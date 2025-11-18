50 People Share Things They Don’t Believe Anyone Genuinely Likes

You have probably seen a person change their mind about disliking something the second they hear their friend, for instance, say that they love it. Or witnessed someone push through what looks like torture to them, all the while trying to squeeze out a sincere (-looking) smile.

For one reason or another, some people choose to pretend to like something when they actually don’t. And similarly to said reasons, the things they pretend to like tend to differ from person to person. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed what things they believe others lie about liking, and there were quite a few things they pointed their fingers at. Scroll down to find them on the list below and feel free to upvote the ones you agree with the most.

#1

Staff team building and bonding.

Image source: sicksquid75, fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo)

#2

Flat earth theory.

I’m entirely convinced no one is that stupid and theyre just acting to be a part of something.

Image source: NippleMuncher42069, Orlando Ferguson / wikipedia

#3

Gender reveal parties.

Image source: kmga43, 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝘆 / pexels (not the actual photo)

#4

Loud AF music at social events.

Image source: AdDifferent4711, Marlene Leppänen / pexels (not the actual photo)

#5

Being sung by a group of people Happy Birthday to You.

Image source: QueenMaya2, Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

#6

Ridiculously loud cars even when they are driving slow.

I know it’s always going to be easier on the person making the sound but they got to find it annoying when other cars are loud to a corny level.

Image source: TheBatSignal, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)

#7

Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watched it with my college roommates a couple of times and I was just like “I don’t get it” the entire time. I am really big into makeup and I found two of Kylie’s lip kits very discounted (ten dollars a piece when they were normally going for thirty dollars a piece) and I really didn’t get the appeal. I saw a conspiracy theory on a different subreddit saying that Kylie’s makeup line is a money laundering scheme at this point and that is something that I could actually get behind!

Image source: SuperKatie64, JESHOOTS.com / pexels (not the actual photo)

#8

Stanley cups. The design is literally so stupid. It’s annoying to have to hold the weight of a full water bottle with your wrist. I would rather have a water bottle that has a handle on top so I can carry it comfortably.

Image source: wowza6969420, Avery Arwood / pexels (not the actual photo)

#9

High heels. I’ve never been able to wear with without crazy pain – no matter which ones I’ve tried!

Image source: LostLadyA, Kristina Polianskaia / pexels (not the actual photo)

#10

Freestyle jazz music. To me, it sounds like a bunch of guys with instruments, each doing their own warmup routine while standing on the stage together. Doesn’t feel like a tune as much as it does noise.

Image source: beeedeee, Brett Sayles / poexels (not the actual photo)

#11

Clowns. Just, clowns.

Image source: OIL_OF_OLAY, Capotina Entretenimientos / pexels (not the actual photo)

#12

Showering with your partner. Like I have things to do here and you’re in my way.

Image source: ERaye1994, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#13

Thong underwear and cheeky swimsuits.

Image source: Audiene, Estefanía Fernandez / pexels (not the actual photo)

#14

Their “glamorous ” Instagram life.

Image source: anon, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#15

NASCAR. I’m convinced people only watch for the chance of crashes, there’s no way watching cars go in the same loop for 2 hours is actually entertaining.

Image source: bjuhl472, Alfred GF / pexels (not the actual photo)

#16

Summer… the heat is unbearable!

Image source: firewingdale, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#17

Yoko Ono’s singing.

Image source: SuperMalarioBros, Get Back Documentary

#18

Poly relationships.

thrilliam_19:

I have several friends who all tried poly relationships at some point in their life and every single one ended in disaster, and whenever they were all together in the same room at least one person looked like they were miserable and pretending to be ok with what was going on.
Someone always got jealous or someone cheated. Or it was an excuse for 3-4 people to fuck each other for a few months until someone got bored and the people that were actually into it got hurt.
I’m not saying it can’t work, but I have seen zero evidence that it does. I also feel like long-term monogamous relationships are hard, why would adding another person into that relationship make things better or easier?

Image source: Opening-Future3991, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#19

Going to night clubs.

Image source: mrsock_puppet, Jerome Govender / pexels (not the actual photo)

#20

Influencer lifestyles.. especially things like van life. You see them all smiles in their pics, but you know they are hating every minute of it.

Image source: ZapatillaLoca, KoolShooters / pexels (not the actual photo)

#21

Pregnancy.

Image source: Hells-Bellz, Leah Newhouse/ pexels (not the actual photo)

#22

Super hot stuff. A little hot sauce from time to time adds a fun kick to some foods. But at a certain point you stop tasting 90% of what you’re eating and are just trying to withstand the ridiculous ghost reaper of death evil wing sauce that you put on your wings to look manlier I guess.

Image source: victorbarst, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

#23

Getting black out drunk. I understand getting fun drunk, because it’s actually fun. But black out drunk? Why? What’s the point?

Image source: Arny520, Hudson Marques / pexels (not the actual photo)

#24

Small talk.

Image source: Cute-Owl-13, fauxels / pexels (not the actual photo)

#25

Meet&Greets with celebrities.

“This was so life changing?”

You just met another human being. NOTHING changed.

Image source: SadlyNotDannyDeVito, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#26

Smoking cigarettes.

Image source: imyoungever, Barik5ive/ pexels (not the actual photo)

#27

Pictures of other people’s kids.

Image source: maddiemkay

#28

Pyramid schemes.

Image source: material_progress69

#29

Oysters.

Image source: gifjgzxk, Elle Hughes / pexels (not the actual photo)

#30

Matcha. might as well just dump some lawn clippings in a blender and drink that.

Image source: airr-conditioning, NipananLifestyle.com / pexels (not the actual photo)

#31

“Passion” for any corporate money-driven job. It’s just not human nature to get longterm and worthwhile fulfilment from ephemeral sh*t like sales numbers.

Image source: Slush-e, Sora Shimazaki / pexels (not the actual photo)

#32

5 a.m. work outs.

Image source: Mrslee1317, MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

#33

Bob Dylan’s voice (not his lyrics or compositions).

Image source: kewlacious

#34

Having BUSY Social Lives with always having s**t to do/attend to, etc…etc…

Image source: WARMASTER5000

#35

Cigars.

Image source: SirDonDevito

#36

Parades. It’s just people walking by.

Image source: IrianJaya, Vlad Vasnetsov / pexels (not the actual photo)

#37

Weddings, c’mon people be honest.

Image source: Shortcult, Asad Photo Maldives / pexels (not the actual photo)

#38

The sitcom Friends.

Painfully unfunny.

Image source: fluffyphillips, Andres Ayrton / pexels (not the actual photo)

#39

Long beards.

Image source: DangerousBudget2342

#40

Working out. The results are rewarding, but not the actual process of working out.

Image source: darlingyas, Pixabay/ pexels (not the actual photo)

#41

Working.

Image source: Daclaud-Lee-1892, CoWomen / pexels (not the actual photo)

#42

Listening to people at work describing their weekends, especially on a Monday.

Image source: Mediocre_Can_2701, Alexander Suhorucov / pexels (not the actual photo)

#43

Shower s*x.

Image source: closethewindo, Wesley Davi / pexels (not the actual photo)

#44

Running marathons.

Image source: sexiest_blondie, RUN 4 FFWPU / pexels (not the actual photo)

#45

Raising children. Nothing about it looks enjoyable.

Image source: Leipopo_Stonnett, Vidal Balielo Jr. / pexels (not the actual photo)

#46

Black licorice. It’s hard for me to believe there are humans that find the taste enjoyable. The smell alone makes me gag. It’s gotta be a genetic thing like how cilantro tastes terrible to some people. For the record, I like cilantro.

Image source: Ok-Tangelo4024, The Nix Company / unsplash (not the actual photo)

#47

Mr. Beast videos.

Image source: meenarstotzka, Vlada Karpovich

#48

First dates. I’m sorry. 9 times out of 10 they’re awkward and boring.

Image source: Livid_Race_3086, cottonbro studio/ pexels (not the actual photo)

#49

Caviar.

Image source: JessYouSayYes, Anastasia Belousova /pexels (not the actual photo)

#50

Children’s birthday parties.

Image source: tobeFRANK_uk, samaraagenstvo feeria / pexels (not the actual photo)

