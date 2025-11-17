These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

A recent project from the team at Big Motoring World gave children aged between 5-13 a chance to draw their dream vehicle, and the AI art platform Midjourney was then tasked with turning their drawings into more professional-looking designs.
Here is what the AI tool came up with:
More info: bigmotoringworld.co.uk
#1 Veer, Age 10 – “Model Z”
“This Tesla-inspired “Model Z” car, drawn by 10-year-old Veer is painted his favorite color (blue) and is so fast that it has fire coming from out from the exhaust. Tail-gaiters beware!”
Image source: bigmotoringworld
#2 Olivia, Age 13 – “Popatron 2.0”
“Good luck trying to catch up with Olivia’s “Popatron 2.0” which is sure to never run out of fuel using its solar powered boost.
The 13-year-old’s car also doubles up as the perfect stealth vehicle with its blacked-out windows and the ability to turn invisible. We’ll be putting our names down on the waiting list for this one!”
Image source: bigmotoringworld
#3 Liam, Age 5 – “$1000 Car”
“Five-year-old Liam drew a colorful car, clearly marked with a flag showing the creator’s name.
It has a fire engine with hearts that makes the fire come out. It’s also the most affordable option out of all the concept cars, costing just $1,000.”
Image source: bigmotoringworld
#4 Fearne, Age 10 – “The Galfern 100”
“Fearne, aged 10, opted for a bright car design with rockets on the back, so she shouldn’t arrive late anywhere!”
Image source: bigmotoringworld
#5 Aman, Age 9 – “Rocket Car”
“Set for its release in the year 6999, 9-year-old Aman’s rocket-powered car flies above the road and is sure to get you to your destination at lightning speed. It is likely to be a very exclusive experience though, coming in at a hefty price tag of ‘billions of trillions’ of pounds.”
Image source: bigmotoringworld
#6 Amelia, Age 12 – “Sky Floater”
“Never worry about getting stuck in traffic again with 12-year-old Amelia’s “Sky Floater 2” which can simply take off using its large wings and carry you over the queue.”
Image source: bigmotoringworld
