These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

by

A recent project from the team at Big Motoring World gave children aged between 5-13 a chance to draw their dream vehicle, and the AI art platform Midjourney was then tasked with turning their drawings into more professional-looking designs.

Here is what the AI tool came up with:

More info: bigmotoringworld.co.uk

#1 Veer, Age 10 – “Model Z”

“This Tesla-inspired “Model Z” car, drawn by 10-year-old Veer is painted his favorite color (blue) and is so fast that it has fire coming from out from the exhaust. Tail-gaiters beware!”

These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

Image source: bigmotoringworld

#2 Olivia, Age 13 – “Popatron 2.0”

“Good luck trying to catch up with Olivia’s “Popatron 2.0” which is sure to never run out of fuel using its solar powered boost.

The 13-year-old’s car also doubles up as the perfect stealth vehicle with its blacked-out windows and the ability to turn invisible. We’ll be putting our names down on the waiting list for this one!”

These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

Image source: bigmotoringworld

#3 Liam, Age 5 – “$1000 Car”

“Five-year-old Liam drew a colorful car, clearly marked with a flag showing the creator’s name.

It has a fire engine with hearts that makes the fire come out. It’s also the most affordable option out of all the concept cars, costing just $1,000.”

These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

Image source: bigmotoringworld

#4 Fearne, Age 10 – “The Galfern 100”

“Fearne, aged 10, opted for a bright car design with rockets on the back, so she shouldn’t arrive late anywhere!”

These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

Image source: bigmotoringworld

#5 Aman, Age 9 – “Rocket Car”

“Set for its release in the year 6999, 9-year-old Aman’s rocket-powered car flies above the road and is sure to get you to your destination at lightning speed. It is likely to be a very exclusive experience though, coming in at a hefty price tag of ‘billions of trillions’ of pounds.”

These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

Image source: bigmotoringworld

#6 Amelia, Age 12 – “Sky Floater”

“Never worry about getting stuck in traffic again with 12-year-old Amelia’s “Sky Floater 2” which can simply take off using its large wings and carry you over the queue.”

These 6 Kids’ Dream Car Designs Were Brought To Life With The Help Of AI By Big Motoring World

Image source: bigmotoringworld

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Canada Lynx Cat With Paws As Big As A Human Hand
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Make Drawings Of Squirrels When I’m Not Photographing Them
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why Alan Arkin Will Not Return for The Kominsky Method’s Final Season
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2020
Hey Pandas, What Were Some Of The Worst Stereotypes You’ve Had To Deal With? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Chuck vs. the Music: Five Seasons of Great Tracks
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2012
10 Fascinating Facts About Netflix’s Crazy Delicious
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.