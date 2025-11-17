50 Pics Of People From Years Ago That Give Us A Look Into How Things Have Changed (New Pics)

Old photos can transport you back to the past like nothing else. Whenever you’re nostalgic, you can just open a photo album and let those memories flood you. It might also tell a story if you’re not the person in the picture.

The subreddit r/TheWayWeWere creates bittersweet, nostalgic emotions, similar to opening up a photo album. In the group, people share their most cherished moments from the past in a photo format. Without further ado, check out our collection of these memorable pics.

#1 Native Woman And Child. King Island, Alaska. Photo Taken Between 1915 And 1925

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#2 My Grandmother In Her First Portrait, 1886

Image source: dittidot

#3 Biracial Family Circa 1900

Image source: oldsoul8789

#4 Farm Boy With A Newly-Born Lamb :: 1940

Image source: GaGator43

#5 Dancing In Paris, Circa 1951

Image source: itsacalamity

#6 Navajo Girl Wearing Silver And Turquoise Squash Blossom Jewelry, 1950

Image source: GaGator43

#7 Lace Making In Brittany France 1920

Image source: NickelPlatedEmperor

#8 Proud Community Grocery Store Owner, Harlem, 1940

Image source: dittidot

#9 My Dad As A Baby In 1928. This Little Guy Lived To Be 94! He Had A Very Good Life

Image source: amusesings

#10 Young Woman Dressed For An Evening Out, Detroit, 1968

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#11 Te Ata,“Bearer Of The Morning”, Of The Chickasaw Nation Was Born In 1895, Near Emet, Oklahoma. She Was A Storyteller For 60 Years, Relating The Myths, Legends And Chants Of Her People, While Also Pursuing A Stage Career

Image source: GaGator43

#12 My Grandparents’ Marriage (1951, Tripoli, Libya). Today Is Their 72nd Wedding Anniversary And They Are Still Going Strong!

Image source: Djangoinspired

#13 Damascus, Syria Mid 1970s

Image source: NickelPlatedEmperor

#14 A Little Girl Sits On The Lap Of Her Great-Great Grandmother, Mississippi, C. 1936

Image source: FlamingoEvery5528

#15 Woman Talking On A Payphone, 1980s

Image source: NickelPlatedEmperor

#16 Mommy’s Girls, C. 1940’s

Image source: FlamingoEvery5528

#17 Couple, Photo Booth, 1960s

Image source: oldsoul8789

#18 Fireman Rescues Torah Scrolls From A Burning Synagogue, 1940’s

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#19 My Mom – Italy, 1963

Image source: admaiora_

#20 My Mom On Her Wedding Day, 1947

Image source: dittidot

#21 Debutante Ball. Harlem, Early 1960s

Image source: GaGator43

#22 At The Puppet Show, Paris 1963

Image source: Le_Rat_Mort

#23 This Is A Picture Of My Great Grandparents On The Night They Got Engaged. Circa Early 1900s I Believe?

Image source: SmugChinchilla

#24 My Great Grandmother’s Portrait Probably Taken Sometime In The 1920s

Image source: freezingman00

#25 Woodcutter Spending His Saturday Night At A Bar In Craigville, Minnesota (1937)

Image source: AxlCobainVedder

#26 My Mother Working As A Secretary In Los Angeles County, 1980

Image source: plizardi14

#27 Young Couple At A Club In Mali. Photo By Malick Sidibé Dec. 24, 1963

Image source: John-Piece

#28 Me Posing With My Sweet Grandmother Sixty-Four Years Ago Today On The Occasion Of My Fifth Birthday, 1958

Image source: dittidot

#29 Verrazano Narrows During Construction, Early 60s

Image source: cjc883

#30 Greenland Tots. 1973

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Adorable Series Of Mother And Daughter Photographs From 1900

Image source: pumpkinmum

#32 The Closed Bed, Or Box Bed, Was A Traditional Piece Of Furniture. In Houses With Only One Room, The Box Bed Allowed A Certain Intimacy And Helped To Keep Warm During The Winter. Due To Fashion And The Cost Of Their Manufacture, Box Beds Were Gradually Abandoned In The 19th And 20th Centuries

Image source: dannydutch1

#33 My 17 Year Old Mom On Her Wedding Day In 1966

Image source: Dakiki424

#34 Teddy Girls In 1955 – Their Subculture Centred Around A Still-Bomb-Damaged London

Image source: CourtneyFish-Lately

#35 Television Shopping In 1974

Image source: DiosMioMan2

#36 My Grandparents Wedding Photo From The 1940s. Poor Farmers They Couldn’t Afford A Real Wedding Dress, So Grandma Wore Her Best Sunday Dress Which Happened To Be Navy Blue

Image source: reddit.com

#37 My In-Laws In The Early ‘70’s

Image source: a-Black-Hole

#38 Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940

Image source: BeardedGlass

#39 Christmas, 1964, Poor But Happy

Image source: Glasspar52

#40 My Dad And His Sisters, Late 1950s. Dad Was The Last To Go- We Lost Him Last Week. ❤️

Image source: WhatRUrGsandPs

#41 My Grandmother, An Appalachian Woman At Heart Always, Born In 1945

Image source: themamasaurus

#42 There Were No Mobile Phones In The 1970′s, So Students In This Girls’ Dormitory Often Lined Up To Make Calls To Friends And Family

Image source: GaGator43

#43 My Grandmother At 16 , The Japanese Had Already Invaded Guam And At 14 She Was Assigned To Take “Care” Of Japanese Officers

Image source: Aeutlutian

#44 Star Trek Show Crew With Enterprise Ship Prop 1964

Image source: whicky1978

#45 A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

Image source: pumpkinmum

#46 Beach Party, 1970s

Image source: oldsoul8789

#47 5-Year-Old Harold Walker Picks 20 To 25 Pounds Of Cotton A Day, Oklahoma, 1916

Image source: dannydutch1

#48 The Panama Slide In Coney Island After It Was Built In 1908. Very Popular At Time, Especially With Adults!

Image source: Paul-Belgium

#49 My Grandfather In His Recliner Next To The Old Wood Stove. 1980. He Was 86

Image source: mks113

#50 My Life’s Journey, From A Kid In The 1950’s To Current Day. I’ll Be 68 This Year. It’s Been A Great Ride

Image source: parkjv1

