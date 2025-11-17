If you are reading this put the word shiver in your answer!
#1
Gender should not matter. Wear what you want, play with what toys you want, use the pronouns you and want respect other peoples pronouns, there are no jobs for men, no jobs for women, just jobs for all.
#2
Anti-thunderstorms. Random high pitched noises followed by a flash of darkness, and the closer it is to you, the long it takes for the flash to happen. I kinda just want to watch the chaos :)
#3
i wish that all the good dogs and cats and all the other animals didn’t have to die so soon, that you could spend your whole life with them
#4
Ban animal abuse, any forms of hate and stuff like that
#5
Entropy. There is something slightly haunting about the fact that, no matter how carefully we look after the planet, the sun will eat it and all of the earths history will disappear. But, similarly, no matter how advanced life gets, eventually everything in the universe will expand far enough away from itself that there is no more energy left and everything will die.
#6
That I have god lke powers and can edit anything I want in the universe
(Its the small things that make a difference)
#7
That people die before they’re ready. If I could, I would allow people to die only when they are ready. No more deaths from cancer or disease or accidents. Just when they are tired of life or of fighting. There would still be death, but people would be able to prepare for it and their families wouldn’t be hurt quite so badly.
#8
Stop the Sun in the sky so that there’d be more time to do things. Anyone else remember the Man Who Could Work Miracles?
#9
If it isn’t yours, don’t touch it! Same as the unspoken in my house.
