18 Ways To Inject Some Serious Fun Into Your Boring Day, Making You Feel Like A Kid Again

Remember the carefree days of childhood, filled with laughter, imagination, and endless possibilities? While adulting has its perks, sometimes we all crave a little escape from the responsibilities and stresses of everyday life. Well, get ready to unleash your inner child and rediscover the joy of play with these 18 delightful finds.
We start with some nostalgic toys that will transport you back in time and make our way to whimsical gadgets that spark creativity because all these items are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that it’s okay to let loose and have some fun. So, put down your phone, forget about your to-do list, and embrace the carefree spirit of childhood with these 18 playful picks.
#1 This Game Will Have You Dying (Of Laughter) At The Silliest Ways To Kick The Bucket. Don’t Worry, It’s All In Good Fun With Spin Master Games’ Dumb Ways To Die
Review: “Fun for all the family! Very easy to use and learn, great for all ages, and the quality and readability was very nice!” – Fresh_Dolla
Image source: amazon.com, Simeon Chi Jr
#2 Your Inner Child Will Be Delighted By The Dancing Rainbows Created By This Beautiful Suncatcher
Review: “These are honestly one of the best products on Amazon, if you love, vibrant, rainbows coming through a sunny window, by one of these. Heck, buy 10. You’re going to want to put them in all of the windows!” – Leah Glasscock
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica
#3 Who Needs A Snow Day When You Have This Melting Snowman On Your Desk? It’s A Year-Round Reminder That Sometimes, It’s Ok To Have A Melt Down
Review: “Fun for our whole family. My kids and I both create different looking snowman and when it melts one of us does another. Sometimes it just sits melted for a few days and still looks great!” – brandy
Image source: amazon.com, BossLady
#4 Who Needs A Smartphone When You Can Rock This World’s Coolest Polaroid Camera Keychain? Okay, You Still Need A Smartphone, But This Keychain Is Way Cooler
Review: “I love this little thing and I am completely floored by how perfect it is. I love the eerie noise it makes when you push the button and the film comes out 10/10” – Glek
Image source: amazon.com, Natalie salas
#5 This Feela Dot Grid Journal Is A Blank Canvas For Your Creativity, Perfect For Bullet Journaling, Sketching, Or Just Letting Your Thoughts Flow Freely
Review: “If you really want to start Journaling then is Kit is for you. It is a great Kit to start with. Comes with everything you need. I recommend this product” – Fernanda Faustino
Image source: amazon.com, taylor c
#6 Who Needs A Boring Air Freshener When You Can Have A Squirrel In Underpants Flashing You In Your Car?
Review: “This is the Squirreliest Squirrel that I ever did see. If you enjoy underpants and you enjoy squirrels, then this is for you! Never has a product so matched the description before! It is marvelous, innovative, and creative. The person who thought this up was a true genius of comedy. I would dare to say that they are one of the top thinkers of today!” – Jessa
Image source: amazon.com, Maddie
#7 Distract Yourself During That Boring Meeting With This Mesmerizing Geometric Magic Flow Bracelet
Review: “Bought two of these for my kids to play with while at a festival. They were such a hit with kids and adults! These are less expensive and better made than what the vendors were selling. The blue one held its color well, the rainbow one faded quickly, but is still fun!” – Anne
Image source: amazon.com, MandiDC
#8 Ugly Is The New Cute! Meet Sunny, The Blobfish Squishy Toy That’ll Make You Question Everything You Know About Adorable
Review: “I love blob fish! I ordered this to practice piercing on and now I have a forever friend. I ended up renaming him Blobby instead of Sunny but he’s super cute.” – Melanie
Image source: amazon.com, Melanie
#9 Your Spoons Will Be Feeling Saucy (And Your Countertops Will Be Spotless) Thanks To This Adorable Ravioli Spoon Rest
Review: “Bought it for the cute factor, doesn’t disappoint. Great size for ladles, big spoons, etc. and washes up well.” – Emily
Image source: amazon.com, Emily
#10 Trick Your Eyes And Challenge Your Brain With This 100 Pics Optical Illusions Travel Game – It’s Like A Visual Puzzle Party In Your Pocket
Review: “This is a fun quick learning. To fill in time, anywhere.” – Christel meli
Image source: amazon.com, Christel meli
#11 Stress Got You Feeling Poultry In Motion? This Rubber Emotional Support Chicken Is Here For All Your Clucking Crazy Moments
Review: “I’ve had this chicken for a month. In that time I have lost 20lbs, grown 4″ and shaved 7 strokes off my golf game. I need a dozen more of these.” – richard
Image source: amazon.com, richard
#12 This Top Ramen Sponge Lets You Scrub Away Dishes While Reminiscing About Those Dorm Room Days
Review: “What a perfect little gag gift that’s actually awful! I got this for my daughter whose favorite food is ramen. It is packages just like ramen and looks just like the noodles. What a unique idea!” – P. Alyssa
Image source: amazon.com, P. Alyssa
#13 Remember Those Epic Childhood Backyard Battles? Relive The Glory Days With This Elastic Slingshot Ninja Toys Set
Review: “I almost* gave these four stars because they can get grimy pretty quickly, as I’ve shown. However, my boyfriend and I had so much fun flinging these against our walls together, that I didn’t have the heart to not give these a 10/10.! So many new smiles and laughs were made thanks to these amazingly fun pieces of gel.” – Kalyn Carter
Image source: amazon.com, Kalyn Carter
#14 This Garden Gnome In A Flamingo Floaty Is Proof That Even Gnomes Need A Little R&r By The Pool (Or Birdbath)
Review: “I absolutely love this gnome. It’s so cute and it’s a great addition to my pool deck. I will definitely buy more.” – Jennifer
Image source: amazon.com, Kimberly Doren
#15 These Mop Slippers Are The Lazy Person’s Dream Come True – Clean Your Floors While Shuffling Around The House Like A Sloth
Review: “These slippers are perfect for indoors as it is both functional and comfortable. The design works well and is easy to clean. The slippers do a relatively good job cleaning but of course, don’t pick up everything. They don’t have a lot of support but it is good enough for indoor use.” – S.A.
Image source: amazon.com, S.A.
#16 A Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Will Make You Feel Like A Mad Scientist While Giving Your Pores A Deep Clean Party
Review: “This is super fun for a girls night. I’m not sure if it’s super beneficial for your skin but it didn’t cause me to break out or have a rash or anything. I really liked it” – Abigail Hansen
Image source: amazon.com, Bree Morgan
#17 An Office Possum Is The Perfect Reminder To Take A Break From The Daily Grind And Embrace Your Playful Side
Review: “Nothing to dislike!! We got this for my daughter for mothers day because Possum is my 6yr old granddaughters nick name so it was the perfect gift!! My daughter works at a busy doctors office and the whole crew( including the dr have had so much fun with this hideous plastic creature🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HIGHLY recommend!!” – Sherry
Image source: amazon.com, Caroline
#18 Relive The Glory Days Of The Arcade Without The Sticky Floors And Questionable Pizza With This Retro Arcade Electronic Pinball Machine
Review: “Kids really seemed to have fun with this, it’s easy to setup and fun to play, even the adults have had fun with it (especially if you enjoy retro – pinball games!)” – Angelica B.
Image source: amazon.com, Chevy_Girl_84
