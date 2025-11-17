Hey Pandas, What’s Life Like As A Gender-Queer Individual? (Closed)

Share thoughts on your experience!
For me, I experience gender dysphoria and occasionally choose to wear my compression top. At times it’s more prevalent such as when your not out to people and they misgender you.
I don’t like the idea of, “Gays look just like us!” Because it’s heavily insulting towards visibly queer people. So as someone who is Afab and Femme, people usually think I’m a straight woman. Or if I say I’m non-binary, they assume I use they/them.
The experience can’t be fully said through one person as there are many separate identities and everyone lives their own experiences.
Lots of people don’t know about identities like this until they are an adult, unlike me who realized I was not-cis when I was a pre-teen.
