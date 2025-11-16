“It’s Ruined Me Forever”: 30 People Share What They Became Obsessed With Once They’d Tried It Once

Every time we try something new, we risk a bad experience. But there is another, less commonly talked about danger, that this new thing will be so good that we now just have to make it a consistent part of our lives. Anything less feels disappointing and downright terrible.
An internet user wanted to know what things people could not live without after experiencing them just once. Answers ranged from life-changing personal experiences to the comforting utility of a new device. Be sure to upvote your favorites and share your own examples in the comments.
#1
A cat purring and curled up in your lap.
Image source: solipsisticsundays, Sam Lion
#2
A really good mattress. Getting a good night’s sleep is one of most important things in life.
Image source: Scipio91, HS You
#3
A dog.
Image source: Affectionate-Car-317, Laura Stanley
#4
A second monitor.
Image source: Gaby07, Tranmautritam
#5
Air conditioning.
Especially at night, set really low, so you can snuggle up in your bed.
I don’t know how people sleep with temps 80+.
Image source: Whatapine, Max Rahubovskiy
#6
Books.
Image source: lord_of_shinigami
#7
A decent income.
Image source: anon, Karolina Grabowska
#8
Daytime nap. Seriously,I am addicted to it.
Image source: LexamurDer_, Karen
#9
Blackout curtains for me. The noise-cancelling headphones of light.
Image source: _CPR_, iBrand Company
#10
GPS. I can’t navigate to save my life so it’s a godsend for me.
Image source: ta_beachylawgirl, Pixabay
#11
A dishwasher.
Image source: Whatapine, cottonbro studio
#12
Fast internet.
Image source: Pufferfishgrimm, Andrea De Santis
#13
Having sex with someone that’s in tune with your body. My husband knows exactly how to touch me and I can’t imagine having sex with someone else.
Image source: anon
#14
A good, sharp, kitchen knife.
Image source: TommmyThumb
#15
Sugar. Been trying to live without it but damn, it’s more addicting than drugs.
Image source: rebeckyfay, Erin Perry
#16
A bidet.
TheBigC87 replied:
Was gonna say the same. I explain to people that once you use one, you’ll feel like a peasant when you wipe your a** with TP.
Image source: walkswithelias, Ben Stanfield
#17
Seasoning food properly.
Image source: sheesh_rini
#18
Garlic.
Image source: Lauraccs24
#19
Internet.
I’ve been on it for so long, that I can’t breathe without it. I just need that reach into the other world since the real one sucks.
#20
Unlimited data on your phone plan; you don’t realize the kind of prison you’re in without it.
Image source: DanknessOfHallowvale, Anna Nekrashevich
#21
Baby wipes. Damn, they are good at cleaning up so many things! The kids are 10 and 15 now and we still buy them by the case. Clean the counters, clean your shoes, get stains out of your clothes, bring them with you when you go eat ribs. Better than a napkin. Clean the table. Clean the desk. Clean the island. Wipe up the spill.
Image source: ScienceMomCO, Bev Sykes
#22
Cruise control on a car, when driving a long distance.
Image source: Scrappy_Larue, Mark Doliner
#23
Caffeine.
Image source: sasberg1
#24
Air Fryer.
Image source: CouldMurderACarvery, HS You
#25
Filtered water. Bought a Brita when I got my house, can’t stand the taste of tap water now. But filtered? Love it.
Image source: nildrohain454, Tatsuo Yamashita
#26
Massages.
Image source: overlycontrarian
#27
Reasonable exercise.
If you’re going crazy and overexerting yourself, yeah I think that puts a lot of people off exercising at all because you’re doing more than your current level of fitness can handle, but once you start doing regular low-impact exercise appropriate to your level of fitness like walking or swimming you realise you feel so much better doing it and so much worse/less energetic when you don’t for a day.
I’m going through this realisation right now.
Image source: badgersprite, Andrea Piacquadio
#28
For me, it’s noise-canceling headphones.
Image source: Kapuishon88, Element5 Digital
#29
Hygiene products that work well for you specifically instead of just using whatever. My hair is so much better since I made a point to use the right type of shampoo and conditioner for me.
Image source: DootinAlong, cottonbro studio
#30
I bought a $90 “beauty pillow” that encourages back sleeping or lets you side sleep in a way that doesn’t smoosh your face. I am a vain b***h and I take that thing on all my trips. My weird forehead wrinkles disappeared.
Image source: Vonnexgrace, amazon.ae
