Hey Pandas, What’s The Stupidest Thing Someone Has Said About Mental Health? (Closed)

It can be about your mental health or someone else’s! Just something stupid, because I hear dumb stuff a lot. I want to know what you guys have heard!
#1
“There’s no such thing as “depression” – it’s actually your lack of faith in god which brought the devil upon you.” [facepalm]
#2
My husbands aunt to me: “what are you depressed for? You have a hole and 2 beautiful children!” I was instantly cured ofcourse..
Depression runs in my family big time (An uncle, 2 cousins, my dad, brother and sister as far as i know struggle with it aswell). My sister told me she was glad my brother had depression, just glad he was feeling bad. What a b***h. I am NC with her since a few years and this is one of the reasons why.
#3
“Just get over it”. Thanks. I never thought of that.
#4
For the record, I have awful anxiety and get panic attacks. It was less severe in middle school, but those attacks could get bad. The school I went to was a Christian school, and we had to go to church. One time we were in church and I started having a panic attack. I guess I was making some noise, because one of our nuns pulled me outside and told me to “Stop overreacting, you’re in the house of the Lord. You only have minor anxiety. Maybe if you sinned less this wouldn’t happen.” She said this to a 12 year old who had tears running down their face.
#5
„The weather will get better soon – an the sunshine will make your depressions better too, you‘ll see!“ – after a talk about how exhausted I am after years of recurring depressions…
#6
I have pretty sever anxiety and before I got medication for it i was just constantly stressed. It was hard for me to describe ,mainly because I barley knew, and it took me forever to talk to my parents. I had a friend who I would talk to A LOT but we werent exactly close. One time I told her I had finally gotten medication and she said “Why do you need medication? just like breath or something, its not THAT big of a deal” we ended our friendship the day after.
#7
Ok, I know people say this a lot but come on, it’s so dumb, when it comes to anxiety some people just say “Just don’t think about it.” Like it’s that simple :L
#8
” It’s all in your mind “
#9
I’ve been struggling with depression since childhood. My wife’s aunt, who fancies herself an expert on mental health, found out and told me, “Everybody gets the blues from time to time.”
#10
“Why don’t you just pull yourself together?” said with naked disbelief on co-worker’s face, as if it were that simple and why hadn’t I thought of it. I already had endogenous depression compounded by PTSD from workplace bullying. I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, was suicidal and emotionally ravaged. Thanks for the support, Lisa.
#11
Just calm down (anxiety) what 😦
#12
You’re 19. What do you have to be depressed about.
Which led me to a nervous breakdown age 28.
#13
Had a family member basically tell me “Everyone gets anxiety, get over yourself.” gee thanks.
#14
I have ADHD, and similar to some others, but “Everyone has a little ADHD…” well does it disrupt your life daily!? also “Just focus more” I mean I would if my brain would let me.
#15
I knew this guy who was a pathological liar, when I first met him, he was a “200 year old Vampire,” if that tells you anything. He once told me that PTSD doesn’t exist and is for the weak. He continued that he knows this because he’s a “weekend mercenary” who travels to Afghanistan every weekend to… I don’t know, shoot people? Seems redundant to add that this is not true. At all. Guy’s a longshoreman.
#16
Autism being caused by vaccines and/or x is the cure for Autism.
Keep lying to yourselves, people of Autism Speaks and anti-Vaxers.
#17
Bipolar? Is that when you have one personality one moment and then a different personality another?
#18
Had someone close to me insist that I had borderline personality disorder. Repeatedly. Aggressively. So I got into therapy and was told I most specifically did NOT have BPD, that a non-professional could not diagnosis that, and that my real issue was trauma response that had been kicked into gear by that same person’s behavior and lack of dealing with their own traumas.
#19
“Be careful what you choose to be diagnosed with” – my mom while talking about my cousin having PTSD after getting jumped for her cellphone on the street, dashing her goal of becoming a police officer. (Apparently.)
#20
My sister waiting for their insurance to cover treatment for her husband’s depression. I told her to get him help now! They had the money. He killed himself soon afterwards. .
#21
“This is good, poverty will ground you.”, after I quit my job due to severe mobbing and burnout
#22
I once called my now ex to come be by my side cause I was feeling suïcidal. He was out at a party which he didn’t want to leave so his response was “Can’t you just get over it? Don’t do it. Think of something else.”
#23
I have struggled with depression and anxiety for 10 years, when anything bad or difficult happens I quickly become overwhelmed. I had a close family member born with a disability a few years ago and was told that I shouldn’t feel bad for the baby, as there were plenty more in worse situations. That really helped how I felt and improved the situation, NOT!
#24
*talking about my ADHD meds that I’ve been on for 12 years* “You know, I think if you really tried, you wouldn’t need to take them” This came from my mother. Who is a MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL (nurse, now a nursing educator.) it’s no wonder she refuses to teach the mental health unit.
#25
A MEDICAL DOCTOR told me that it was all just in my head. I was just making it up and it was because of my period. YEP. My suicidal tendencies are all because of my period.
#26
“There is no such thing as mental illness. Someone who k*lls themselves is just a coward who can’t face life.” This said after learning my husband’s best friend did this. Years later his brother-in-law/my husband’s cousin did this just after the new year. I wonder if he still thought the same thing, or changed his outlook. Still makes me sad and angry.
#27
I have bipolar disorder. A spa owner actually told me that if I would just use her aromatherapy sauna, I would not need medication anymore! The worst comments I have received were from alternative medicine practitioners who believed in the Law of Attraction: “Why do you think you’ve drawn this depression to yourself?”
#28
“he’s 22 yrs old. he needs to get over it and get on with it’ – said to me by a former good friend when my son’s wife passed away and left him with a three month old son. he showed up at my door in the middle of the night in the middle of winter in shorts, t shirt, flip flops after driving 350 miles with a tiny bundle in his arms since he had left right from the hospital. took everything i had not to smack the spit out of her.
#29
“You seem fine. Look how much other people around you (or around the world) are really suffering.
You don’t know how good you’ve got it!”
#30
When I was 20 or so, I begun to find harder and harder to fall asleep. I went to several doctors, and one of the things they told me was “If you can’t sleep now just wait ’till you’ll be tired, then you will sleep”. At the time I was working 9 hours a day in a factory plus 4-5 hours every saturday.
No matter how tired I was, I couldn’t fall asleep before 3 or 4 in the morning. And on sunday I used to sleep ’till midday, so everyone was complaining about how lazy I was, even if I was taking care of old parents: “When I was your age…”, “You have it easy and still complain”, “He spends the night playing videogames”.
When I was 36 my now husband had to call an ambulance because I had a seizure. I had brain surgery and now I can sleep and carry around a huge scar on my head.
When I got home my brother and his wife asked if that hurts. I said “A little bit”.
They begun to tell me about how horrible THEIR headaches are, mine are fixed so I should stop complaining.
#31
Try hard enough and you can be happy.
#32
“People who say they are suicidal are just attention seekers! They don’t really mean it.”
Well, sometimes they do mean it. If they are in enough turmoil and pain to mention it, they need to get some help and not be brushed off.
#33
A medical doctor told me to pull on my boots & just be happy.
#34
That reading scriptures from the bible will solve all my mental health issues.
