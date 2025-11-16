My Journey Into The “Violin Angel Chapel” (13 Pics)

In 2014, I had the chance to explore and photograph this incredible forgotten chapel lost in the south of France. This chapel became famous with time thanks to its extraordinary beauty and the atmosphere you can feel when you witness all the vegetation growing inside. The wonderful sculptures carved into the walls are very evocative and remind me of some french gothic influence sometimes.
I have explored many abandoned places throughout the years, but I think this one is the most gorgeous I had the chance to capture. It was a time capsule when I was inside like time was frozen making this shooting memorable. Now, the chapel has been emptied and some heritage lovers are trying to renovate it to save what’s left of this dreamy place. Have a nice journey into the “violin angel chapel!”
