People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Cities may have loads of opportunities and energy but have also been linked to a variety of issues affecting human well-being. Traffic noise, commutes, and pollution all end up affecting our stress levels and even our sleeping habits. City planners have the responsibility to ensure that we don’t all go crazy just living our lives.
As awareness about urban development grows, different online groups have formed that are devoted to showcasing the best designs or shaming the worst. We also reached out to Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design to learn more about urban planning in general.
#1 The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden
Drive at or under the speed limit and you’ll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%)
#2 Luminous Pedestrian Crossing In France, When A Person Is Detected The Lights Turn On To Warn The Drivers
#3 It’s Never Too Late To Acknowledge The Reality That Urban Highways Are A Fixable Mistake
#4 Apartment Building With A Park At Its Center, Berlin
#5 Holland, 1982-2020
#6 Planned This Shot For Months Before Coming To The Us, But I Didn’t Expect The Sun To Make The Rails Golden. Sometimes Photography Is Just About Being A Lucky Bastard
#7 I Dont Know Why, But I Just Love When City Elements Wrap Around Nature Like This. [oc] Photo Taken In Stockholm, Sweden
#8 Comfort Town, An Old Industrial Site In Kyiv Built In Response To Brutalist Soviet Era Apartments Buildings
#9 Edinburgh, Scotland
#10 Concrete Sewer Pipes Used As Outdoor Seating
#11 These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats
#12 Bin For Cyclists In Denmark
#13 Paris, 9th Arrondissement. These Miniature Gardens Used To Be Car Parking Spaces Until A Few Years Ago. The City Reclaimed Them, And Replanted Them With Fruit Trees And Flowering Shrubs
#14 This Does Put A Smile On My Face
#15 Vienna Gasometers, Gas Storage Tanks First Built In 1896 And Converted Into Mixed-Use Developments Between 1995 And 2001
#16 My City, Delhi Is Redesigning Its S**tty Car Centric Good For Nothing Roads, Here’s Half Of A Wide A** Road Reclaimed
#17 “Gion Quarter” Kyoto, Japan
#18 Urban Space Is Complex. But The Math Is Relatively Simple
#19 Heated Sidewalks
#20 Quince Street, Philadelphia. Legalize Narrow Streets!
#21 How Things Would Be Different With A Little Bit Of Rezoning And A Land Value Tax
#22 Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It’s The Same For The Other Countries Too
#23 Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots
#24 “Forget The Motor Car And Build Cities For Lovers And Friends.” – Lewis Mumford
#25 There’s A Map Of The District On This Plate In The Street
#26 So We Got The Possibility To Redesign Our Street A Year Ago And We’re Quite Happy With The Result
#27 Car Wash Replaced By Beautiful New Georgian Townhouses During 2017 In Stamford UK
#28 New Mixed Use Flats In Colombes, France Near Paris
#29 Barcelona Now vs. In 1990
#30 A Roundabout In Nantes (France) With An Underground Car Park Entrance
#31 With And Without Trees, What A Difference It Makes
#32 My City Has Been Removing Some Street Parking And Making These “Parklets”. It’s A Much Better Use Of Space
#33 Roundabout With Some Nature In The Middle, France
#34 This Shot I Took Of The Snow Storm In Tokyo Last Week
#35 Aerial Shot Of The Forbidden City, Beijing
#36 World’s Tallest Indoor Waterfall
#37 Professor Carlos Moreno’s Urban Theory Of ‘15-Minute City’ – A Concept Where Everyone Has Access To All Facilities And Resources Within A 15-Minute Walk Or Bike Ride
#38 This Is Why We Should Prioritize Infrastructure For Bicycles And Pedestrians Over Infrastructure For Cars
#39 Amsterdam
#40 Green Houses In Berlin
#41 Green Quarantine. Tucuman, Argentina. Photo By Diego Araoz
#42 Rack For Locking Up Skateboards And Scooters
#43 Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain
#44 One Of The Numerous City Canals In Leipzig, Germany
#45 Before/After, France
#46 Anybody Know Why This Is Designed Like This? (Copenhagen Denmark)
#47 The Outer Battery, Newfoundland, Canada
#48 Planned City – La Plata, Argentina
#49 Unique Types Of Urban Blocks That Are Just Amazing!!
#50 Las Vegas Creatively Getting Around Laws
