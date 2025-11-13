These Little Pool Glasses Bring Summer To Your Home All Year Round

We all dream of escaping our everyday lives to an idyllic setting, and for a lot of pandas that’s relaxing in the sun by a pool!
British Designer Duncan Shotton has made that dream a reality in his simple but clever tumbler design that features minimal but lovely application of pool iconography to an everyday object.
Launched yesterday, he still needs a lot of panda’s help to get this project over the finish line, so pre-order a set here.
Pool Side
Each glass features a frosted area representing the wall of the pool and a golden ladder that appears to wrap of it. There’s even a little depth gauge!
The neat box with a minimal label is easy to wrap so they make great gifts!
There’s a silver ladder color-way that is also available if the Kickstarter campaign reaches its stretch goal.
