My Journey Into The “Violin Angel Chapel” (13 Pics)

by

In 2014, I had the chance to explore and photograph this incredible forgotten chapel lost in the south of France. This chapel became famous with time thanks to its extraordinary beauty and the atmosphere you can feel when you witness all the vegetation growing inside. The wonderful sculptures carved into the walls are very evocative and remind me of some french gothic influence sometimes.

I have explored many abandoned places throughout the years, but I think this one is the most gorgeous I had the chance to capture. It was a time capsule when I was inside like time was frozen making this shooting memorable. Now, the chapel has been emptied and some heritage lovers are trying to renovate it to save what’s left of this dreamy place. Have a nice journey into the “violin angel chapel!”

More info: Instagram

#1

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#2

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#3

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#4

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#5

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#6

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#7

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#8

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#9

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#10

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#11

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#12

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

#13

My Journey Into The &#8220;Violin Angel Chapel&#8221; (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Best Cooking Fail (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Star Wars Characters Reimagined As Winnie The Pooh And Friends
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Heartstopper Is Getting A Dreamy Movie Finale For Nick And Charlie: Everything You Need To Know
3 min read
May, 26, 2025
Our Favorite How I Met Your Mother Guest Stars
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2014
Hey Pandas, Draw A Picture Of A Landscape (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 5 – Ghost Returns From The Dead?
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.