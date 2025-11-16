50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

by

Do you know how to make modifications to your vehicle or install a fancy shower head? Have you ever built a full-size pool in your backyard? What about turning your kayak into a motor boat? You might be thinking, “I would not know the first thing about any of those projects.” But the truth is, you don’t have to. If there’s a will, there’s a way.

Let me introduce you to the Redneck Engineering subreddit. This page is famous for celebrating all of the stupid and yet simultaneously genius solutions to everyday problems that creative people have come up with. They might not be the most conventional ways to go about things, but if you are not as concerned about aesthetics as you are about saving money or doing the grunt work yourself, there’s nothing wrong with these masterpieces. Enjoy this list of pure innovation, and be sure to upvote all of the pics that inspire your inner redneck engineer. Then let us know in the comments if you have ever dabbled in the realm of redneck engineering yourself, and if you’re interested in even more of these crazy creations, you can check out some of Bored Panda’s previous articles on the same subreddit here and here.

#1 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: washedupprogranner

#2 Homemade Kitty Backpack. Ratchet Straps, Cardboard Box, Tape And A Colander

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Lofwyr2030

#3 My Neighbor Using A Blower Taped To A Skateboard On A Rope To Clean The Roof

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source:  CaBBaGe_isLaND

#4 Found On Fb, Thought It Was Pretty Slick

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#5 I’m A Skateboard Fan

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#6 Used A Leaf Blower And A Funnel To Inflate A Pool. Actually Worked Fairly Quickly

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: crazyanne

#7 Fastest Way To Crack Your Nuts

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/Accomplished_Kick435

#8 Don’t Throw Out That Broken Broom Just Yet

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source:  Dr_Zol_Epstein_III

#9 Ahoy! I Humbly Submit A Photo From My Redneck Pirate Ship Build

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: JodyShackelford

#10 Dog Accessories

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Now They Will Never Steal My Tools

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: drpepperserverdude

#12 I Think This Qualifies?

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source:  Low_Adhesiveness_763

#13 I Guess This Is Better Than Taking It To A Junk Yard

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: darkman21

#14 Found This On An Old Project File, I Was Ahead Of My Time

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Danthedepresedman

#15 This Counts, Right?

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source:  LinuxUser13301939

#16 Can’t Afford 20″ Rims? No Problem

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Rob_Haggis

#17 Found At A Rural Gas Station:

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: meowmixalots

#18 I Do This So Often That I Made A Jig

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: BackAlleyKittens, twitter.com

#19 Door Bell

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: hypernutz_79

#20 Build Me A Yacht With Everything On Board. I Don’t Care How Much It Costs!

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: donebeenforgotten

#21 The Most Authentic Taco Stands

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: OriginalTRaven

#22 My Gas Cap Stopped Closing Properly, So I Came Up With A Solution

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: 0311fml

#23 My Grandfather Fixed This Cheese Slicer With A Piece Of Wire

What’s the crazy part is he’s been dead for 15 years and we have never had a problem since it was fixed.

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Both-Imagination4319

#24 When You Sit Next To The Stoner Kid From The Technical School

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: argie1991

#25 Almost Can’t Tell…

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Kgmercier

#26 Pool Heater

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Longjumping-Sir-6687

#27 It Ain’t Stupid If It Works

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: trollfaceofgod

#28 I Accidentally Broke Off 1 Blade, So I Clipped 2 More To Keep The Fan Balanced

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Cancerix1700

#29 Never Underestimate A Redneck…

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: murho82

#30 Christmas Tree Stand Broke. I Was A Single Dad. Found This Old Pic

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Don_e_Darko

#31 Coworker Kept Taking My Hole Punch… Well Not Anymore

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Hunter_Rodrigez

#32 Feast Your Eyes… My Brother’s Gaming Chair

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: YoungBeef03

#33 Redneck Dumptruck Courtesy Of My Grandpa

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Arborix

#34 Redneck Backyard Jacuzzi

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: nokedl0218

#35 No Guitar Hero Guitar? No Problem

Back in 2006 we lived in Thailand and I couldn’t find a Guitar Hero controller for my PlayStation 2 so I made one out of a mosquito zapper. It even had a mercury switch to activate Star Power.

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Tominator2000

#36 Presta Valve Broke, But Instead Of Walking To The Nearest Bikeshop With A Flat Tire.. I Ziptied My Handpump On Some Spokes And Rode There. The Mechanic Couldn’t Believe Wat He Saw

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Neliszz

#37 A Tube TV Dies, A Table Born

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: tiulau

#38 Certainly An Interesting Setup

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: SilveradoSurfer16

#39 PC Automatically Alt-Tabs When Door Is Opened

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: u/reloadthewords

#40 I Call It The Meth Mobile

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: haserhello

#41 Spotted These Life Jugs On A Trip To The Lake In Tennessee

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: parothed28

#42 Redneck Moment

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Infiltron

#43 Foundation

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: SleepyJoeBiden1001

#44 Jetskiyak

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: dacoobob

#45 My 11 Year Old Scotch Taped The Phone To His Face So He Could Play Xbox And Talk

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Caffeinequeen86

#46 My Brother’s Homemade Antenna

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: shoveitupyoassss

#47 On This Day, 11 Years Ago, My Friend Didn’t Bring His Picnic Chair To Camping, But We Had A Roll Of String

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Grothorious

#48 They Fixed It

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: alex_int

#49 Why Would Anyone Buy A Weedeater?

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: acidmine

#50 Yup That’ll Hold

50 Times People Thought Of Stupid Solutions That Actually Work, As Shared On ‘Redneck Engineering’ (New Pics)

Image source: Lotus_Stalker

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This is The World’s First Ned Flanders-Themed Metal Band: Okilly Dokilly
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2019
Nathan For You funniest episodes.
The 13 Funniest ‘Nathan for You’ Episodes
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2023
Trump Sexual Misconduct Accusers Appear with Megyn Kelly on Today
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mud, Sweat, and Beards
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2022
The Five Best “Last Second Save” Moments in Movies
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2020
Uterus-Shaped Necklaces Are A Thing Now, And There’s A Strong Message Behind Them
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.