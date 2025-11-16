50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Do you know how to make modifications to your vehicle or install a fancy shower head? Have you ever built a full-size pool in your backyard? What about turning your kayak into a motor boat? You might be thinking, “I would not know the first thing about any of those projects.” But the truth is, you don’t have to. If there’s a will, there’s a way.
Let me introduce you to the Redneck Engineering subreddit. This page is famous for celebrating all of the stupid and yet simultaneously genius solutions to everyday problems that creative people have come up with. They might not be the most conventional ways to go about things, but if you are not as concerned about aesthetics as you are about saving money or doing the grunt work yourself, there’s nothing wrong with these masterpieces. Enjoy this list of pure innovation, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that inspire your inner redneck engineer. Then let us know in the comments if you have ever dabbled in the realm of redneck engineering yourself, and if you’re interested in even more of these crazy creations, you can check out some of Bored Panda’s previous articles on the same subreddit here and here.
#1 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
#2 Homemade Kitty Backpack. Ratchet Straps, Cardboard Box, Tape And A Colander
#3 My Neighbor Using A Blower Taped To A Skateboard On A Rope To Clean The Roof
#4 Found On Fb, Thought It Was Pretty Slick
#5 I’m A Skateboard Fan
#6 Used A Leaf Blower And A Funnel To Inflate A Pool. Actually Worked Fairly Quickly
#7 Fastest Way To Crack Your Nuts
#8 Don’t Throw Out That Broken Broom Just Yet
#9 Ahoy! I Humbly Submit A Photo From My Redneck Pirate Ship Build
#10 Dog Accessories
#11 Now They Will Never Steal My Tools
#12 I Think This Qualifies?
#13 I Guess This Is Better Than Taking It To A Junk Yard
#14 Found This On An Old Project File, I Was Ahead Of My Time
#15 This Counts, Right?
#16 Can’t Afford 20″ Rims? No Problem
#17 Found At A Rural Gas Station:
#18 I Do This So Often That I Made A Jig
#19 Door Bell
#20 Build Me A Yacht With Everything On Board. I Don’t Care How Much It Costs!
#21 The Most Authentic Taco Stands
#22 My Gas Cap Stopped Closing Properly, So I Came Up With A Solution
#23 My Grandfather Fixed This Cheese Slicer With A Piece Of Wire
What’s the crazy part is he’s been dead for 15 years and we have never had a problem since it was fixed.
#24 When You Sit Next To The Stoner Kid From The Technical School
#25 Almost Can’t Tell…
#26 Pool Heater
#27 It Ain’t Stupid If It Works
#28 I Accidentally Broke Off 1 Blade, So I Clipped 2 More To Keep The Fan Balanced
#29 Never Underestimate A Redneck…
#30 Christmas Tree Stand Broke. I Was A Single Dad. Found This Old Pic
#31 Coworker Kept Taking My Hole Punch… Well Not Anymore
#32 Feast Your Eyes… My Brother’s Gaming Chair
#33 Redneck Dumptruck Courtesy Of My Grandpa
#34 Redneck Backyard Jacuzzi
#35 No Guitar Hero Guitar? No Problem
Back in 2006 we lived in Thailand and I couldn’t find a Guitar Hero controller for my PlayStation 2 so I made one out of a mosquito zapper. It even had a mercury switch to activate Star Power.
#36 Presta Valve Broke, But Instead Of Walking To The Nearest Bikeshop With A Flat Tire.. I Ziptied My Handpump On Some Spokes And Rode There. The Mechanic Couldn’t Believe Wat He Saw
#37 A Tube TV Dies, A Table Born
#38 Certainly An Interesting Setup
#39 PC Automatically Alt-Tabs When Door Is Opened
#40 I Call It The Meth Mobile
#41 Spotted These Life Jugs On A Trip To The Lake In Tennessee
#42 Redneck Moment
#43 Foundation
#44 Jetskiyak
#45 My 11 Year Old Scotch Taped The Phone To His Face So He Could Play Xbox And Talk
#46 My Brother’s Homemade Antenna
#47 On This Day, 11 Years Ago, My Friend Didn’t Bring His Picnic Chair To Camping, But We Had A Roll Of String
#48 They Fixed It
#49 Why Would Anyone Buy A Weedeater?
#50 Yup That’ll Hold
