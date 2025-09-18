From Cringeworthy To Comical – 29 Of The Worst Album Covers That Netizens Simply Loathe

They say you shouldn’t judge an album by its cover, but we’re about to throw that rule out the window. Good album art is the visual sneak peak for the music within, a promise of what’s to come. But for some artists, that strategy falls horribly on its face.

Internet users have journeyed into the deepest, dustiest corners of music history to unearth 45 covers that are not just bad, they’re legendary disasters. From baffling photoshoots and cringeworthy fashion to some truly bizarre creative choices, this is a gallery of what happens when a good idea goes horribly wrong. Prepare to laugh, cringe, and ask, “Who approved this?”

More info: Reddit

#1

This one from Corey Feldman or the 2007 one from Ted Nugent that got pulled by the label before release.

Image source: bookgeek42, rateyourmusic.com

#2

Tubthumper by Chumbawamba
No matter how much I age, i’ll always be scared of that thing.

Image source: die_pretty

#3

So bad that they had to cover it up 😝.

Image source: nonsensestuff, rateyourmusic.com

#4

Certified Lover Boy Drake.

Image source: RedFishBlueFishGreen, rateyourmusic.com

#5

Someone posted human clay, I raise you this masterpiece

Image source: soulthademonboi

#6

Black Tarrzann by Cappadonna I picture him setting up a tripod in his local park, squatting in front of the tree trying to look cool and then going home and editing in the animals in Microsoft paint.

Image source: Tolerate_It3288, rateyourmusic.com

#7

Iconic now but I legit bought the deluxe edition because of how much I hated this album cover at the time. Marketing genius tbh

Image source: poisonivyish, rateyourmusic.com

#8

it’s really not that bad but my brother had this album growing up and it freaked me out so bad i couldn’t even touch it!! i vividly remember a time he left it by the family computer and i made him come get it because i was too scared to move it lmao.

Image source: katesonaplane, rateyourmusic.com

#9

There are 7 people in Maroon 5?

Image source: LeaveMeAloneDamnIt6, rateyourmusic.com

#10

Julie’s Sixteenth Birthday

Image source: Same_Independent_393, rateyourmusic.com

#11

Human Clay by Creed – like WHAT?

Image source: KieranWriter, rateyourmusic.com

#12

Just not it

Image source: cold_drews, rateyourmusic.com

#13

Any of viper the rapper’s thousands of albums.

Image source: Weaknesses13, rateyourmusic.com

#14

I’m not a fan of Fleetwood Mac’s “Mystery to Me”, and David Bowie’s “Toy”.

Image source: Monskimoo, rateyourmusic.com

#15

Roger Daltrey: Ride a Rock Horse.

Image source: Dear-Ad-8540, rateyourmusic.com

#16

do single covers count?

Image source: VivaLaCon88, rateyourmusic.com

#17

Barbra Streisand x Fly Screen.

Image source: Training-Pickle-6725, Training-Pickle-6725

#18

This atrocity by Queen

Image source: MissAlessi, rateyourmusic.com

#19

Crosby Stills and Nash – Live It Up.

Image source: brutal_and_beautiful, rateyourmusic.com

#20

Well….

Image source: awkwardninja_, rateyourmusic.com

#21

Piano Man by Billy Joel
[The back cover](https://images.45cat.com/f/cd/billy-joel-piano-man-3-cd.jpg) is just as bad.

Image source: PinkCadillacs, rateyourmusic.com

#22

Three Dog Night- Hard Labor.

Image source: Dear-Ad-8540, rateyourmusic.com

#23

Kanye West- The Life of Pablo.

Image source: Dear-Ad-8540, rateyourmusic.com

#24

“The cover artwork is an abstract painting by artist Andres Serrano created by mixing blood and his own [bodily fluids].”.

Image source: ForbiddenAtomicSquid, rateyourmusic.com

#25

I will never understand why Naomi Campbell chose this as the cover of her 1994 debut (and only) album. Obvs she still looks great bc duh but the concept is just so ??? and the album name Babywoman is so f*****g weird.

Image source: areallyreallycoolhat, rateyourmusic.com

#26

The Life of a Showgirl, 2025.

Image source: dripping_tea, rateyourmusic.com

#27

Maybe not the worst, but this one sure is icky.

Image source: xhotchildinthecityo, xhotchildinthecityo

