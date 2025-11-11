A Spectacular 36,000 Sq Ft Mural Decorates This Newly-Opened Market Hall In Rotterdam

A new market hall has opened its doors in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and it’s turning quite a few heads. The enormous Markthal Rotterdam, a curiously elongated horseshoe of a building, has a 36,000 square foot mural covering its rounded ceiling.
The enormous mural, by artists Arno Coenen and Iris Roskam, is titled “Cornucopia.” It features brightly colored fruits, vegetables, and other market goods ascending into the sky like the ceiling mural of a cathedral.
The building, designed by architecture office MVRDV and developer Provast, features an open food market with 100 fresh produce units, 15 food shops and 8 restaurants. There are also 228 apartments with 1,200 parking spaces, making the entire structure somewhat of a self-contained living space. The Markthal expects between 4.5 and 7 million visitors a year.
More info: markthalrotterdam.nl | mvrdv.nl | provast.nl (h/t: designboom, mymodernmet)
