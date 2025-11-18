30 Hilarious Comics That Perfectly Sum Up What Being A Girl And Relationships Are Like

Today, we’re introducing a comic series making its debut on Bored Panda. Tardaasa Comics, created by Linnéa Aasa, has a substantial fanbase with over 38K followers on its Instagram profile. Through her series, the artist illustrates the everyday struggles and dilemmas faced by girls. The comics cover a diverse range of topics, including relationships, friendships, sexuality, society, and other relatable aspects most girls can relate to.
We got in touch with the artist creating Tardaasa Comics and asked her to share the story of her series. Linnéa said: “It was around 2010 when I was studying comic drawing in the Swedish countryside. I made a dark fantasy comic and at the end of it, I felt like adding a ‘Gag of the day’ type of comic, which resulted in my first Tardaasa! I quickly realized I strongly preferred this type of storytelling – you have one idea, you finish it. Done. On to the next one! Great for someone who maybe doesn’t have the best track record of finishing projects.”
More info: Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram
