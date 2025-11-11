45 Kids Who’ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

by

ISIS. Syria. Dallas. Brexit. Trump. There seems to be so much bad stuff going on in the world right now that it’s easy to forget that awesome things also happen every day on this planet of ours. Which is why we’ve decided to bring you this inspirational list of amazing kids who are each making the world a better place in their own special way.

Compiled by Bored Panda, the pictures below serve to remind us that no matter what’s going on around us, there’s always some kid rescuing ducklings from a drainpipe or saving up his pocket money to buy peanut butter for shelter dogs. With kids like these, the future’s looking bright.

#1 8-Year-Old Noah Completes Mini-Triathlon With His Disabled Brother Lucas

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Lucas House

#2 Heroic Boy Risks His Life To Save A Drowning Baby Deer From Floodwaters In Bangladesh

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Caters

#3 My Son Wanted To Use The $120 He Saved This Year To Help The Homeless. He Made Them Lunches

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#4 9-Year-Old Boy Created A No-Kill Animal Shelter In His Garage

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: happyanimalsclub

#5 This 8-Year-Old Boy Was Bullied For 2 Years While Growing His Hair Long To Make Wigs For Kids With Cancer

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Deeanna Thomas

#6 Kid Helps Bunny Climb Sculpture

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

#7 Baby Trying To Dry The Tears Of A Japanese Politician

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source:  Yoshiki

#8 My 3-Year-Old Daughter Saw A Little Girl Without Hair And Asked Why She Was Bald. I Explained She Was Sick And The Medicine Made Her Hair Fall Out. “Oh. She Can Have Some Of My Hair,” She Said

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Sm1ttySm1t

#9 9-Year-Old Josef Miles Filled His Mom With Pride When He Made An Impromptu Protest Of Westboro Baptist Church, Kansas

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: FYMT

#10 A Girl Uses Her Umbrella To Protect A Stray Dog During Monsoon Rains In Mumbai

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: imgur.com

#11 13-Year-Old Boy Saved His Baseball Coach’s Life By Administering CPR And Calling 911

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Florence Freedom Professional Baseball

#12 These Kids In Canada Tied Coats To Street Poles To Help Homeless Prepare For Winter

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Tara Smith-Atkins

#13 Kids Do What They Feel. These Two Strangers Just Hugged In A Fast Food Restaurant

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: itsallhistory

#14 This Young Filipino Girl Trying To Keep Her Puppy Safe During A Flood

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

#15 This Boy Offering A Bottle Of Water To A Policeman During A Hot Day In Baltimore

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Bishop M. Cromartie

#16 My Son Said There’s Some Kids In His Class That Don’t Eat Their Lunch. “How Come?” “Cause They Don’t Have One, Mommy. Can I Bring Them Some Of Mine?” Totally His Idea, And He Helped Pack It, Too

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#17 8-Year-Old Boy Won $1000 Scavenger Hunt And Donated His Winning To His Little Neighbor That Was Battling Leukemia

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: ABC News

#18 Children Practice Their Reading Skills To Calm Shy Shelter Dogs

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: hsmo.org

#19 Little Girl Surprises Her Favorite Garbage Man With Birthday Cupcake

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: City of Bloomington

#20 9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Summer Allowance Money To Buy And Donate Books To Local Jail

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

#21 My Daughter Asked Me If She Could Sell Her Stuffed Animals And Donate The Money To Our Local Spca

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Buffitron

#22 Homeless Boy Does His Homework Using The Light From A Local Mcdonald’s

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Joyce Gilos Torrefranca

#23 17-Year-Old Syrian Refugee Carried His Puppy 500km To Greece

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: unhcr

#24 2-Year-Old Triplets Become Best Friends With Their Garbage Collectors

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Martha Sugalski

#25 It’s Been Almost A Year Since We Took In The Neighborhood Stray And My Son Still Insists On Tucking Him In When He Naps “So He Knows That He Lives At Our House And Will Come Back.”

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: sympson2612

#26 Little Boy Plays Video Games With His Friend Who’s Stuck In Quarantine At The Hospital

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

#27 9-Year-Old Girl Builds Shelters For The Homeless And Grows Food For Them, Too

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Hailey's Harvest

#28 This 5-Year-Old Girl Sneaked A Baby Cow Into Her Home To Cuddle With It

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Billie Jo Decker

#29 6-Year-Old Rescues 8 Ducklings From Drain Pipe

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Inside Edition

#30 5-Year-Old Girl Saved Her Mother Having A Seizure In A Swimming Pool

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Gabe Hernandez

#31 These Two Toddlers Who Had Never Met Before, But Decided To Hug It Out In The Middle Of An Airport Terminal

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: preggit

#32 Walked In On My Little Cousins

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: mistertelford

#33 My Wife Told My Daughter That The Kitty Was Hurt (Arthritis) And To Be Careful With Her. Daughter: “Ok I’ll Read To Her”

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: hailunix

#34 This 8-Year-Old Boy Is Raising Money Online And Making Sure No Kid Is Denied A Hot Lunch

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: No Kid Goes Hungry

#35 Carlitos Saved Up His Own Money To Buy The Shelter Dogs Peanut Butter

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter

#36 She Found Out Our Dog Had To Get Shots, So Wile We Were Waiting In The Parking Lot Of The Vet Our Daughter Hugged Her And Told Her That Shots Hurt But It Will All Be Okay And That She Will Take The Dog To The Toy Store If She Was A Good Girl

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#37 After His Treatment And Recovery Rrom The Stomach Flu, Six-Year-Old Jake And His Family Brewed Iced Tea And Baked Cookies, Which They Sold At His Father’s Business Asking For Donations Only. They Raised $275, Which Jake Used To Purchase 1,800 Coloring Books To Give To Other Children Who Are Treated At The Hospital

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Stony Brook Long Island Children's Hospital

#38 My-12-Year-Old Son Ran A Cake Stall To Raise Money For Cancer Research. He Raised £79

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

#39 Bagged Lunches Prepped & Presented To DPD’s 11th District By 9-Year-Old Girl Who Used Her B-Day Cash To Do So

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Jason Scott

#40 7-Year-Old Boy Spotted A Fire, Woke Up His Dad And Saved The House

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Richard Koehler

#41 My 13-Year-Old Daughter Makes Me Sandwiches To Take To Work. I Didn’t Even Ask. She Offered

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: reddit.com

#42 11-Year-Old Boy Donates All His Halloween Candy To Sandy Victims From New York And New Jersey

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: mashable.com

#43 Three-Year-Old Girl Calls 999 When Her Pregnant Mom Falls Down The Stairs To Save Her and Baby’s Lives

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: swns

#44 Here’s My 2-Year-Old, Who Asked Me To Help Treat This Dinosaur’s Wounds, And Now Comforting Him

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: Rxero13

#45 6-Year-Old Kaden Made The Cutest Gift Ever For His Hospitalized Bff

45 Kids Who&#8217;ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Image source: boredpanda.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Spent Years Trying To Publish Kids Books. Publishers Rejected Them But I Kept Trying
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Create Trippy Digital Collage Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Michael Bolton Lip Synching Gangsta’s Paradise is Pure Awesome
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2018
Two Cows Explain Economics Better Than Any Class
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Review: Better Off Ted “Pilot”
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2009
I Make Maypoles Around The City From Street Furniture And Get People To Join Me Dancing Around
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.