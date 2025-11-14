Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Don’t Understand? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
How some people don’t see black equal is equal. I mean, come on! We’re all human! This also applies to women and LGBTQ+! ❤️
#2
Why do some people poach animals…
If you want money that bad get a job or something…
Don’t go around killing animals or cutting off horns :(
How would a poacher feel if a Rhino could fire a shotgun?
#3
Why the woman takes the mans name in most marriages
#4
if you order something such as a hamburger and ask for like no tomato’s and no pickles it costs the same
#5
Why its not ok to have s.ex with the same gender you are?
#6
My mom keeps saying “men don’t cry” whenever my younger brother started crying over something and I never understood why. I mean, everyone cries right?
#7
i saw this on a google sheet and it has got me thinking
According to all known laws of aviation, there is no way a bee should be able to fly. Its wings are too small to get its fat little body off the ground. The bee, of course, flies anyway because bees don’t care what humans think is impossible. Yellow, black.
-From Chat google sheet – 2/5/2018 16:13:51-https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1nz8ypgAYbAa5muSSjtEoLpUUzYkHmYA6N9mm1rSfLQE/edit#gid=352105185
#8
This day of age, I have several big questions:
1. Why does society still judge people based on the color of their skin? So what if someone is BIPOC or isn’t of European descent; they are still human!
2. Why does society judge sexuality? So what if someone is in the LGBTQ+ community; they are still human!
3. How long will societal reform take? Will it ever happen? Will we ever get to a point where we can actually get along as human beings without constantly having conflict(s) at hand because of race, gender, religion(s), sexuality, etc.?
#9
why is the galaxy so B.I.G like it never ends and who made got how does it look without color(this cunfuses me)
#10
The meaning of life…what is the point?
#11
Is there anyone else out there in the galaxy or are humans and animals truly alone?
#12
cancel culture.
#13
Also why colleges require you to take classes that have nothing to do with your major, like if they cut those classes out college could be significantly cheaper and we could get a degree in less time.
#14
1. Humanity and why people think it’s ok do do things like kidnap
2. why people think the earth is flat, like I mean, no offence, but how do you think the sun works?!
3. the universe is constantly expanding, exploding, BUT INTO WHAT! what is beyond the edge?
#15
i used to ask my dad this (tbh i still do) “what does the universe expad into” my dad: “nothingness” he explains its like how when things get cold they expand, the universe expands. i say: “yeah i know it expands im asking why and if ‘nothingness’ is alien sh*t and the universe is a scientist’
#16
Ha! Finally I can ask my question no 1 as a non-native english speaker: Why do you say in english “they” even if you know a person’s gender? For example: I understand the concept of “Yesterday my 3yo kid was sad.” “Did you comfort them?” but I dont get why you say “Yesterday my 3yo daughter was sad.” “Did you comfort them?” Is it slang or simply wrong? If not: Is there a grammar regulation (“regulation” sounds wrong, but I just don’t know how to say it correctly).
Follow Us