50 Pics Of People From Years Ago That Give Us A Look Into How Things Have Changed (New Pics)

Old photos can transport you back to the past like nothing else. Whenever you’re nostalgic, you can just open a photo album and let those memories flood you. It might also tell a story if you’re not the person in the picture.
The subreddit r/TheWayWeWere creates bittersweet, nostalgic emotions, similar to opening up a photo album. In the group, people share their most cherished moments from the past in a photo format. Without further ado, check out our collection of these memorable pics.
#1 Native Woman And Child. King Island, Alaska. Photo Taken Between 1915 And 1925
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#2 My Grandmother In Her First Portrait, 1886
Image source: dittidot
#3 Biracial Family Circa 1900
Image source: oldsoul8789
#4 Farm Boy With A Newly-Born Lamb :: 1940
Image source: GaGator43
#5 Dancing In Paris, Circa 1951
Image source: itsacalamity
#6 Navajo Girl Wearing Silver And Turquoise Squash Blossom Jewelry, 1950
Image source: GaGator43
#7 Lace Making In Brittany France 1920
Image source: NickelPlatedEmperor
#8 Proud Community Grocery Store Owner, Harlem, 1940
Image source: dittidot
#9 My Dad As A Baby In 1928. This Little Guy Lived To Be 94! He Had A Very Good Life
Image source: amusesings
#10 Young Woman Dressed For An Evening Out, Detroit, 1968
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#11 Te Ata,“Bearer Of The Morning”, Of The Chickasaw Nation Was Born In 1895, Near Emet, Oklahoma. She Was A Storyteller For 60 Years, Relating The Myths, Legends And Chants Of Her People, While Also Pursuing A Stage Career
Image source: GaGator43
#12 My Grandparents’ Marriage (1951, Tripoli, Libya). Today Is Their 72nd Wedding Anniversary And They Are Still Going Strong!
Image source: Djangoinspired
#13 Damascus, Syria Mid 1970s
Image source: NickelPlatedEmperor
#14 A Little Girl Sits On The Lap Of Her Great-Great Grandmother, Mississippi, C. 1936
Image source: FlamingoEvery5528
#15 Woman Talking On A Payphone, 1980s
Image source: NickelPlatedEmperor
#16 Mommy’s Girls, C. 1940’s
Image source: FlamingoEvery5528
#17 Couple, Photo Booth, 1960s
Image source: oldsoul8789
#18 Fireman Rescues Torah Scrolls From A Burning Synagogue, 1940’s
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#19 My Mom – Italy, 1963
Image source: admaiora_
#20 My Mom On Her Wedding Day, 1947
Image source: dittidot
#21 Debutante Ball. Harlem, Early 1960s
Image source: GaGator43
#22 At The Puppet Show, Paris 1963
Image source: Le_Rat_Mort
#23 This Is A Picture Of My Great Grandparents On The Night They Got Engaged. Circa Early 1900s I Believe?
Image source: SmugChinchilla
#24 My Great Grandmother’s Portrait Probably Taken Sometime In The 1920s
Image source: freezingman00
#25 Woodcutter Spending His Saturday Night At A Bar In Craigville, Minnesota (1937)
Image source: AxlCobainVedder
#26 My Mother Working As A Secretary In Los Angeles County, 1980
Image source: plizardi14
#27 Young Couple At A Club In Mali. Photo By Malick Sidibé Dec. 24, 1963
Image source: John-Piece
#28 Me Posing With My Sweet Grandmother Sixty-Four Years Ago Today On The Occasion Of My Fifth Birthday, 1958
Image source: dittidot
#29 Verrazano Narrows During Construction, Early 60s
Image source: cjc883
#30 Greenland Tots. 1973
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Adorable Series Of Mother And Daughter Photographs From 1900
Image source: pumpkinmum
#32 The Closed Bed, Or Box Bed, Was A Traditional Piece Of Furniture. In Houses With Only One Room, The Box Bed Allowed A Certain Intimacy And Helped To Keep Warm During The Winter. Due To Fashion And The Cost Of Their Manufacture, Box Beds Were Gradually Abandoned In The 19th And 20th Centuries
Image source: dannydutch1
#33 My 17 Year Old Mom On Her Wedding Day In 1966
Image source: Dakiki424
#34 Teddy Girls In 1955 – Their Subculture Centred Around A Still-Bomb-Damaged London
Image source: CourtneyFish-Lately
#35 Television Shopping In 1974
Image source: DiosMioMan2
#36 My Grandparents Wedding Photo From The 1940s. Poor Farmers They Couldn’t Afford A Real Wedding Dress, So Grandma Wore Her Best Sunday Dress Which Happened To Be Navy Blue
Image source: reddit.com
#37 My In-Laws In The Early ‘70’s
Image source: a-Black-Hole
#38 Happy Family Taking Home Their Book Haul From The Cincinnati Library Bookmobile In 1940
Image source: BeardedGlass
#39 Christmas, 1964, Poor But Happy
Image source: Glasspar52
#40 My Dad And His Sisters, Late 1950s. Dad Was The Last To Go- We Lost Him Last Week. ❤️
Image source: WhatRUrGsandPs
#41 My Grandmother, An Appalachian Woman At Heart Always, Born In 1945
Image source: themamasaurus
#42 There Were No Mobile Phones In The 1970′s, So Students In This Girls’ Dormitory Often Lined Up To Make Calls To Friends And Family
Image source: GaGator43
#43 My Grandmother At 16 , The Japanese Had Already Invaded Guam And At 14 She Was Assigned To Take “Care” Of Japanese Officers
Image source: Aeutlutian
#44 Star Trek Show Crew With Enterprise Ship Prop 1964
Image source: whicky1978
#45 A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s
Image source: pumpkinmum
#46 Beach Party, 1970s
Image source: oldsoul8789
#47 5-Year-Old Harold Walker Picks 20 To 25 Pounds Of Cotton A Day, Oklahoma, 1916
Image source: dannydutch1
#48 The Panama Slide In Coney Island After It Was Built In 1908. Very Popular At Time, Especially With Adults!
Image source: Paul-Belgium
#49 My Grandfather In His Recliner Next To The Old Wood Stove. 1980. He Was 86
Image source: mks113
#50 My Life’s Journey, From A Kid In The 1950’s To Current Day. I’ll Be 68 This Year. It’s Been A Great Ride
Image source: parkjv1
Follow Us