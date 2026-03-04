I Used Balloons, Gears, And Toys To Show How The Modern Mind Fractures (15 Pics)

“State of Mind: The Theater of the Modern Mind” dissects the fragmented psyche of contemporary society, offering a visual and satirical exploration of mental states shaped by consumerism, technology, and social pressures. Each piece transforms the human head into a canvas filled with disturbing objects, symbolizing corruption, fear, addiction, and isolation.

Familiar forms like Legos, gears, and balloons metaphorically expose the commodification of thought, the mechanization of the self, and emotional desolation. This collection confronts viewers with sharp yet poetic depictions that reflect the collision between personal agency and social manipulation. Through bold minimalism, selected colors, and different arrangements, the series invites introspection and emotional resonance. State of Mind blurs the line between surrealism and reality, provoking critical reflection on the forces that shape our consciousness.

More info: Instagram

#1 Manipulation

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#2 Spicy Feelings

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#3 Antagonism

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#4 Money

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#5 Music

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#6 Barbie World

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#7 AI

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#8 Euphoria

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#9 Silence And Oppression

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#10 Emoji Effect

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#11 Peace

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#12 Nuclear

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#13 Save Me

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#14 Nucelar II

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

#15 Vegan

Image source: António Bernardino Coelho

