45 Kids Who’ll Restore Your Faith In Humanity

ISIS. Syria. Dallas. Brexit. Trump. There seems to be so much bad stuff going on in the world right now that it’s easy to forget that awesome things also happen every day on this planet of ours. Which is why we’ve decided to bring you this inspirational list of amazing kids who are each making the world a better place in their own special way.
Compiled by Bored Panda, the pictures below serve to remind us that no matter what’s going on around us, there’s always some kid rescuing ducklings from a drainpipe or saving up his pocket money to buy peanut butter for shelter dogs. With kids like these, the future’s looking bright.
#1 8-Year-Old Noah Completes Mini-Triathlon With His Disabled Brother Lucas
Image source: Lucas House
#2 Heroic Boy Risks His Life To Save A Drowning Baby Deer From Floodwaters In Bangladesh
Image source: Caters
#3 My Son Wanted To Use The $120 He Saved This Year To Help The Homeless. He Made Them Lunches
Image source: reddit.com
#4 9-Year-Old Boy Created A No-Kill Animal Shelter In His Garage
Image source: happyanimalsclub
#5 This 8-Year-Old Boy Was Bullied For 2 Years While Growing His Hair Long To Make Wigs For Kids With Cancer
Image source: Deeanna Thomas
#6 Kid Helps Bunny Climb Sculpture
#7 Baby Trying To Dry The Tears Of A Japanese Politician
Image source: Yoshiki
#8 My 3-Year-Old Daughter Saw A Little Girl Without Hair And Asked Why She Was Bald. I Explained She Was Sick And The Medicine Made Her Hair Fall Out. “Oh. She Can Have Some Of My Hair,” She Said
Image source: Sm1ttySm1t
#9 9-Year-Old Josef Miles Filled His Mom With Pride When He Made An Impromptu Protest Of Westboro Baptist Church, Kansas
Image source: FYMT
#10 A Girl Uses Her Umbrella To Protect A Stray Dog During Monsoon Rains In Mumbai
Image source: imgur.com
#11 13-Year-Old Boy Saved His Baseball Coach’s Life By Administering CPR And Calling 911
Image source: Florence Freedom Professional Baseball
#12 These Kids In Canada Tied Coats To Street Poles To Help Homeless Prepare For Winter
Image source: Tara Smith-Atkins
#13 Kids Do What They Feel. These Two Strangers Just Hugged In A Fast Food Restaurant
Image source: itsallhistory
#14 This Young Filipino Girl Trying To Keep Her Puppy Safe During A Flood
#15 This Boy Offering A Bottle Of Water To A Policeman During A Hot Day In Baltimore
Image source: Bishop M. Cromartie
#16 My Son Said There’s Some Kids In His Class That Don’t Eat Their Lunch. “How Come?” “Cause They Don’t Have One, Mommy. Can I Bring Them Some Of Mine?” Totally His Idea, And He Helped Pack It, Too
Image source: reddit.com
#17 8-Year-Old Boy Won $1000 Scavenger Hunt And Donated His Winning To His Little Neighbor That Was Battling Leukemia
Image source: ABC News
#18 Children Practice Their Reading Skills To Calm Shy Shelter Dogs
Image source: hsmo.org
#19 Little Girl Surprises Her Favorite Garbage Man With Birthday Cupcake
Image source: City of Bloomington
#20 9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Summer Allowance Money To Buy And Donate Books To Local Jail
Image source: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office
#21 My Daughter Asked Me If She Could Sell Her Stuffed Animals And Donate The Money To Our Local Spca
Image source: Buffitron
#22 Homeless Boy Does His Homework Using The Light From A Local Mcdonald’s
Image source: Joyce Gilos Torrefranca
#23 17-Year-Old Syrian Refugee Carried His Puppy 500km To Greece
Image source: unhcr
#24 2-Year-Old Triplets Become Best Friends With Their Garbage Collectors
Image source: Martha Sugalski
#25 It’s Been Almost A Year Since We Took In The Neighborhood Stray And My Son Still Insists On Tucking Him In When He Naps “So He Knows That He Lives At Our House And Will Come Back.”
Image source: sympson2612
#26 Little Boy Plays Video Games With His Friend Who’s Stuck In Quarantine At The Hospital
#27 9-Year-Old Girl Builds Shelters For The Homeless And Grows Food For Them, Too
Image source: Hailey's Harvest
#28 This 5-Year-Old Girl Sneaked A Baby Cow Into Her Home To Cuddle With It
Image source: Billie Jo Decker
#29 6-Year-Old Rescues 8 Ducklings From Drain Pipe
Image source: Inside Edition
#30 5-Year-Old Girl Saved Her Mother Having A Seizure In A Swimming Pool
Image source: Gabe Hernandez
#31 These Two Toddlers Who Had Never Met Before, But Decided To Hug It Out In The Middle Of An Airport Terminal
Image source: preggit
#32 Walked In On My Little Cousins
Image source: mistertelford
#33 My Wife Told My Daughter That The Kitty Was Hurt (Arthritis) And To Be Careful With Her. Daughter: “Ok I’ll Read To Her”
Image source: hailunix
#34 This 8-Year-Old Boy Is Raising Money Online And Making Sure No Kid Is Denied A Hot Lunch
Image source: No Kid Goes Hungry
#35 Carlitos Saved Up His Own Money To Buy The Shelter Dogs Peanut Butter
Image source: Prairie Paws Animal Shelter
#36 She Found Out Our Dog Had To Get Shots, So Wile We Were Waiting In The Parking Lot Of The Vet Our Daughter Hugged Her And Told Her That Shots Hurt But It Will All Be Okay And That She Will Take The Dog To The Toy Store If She Was A Good Girl
Image source: reddit.com
#37 After His Treatment And Recovery Rrom The Stomach Flu, Six-Year-Old Jake And His Family Brewed Iced Tea And Baked Cookies, Which They Sold At His Father’s Business Asking For Donations Only. They Raised $275, Which Jake Used To Purchase 1,800 Coloring Books To Give To Other Children Who Are Treated At The Hospital
Image source: Stony Brook Long Island Children's Hospital
#38 My-12-Year-Old Son Ran A Cake Stall To Raise Money For Cancer Research. He Raised £79
#39 Bagged Lunches Prepped & Presented To DPD’s 11th District By 9-Year-Old Girl Who Used Her B-Day Cash To Do So
Image source: Jason Scott
#40 7-Year-Old Boy Spotted A Fire, Woke Up His Dad And Saved The House
Image source: Richard Koehler
#41 My 13-Year-Old Daughter Makes Me Sandwiches To Take To Work. I Didn’t Even Ask. She Offered
Image source: reddit.com
#42 11-Year-Old Boy Donates All His Halloween Candy To Sandy Victims From New York And New Jersey
Image source: mashable.com
#43 Three-Year-Old Girl Calls 999 When Her Pregnant Mom Falls Down The Stairs To Save Her and Baby’s Lives
Image source: swns
#44 Here’s My 2-Year-Old, Who Asked Me To Help Treat This Dinosaur’s Wounds, And Now Comforting Him
Image source: Rxero13
#45 6-Year-Old Kaden Made The Cutest Gift Ever For His Hospitalized Bff
Image source: boredpanda.com
