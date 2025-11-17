People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

by

Cities may have loads of opportunities and energy but have also been linked to a variety of issues affecting human well-being. Traffic noise, commutes, and pollution all end up affecting our stress levels and even our sleeping habits. City planners have the responsibility to ensure that we don’t all go crazy just living our lives.

As awareness about urban development grows, different online groups have formed that are devoted to showcasing the best designs or shaming the worst. We also reached out to Professor Alan March from the Melbourne School of Design to learn more about urban planning in general. So get comfortable and be sure to upvote your favorite examples. If you want to see more, check out our other article on this topic here. 

More info: Reddit | Reddit

#1 The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden

Drive at or under the speed limit and you’ll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%)

Image source: neroina

#2 Luminous Pedestrian Crossing In France, When A Person Is Detected The Lights Turn On To Warn The Drivers

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#3 It’s Never Too Late To Acknowledge The Reality That Urban Highways Are A Fixable Mistake

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Thereaper29

#4 Apartment Building With A Park At Its Center, Berlin

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: archineering

#5 Holland, 1982-2020

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: -Johnny-

#6 Planned This Shot For Months Before Coming To The Us, But I Didn’t Expect The Sun To Make The Rails Golden. Sometimes Photography Is Just About Being A Lucky Bastard

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: wonteatyourcat

#7 I Dont Know Why, But I Just Love When City Elements Wrap Around Nature Like This. [oc] Photo Taken In Stockholm, Sweden

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Herrkarlson

#8 Comfort Town, An Old Industrial Site In Kyiv Built In Response To Brutalist Soviet Era Apartments Buildings

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: IngFavalli

#9 Edinburgh, Scotland

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: mtlgrems

#10 Concrete Sewer Pipes Used As Outdoor Seating

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: reddit.com

#11 These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: BitchyOlive

#12 Bin For Cyclists In Denmark

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: ekernan

#13 Paris, 9th Arrondissement. These Miniature Gardens Used To Be Car Parking Spaces Until A Few Years Ago. The City Reclaimed Them, And Replanted Them With Fruit Trees And Flowering Shrubs

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: silveryspoons

#14 This Does Put A Smile On My Face

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: ForteLaidirSterkPono

#15 Vienna Gasometers, Gas Storage Tanks First Built In 1896 And Converted Into Mixed-Use Developments Between 1995 And 2001

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Coffee-ly

#16 My City, Delhi Is Redesigning Its S**tty Car Centric Good For Nothing Roads, Here’s Half Of A Wide A** Road Reclaimed

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Hiif4

#17 “Gion Quarter” Kyoto, Japan

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: hyperius

#18 Urban Space Is Complex. But The Math Is Relatively Simple

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: gfaster

#19 Heated Sidewalks

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: unroja

#20 Quince Street, Philadelphia. Legalize Narrow Streets!

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Urbinaut

#21 How Things Would Be Different With A Little Bit Of Rezoning And A Land Value Tax

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Not-A-Seagull

#22 Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It’s The Same For The Other Countries Too

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#23 Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#24 “Forget The Motor Car And Build Cities For Lovers And Friends.” – Lewis Mumford

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: silveryspoons

#25 There’s A Map Of The District On This Plate In The Street

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#26 So We Got The Possibility To Redesign Our Street A Year Ago And We’re Quite Happy With The Result

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: VincZ

#27 Car Wash Replaced By Beautiful New Georgian Townhouses During 2017 In Stamford UK

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: TheLewishPeople

#28 New Mixed Use Flats In Colombes, France Near Paris

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: TheLewishPeople

#29 Barcelona Now vs. In 1990

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: pichonn15

#30 A Roundabout In Nantes (France) With An Underground Car Park Entrance

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#31 With And Without Trees, What A Difference It Makes

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: MopCoveredInBleach

#32 My City Has Been Removing Some Street Parking And Making These “Parklets”. It’s A Much Better Use Of Space

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: MajorChances

#33 Roundabout With Some Nature In The Middle, France

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#34 This Shot I Took Of The Snow Storm In Tokyo Last Week

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: C4pwner

#35 Aerial Shot Of The Forbidden City, Beijing

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Perfect_Gas

#36 World’s Tallest Indoor Waterfall

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: labitx

#37 Professor Carlos Moreno’s Urban Theory Of ‘15-Minute City’ – A Concept Where Everyone Has Access To All Facilities And Resources Within A 15-Minute Walk Or Bike Ride

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: musterduster284

#38 This Is Why We Should Prioritize Infrastructure For Bicycles And Pedestrians Over Infrastructure For Cars

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: TrueNorth2881

#39 Amsterdam

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: LightEater-Neflineo

#40 Green Houses In Berlin

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: throatfuckthursday

#41 Green Quarantine. Tucuman, Argentina. Photo By Diego Araoz

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Rack For Locking Up Skateboards And Scooters

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: unroja

#43 Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#44 One Of The Numerous City Canals In Leipzig, Germany

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Confident_Corner3

#45 Before/After, France

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: Kemro59

#46 Anybody Know Why This Is Designed Like This? (Copenhagen Denmark)

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: MopCoveredInBleach

#47 The Outer Battery, Newfoundland, Canada

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: thetoxicblockmc

#48 Planned City – La Plata, Argentina

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: RefrigeratorNice3151

#49 Unique Types Of Urban Blocks That Are Just Amazing!!

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: SophiaJohnson123

#50 Las Vegas Creatively Getting Around Laws

People Are Sharing The 50 Best Examples Of ‘Urban Planning’ They’ve Seen

Image source: dilettantedebrah

