Then Vs. Now: 76 Pictures That Perfectly Show How Time Changes Things (New Pics)

Isn’t it strange how things seem the same from day to but when you look back everything is different? Children grow up, parents age and places change. Often, photographs are the best way to truly capture the passage of time.
There’s something super nostalgic and wholesome about side-by-side then-and-now photos. Whether it’s once-young lovebirds who’ve now become grandparents, a group college friends all grown up, or sibling babies entering their teenage years, these kinds of pics are the ones that make us wonder where on earth the time went.
r/PastAndPresentPics is a delightful corner of the internet filled with interesting, heart-warming and even funny photos of people then and now. Some are re-enacted or recreated, others are original. All are special. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best to remind you that time waits for no one.
#1 My Parents 1976 And 2020. They Have Been Married 39 Years This Year
Image source: leejtam
#2 I Married My High School Sweet Heart, We Had A Vow Renewal For Our 10 Year Anniversary. I Think We Got Better With Age 🤣
Image source: Runnergirl1991
#3 LEGO
Image source: markshure
Looking through photos of days and years gone by can often stir up deep feelings of nostalgia. And while this can sometimes bring us comfort and joy, it can also leave us feeling sad about what we’ve lost.
Interestingly, nostalgia was initially defined as a neurological illness characterized by a persistent longing for one’s homeland. It’s a concept coined by Swiss physician Johannes Hofer back in 1688.
“It was not until the 19th century that nostalgia began to be seen as a positive sentiment, rather than a pathological condition,” notes VeryWell Mind. But as we’ve already mentioned, nostalgia can be good or bad…
#4 My Husband And Me In 1990 And 2017
Image source: Outrageous_Bell4293
#5 My Mom And I Getting “Called To The Bar” As Lawyers 35 Years Apart. 1981 —- 2016
Image source: lannart123
#6 My 6 Year Old Converse Compared To Brand New Ones
Image source: muststayawaketonod
“Positive nostalgia is characterized by happy, rose-tinted memories of the past. It is often associated with feelings of warmth, happiness, and comfort,” explains the site. “Negative nostalgia, on the other hand, is characterized by bittersweet or even painful memories of the past. It is often associated with longing, sadness, and regret.”
On the plus side, feelings of nostalgia can help boost our mood, increase self-esteem, provide a sense of social support, help us to cope with difficult life transitions, such as divorce, retirement, or even the loss of a loved one.
But that trip down memory lane can also sometimes lead to a sense of loneliness and isolation, cause people to dwell on the past and become unhappy with the present, or make us less likely to take action in the current moment.
#7 Giving My Boys A Ride / And My Boys Giving Me A Ride
Image source: VisibleRace7849
#8 Skyscraper Sitting, 1932 vs. Today
Image source: effervescence1
#9 The Same People. The Same Aggressor. New War
Image source: NateTrib
The trick, say some experts, is to learn to balance the positive and negatives feelings associated with nostalgia. To avoid falling into a “sad trap,” those at VeryWell Mind suggest you think more about the present moment. Ask yourself: What am I doing right now that I enjoy?
“Make an effort to connect with others in the present. Spend time with people you care about. Talk to them about your positive memories,” they add. “Do things that make you happy. Listen to music, go for walks, watch your favorite movie.”
Of course, if you can’t stop dwelling on the past and it’s really affecting you, it helps to talk to a therapist.
#10 Me And My Siblings Recreated This For My Parents As A Gift For Their 50th Anniversary. 1985-2019
Image source: CatchResponsible1261
#11 At My Desk Hardly Working, 1992-2019
Image source: dittidot
#12 Throwback Thursday, 1991 -> 2021, Back At The House I Grew Up In (Queens, NY)
Image source: StatandMelo
Dr Valentina Stoycheva, a clinical psychologist and author, says nostalgia is a form of emotional regulation.
“I think of emotional regulation strategies as the spices we use to flavor our food,” the expert writes. “If you use the right amount at the right time, you end up with a perfectly balanced dish. Too much salt, vinegar, or habanero, however, and the meal becomes inedible (and sometimes even harmful).”
#13 Then And Now 😊
Image source: Character_Medical
#14 Age 16 vs. Age 30
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Recreated My Favorite Picture Of My Dad And Late Mother This Weekend
Image source: redrobyn804
Stoycheva says that while reflecting on the past can undoubtedly offer significant benefits for well-being, it only works when not taken to the extreme. She warns that too much dwelling on the past can lead to unhelpful behaviors and negative consequences. It can also stop us from using more helpful coping strategies.
“It is possible that overindulgence in nostalgia, much like overuse of salt or pepper, causes the present moment to be only colored by the negative emotions, in favor of glorifying some moment in the past,” the expert explains.
#16 Grand Hotel – A Classic In Any Year!
Image source: Samsky
#17 Thanksgiving 2011-2021
Image source: KolaDesi
#18 Same Mom, Same Me, Same Teddy Bear Some 55 Years Apart
Image source: knirkle
Sometimes, the harmful effects of nostalgia aren’t visible. But other times, they are. For example, if someone keeps obsessing over how their body once looked twenty years ago… They can’t deal with the passage of time, and decide they absolutely must have surgery to keep themselves looking younger.
Negative nostalgia can also be seen at a societal level, says Stoycheva. She explains that this would be a case of people glorifying some historical past, without acknowledging the many cultural and collective traumas of that past, such as racism, homophobia, or other institutionalized human rights violations.
#19 My Mom On Her Wedding Day In 1972 And Then In 2021 – On The Exact Same Stair
Image source: IchBinKoloss
#20 My Mom In 1990 And Me In 2020. We’ve Been Called Twins For The Longest!
Image source: ThrowAwayNunya
#21 The Difference Is 2,5 Years And 40 Kg
Image source: Some1UNeverKnew
The expert says that it’s important to ask yourself the following questions when you decide to go on a trip down memory lane:
- What emotion am I after? In engaging in nostalgia, what former self-state am I seeking to recreate?
- How will this help me and also how can I stay rooted in the present while I also feel the positive emotions of reminiscing?
- Am I avoiding complex emotions? If so, what are they, and why are they so hard for me? Where else can I seek help in managing my emotions?
#22 Best Friends Forever !
Image source: NazliNazNazli
#23 Same Drama
Image source: NazliNazNazli
#24 My Dad In Monument Valley In 1984, And Me In The Same Spot In 2020. We Were Both Age 42 At The Time
Image source: drifter3026
Again, nostalgia isn’t all bad. So by all means, whip out those photos from years gone by. Just be mindful of why you’re doing so, and what you hope to achieve. You might even find that reminiscing on the past you can help to improve the current you.
“When a person travels back to a productive or motivational time, the nostalgic emotions can help push them toward growth and future inspiration,” reveals Dr Kate Cummins, a San Francisco-based clinical psychologist.
“When you can look back on yourself 10 years ago and appreciate what you were while recognizing the truth in where you are, the progress you’ve made to get there, and the challenges you’ve overcome, this nostalgia is healthy and helpful,” Cummins adds.
#25 Happy Father’s Day
Image source: beerdidtrev
#26 My Son Graduated High School Yesterday. I Was Almost The Same Age As Him When He Was Born…
Image source: Strict-Display8831
#27 20 Years Ago vs. Now
Image source: hadleycornish
#28 1992 To 2022 – Cousins Photo
Image source: LessThenJake
#29 My Great-Great Grandfather (Left) 1862, And Me (Right), 2022
Image source: Rhaenyc
#30 My Dad And I. Same Park, 33 Years Apart
Image source: BrewCoven
#31 Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 30 Years Later When They Sold The House
Image source: Redgreen82
#32 My Grand Father In The 1950’s To Me In 2010
Image source: burningapollo16
#33 Me And My Kids 2017 & 2022
Image source: Ok-Current-503
#34 Today vs. 66 Years Ago. I Am 84 Now
Image source: awaywego000
#35 Ten Years Later, Three Of My Best-Girlfriends-Turned-Bridesmaids, Recreated Our Favorite Photo Together At My Wedding This Past Sunday!
Image source: alyssadujour
#36 A Cowboy And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old
Image source: SquidLee
#37 My Wife And I In 1973 And In 2019. I’d Just Turned 16 In The First One, She Was A Month Away From 16. It Was The First Pic Of Us Together, Taken In A Mall Photobooth
Image source: QtheM
#38 British Woman Lives In The Same House For 104 Years: Then And Now Story , Head Up Into First Comment To Read Whole Article
Image source: TatianaKantor2
#39 Cindy Crawford At 55 Recreating Her 1992 Pepsi Ad
Image source: skizmcniz
#40 Ages 17 And 20. I’ve Come A Long Way In Such A Short Time
Image source: Ms_Waffle_Iron
#41 Me On The Left, My Son On The Right, 39 Years Apart
Image source: EternallyXIII
#42 Me: 2004, 2021 (20)
Image source: DiamondJoyride
#43 Me In 4
Image source: Outrageous_Bell4293
#44 Truly Man’s Best Friend!
Image source: marrana_brainz
#45 Me In 2011 In Tokyo, And 2021 In NYC
Image source: sysifuscorp
#46 The 3 Mouseketeers
Image source: Outrageous_Bell4293
#47 7/7/1977 & 7/7/2022. Top Of Half Dome, Yosemite, Ca
Image source: Research-Indicates
#48 When The My Little Brother Was Just Born vs. Now. 13 Years Between Us
Image source: [deleted]
#49 A Recreation Almost To The Day Of Our Disneyland Trip In 1999. Slightly Terrifying Are The People In The Background Lining Up Almost Exactly, No?
Image source: growlface
#50 My Grandfather With His Mini, And Me With Mine
Image source: XTDVMini
#51 12 Years Ago And “Now” With My Son
Image source: VisibleRace7849
#52 Me & My Bff, Taken 20 Years Apart
Image source: ilikeyourswatch
#53 Me And My Mother With The Same Hairstyle!
Image source: moonsaultpress
#54 72 Years Apart. Same House. Same Woman. Same Motorcycle
Image source: NateTrib
#55 Tim Burton’s Halloween Costume, 1967 And 2017
Image source: Count3D
#56 1879 Illustration From My First Edition Tramp Abroad By Mark Twain On Heidelberg, Germany. This One Features The Schloss Hotel Where He Stayed
Image source: horizonsforever
#57 The Same Expression In November 2008 vs. November 2022
Image source: IncoherentLeftShoe
#58 Grandkids In 1994 vs. 2022
Image source: Cheese_Beard_88
#59 My Daughter And Stepdaughter, But She Wasn’t My Stepdaughter Until A Year Ago. 2011 To 2022
Image source: jspencer84
#60 Christmas, 25 Years Ago And Now
Image source: lannister77
#61 Redid A 25 Year Old Sibling Portrait For Our Mom For Christmas!
Image source: manditoggi
#62 Armatron 1982 And 2022
Image source: TenFresh
#63 Phew! That Was A Long Boat Ride! 😅
Image source: Glittering-Tree-7567
#64 20 Years Apart, From Engaged Couple To Full Family Back In Machu Picchu
Image source: wasabinski
#65 Father And Daughter, Same Spot In Cozumel, 19 Years Apart
Image source: amandal0514
#66 Family Traditions Are Important
Image source: hotdogcolors
#67 My Own Little Bttf Trilogy! :) Then And Now
Image source: bk2future1
#68 2017 vs. 2023… I Appreciate Art A Lot More Now!
Image source: –rando_dude–
#69 20yrs Between Pics Of Me And My Bff
Image source: Jo_Doc2505
#70 Miami X-Ray Clinic 1942 And 2023. Dr. Samuel H. Johnson Became The First Black Radiologist In South Florida To Serve The Area’s Black Population For Those Denied X-Rays At The Hospital
Image source: PhinsPhan89
#71 My Son And I When He Was A Week Old (June 2007). Him And I At His First Wrestling Meet (Nov 2022)
Image source: voisinem
#72 My Mom And Her Siblings, 1971 And 2023
Image source: ek599
#73 Me, In The Studio At Wbim 91.5 Fm In Bridgewater, Massachusetts, 1994 And 2023
Image source: graemeknows
#74 Me Holding My Brother In 1990, Me Holding His Son In 2022
Image source: mylifeisavacation
#75 My Dad And Two Friends Recreating A Photo From The Early 90s
Image source: ashleyisakitty
#76 1953 vs. 2023. Age 17 vs. Age 86… I Cannot Believe It
Image source: Nadezhda-Markovna
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