really. I have ADHD and struggle with eating healthy and exercising. I’ve just never been able to find any consistency with it and part of it is I just don’t enjoy exercise no matter what I do, and I’ve tried a lot of things to make it better. I’m a therapist but we obviously have our struggles too, and this is one of my greatest challenges, especially after the past three years. I’ve appreciated all the comments and insights and am thinking about ways to get moving again!
Image source: kittermcgee, Tembela Bohle
#33
Other people
Image source: ForcefulCloud
#34
Going to a children’s performance, especially if their own kids aren’t currently on stage
Image source: TonyEisner, cottonbro studio
#35
Having a job
Image source: Rare_Suspect_5033, Andrea Piacquadio
