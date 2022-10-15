The Untold Story of Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp’s Engagement

Celebrities go through relationships like newborn babies go through clothes, and it’s difficult to keep up with every single person a celebrity dates. Did you know, for instance, that Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp had a relationship? The Dirty Dancing star and Captain Jack Sparrow were intimately involved with one another at one point in time, and many of us had no idea. However, the actress who blames her nose job for her lack of a successful career in Hollywood – she is not wrong – also has a new book that tells the world all about Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp and the romance that might have been. What does she have to say?
Jennifer Grey Published a Memoir
She’s in her 60s now, and she’s got a lot to share. She was ready to share the story of her own life, and we appreciate that. So many stars choose to tell their own story while they are still here to tell it, so it is told their way, and this book is exactly that for the star. Jennifer Grey wrote “Out of the Corner,” a memoir with a title that is based on the famous line uttered by Patrick Swayze in their famous movie. “Nobody puts Baby in the corner,” which went on to become one of the most beloved lines in any movie.
The book is a detailed story of her life, how it went down, how she felt, and what she went through. Fans will find that they already know a lot of what is in the book, but there are a few things that didn’t come out back then. There are a few stories that were not shared with the world when she was a young actress, and this book is going to shock a lot of people. It was released in May of 2022, so you can read it for yourself.
What About Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp?
Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp met on a blind date. They were set up by her own agent, who thought that they’d either make a great couple or that it would be an amazing publicity stunt – it was very common in the early days of Hollywood to set up stars who didn’t even like one another so that they could get their names in the press.
“We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniels, laughed our ass off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky, and sweet,” she said of their first time meeting and going out. The Dirty Dancing actress also goes on to write that the couple was engaged to be married after only knowing one another for two weeks. She continues with a story about getting a dog together. She would keep the dog with her when Johnny Depp was out of town for work, and they called it their practice baby for when they eventually went on to have babies of their own following their wedding.
Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp Were a Bon Fire
When she wrote her book and talked about what happened between her and Depp, fans wanted to know more about the relationship. When she said good things about it, she said some really good things about it. Regarding whether there was any chemistry and heat in their romance, she was quick to point out that it was a bonfire. “It was a f***ing bonfire. It was literally like, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me? Are you f***ing kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this,” she said of their time together.
The Not-So-Good Moments Between Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp
As you already know, based on the past 30-something years, these two did not go on to marry or even have kids together. Their happily ever after did not happen, which means something in their relationship did not go well for them. Specifically, it was the fact that Jennifer Grey claims Johnny Depp was an irrationally jealous man who had some issues to deal with.
“Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops. He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off the TV series 21 Jump Street,” she said of the not-so-good times.