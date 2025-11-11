10 Famous Movie Titles Written Using Negative Space

In a world already full of negativity, two junior advertisers have found some space in a personal project. As you would expect out of any personal work, Eduard Cîrstea and Luca Costea managed to find a pleasant subject they were both keen on: feature films. Starting from this, they let their imagination run loose.

Some may see them as some kind of spoilers, because what they did was find a representative feature from each film and showcase it using the negative space in the movie titles. For a bigger impact, they only used black and white design. Did they nail it? See for yourselves!

#1

10 Famous Movie Titles Written Using Negative Space

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

Patrick Penrose
