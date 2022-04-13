“The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On:” Season 1, Episode 5 Recap

With each passing episode of The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, our jaws cannot help but drop to the floor. As if swapping girlfriends is not bad enough, it’s worrying to think that these couples with have three weeks of living with each other after the mess. The last episode was a peek at what’s in the foreseeable future. A boys night out turned into a confrontation between Zay and Colby that saw the former switch seats before he could get handsy. Over at the girls’ side, a drunk Madlyn couldn’t control herself as she revealed how naughty she and Randall had it when the cameras weren’t on.
As the fifth episode begins, Jake spills the tea. He’s got the A-Z of what went down when the boys got together, and Rae is all ears. The Colby-Zay situation is a matter of interest since Zay and Rae are exes on the show. From the girls’ corner, Jake learns that Zay and Shanique hugged, and she could feel a boner. This of course doesn’t augur well with Rae, who’s trying to keep things calm. Madlyn thinks she should be with Jake, and Rae’s now strongly considering it. Jake doesn’t think Zay is good for her either. He says he’ll feel bad for taking someone else’s girl, but he wants to be with Rae because she’s right for him.
At Shanique and Zay’s apartment, the couple seems to be in agreement at first, checking how the night out went, but things go south a little too quick. Zay expresses how he feels about the situation between Rae and Jake, after which Shanique makes a facial expression he doesn’t find amusing. What follows is a night of arguing about Shanique’s non-verbal cues, with voices being raised and lowered until no understanding is reached. “You’re tripping,” Shanique says.
Madlyn is intensely attracted to Randall. So far in the relationship, things are great, except for the fact that he’s denying her physical connection. She wonders what sex with Randall would look like. He has her being vulnerable on camera, and she’s not loving it at all. He’s trying to have a sound discussion that Madlyn is not at all interested in. She’s rolling her eyes. Within no time, tears start to flow. She veers off to the street, her dogs in tow. She’s mad that she keeps putting herself out there and gets nothing in return.
Zay finally apologizes to Shanique for how he acted the previous night. He was in a very emotional space, and it didn’t help that he could potentially lose his girl to Jake. They’re now a real couple, who fight only to make up. However, Shanique has scores to settle with Randall. She meets him at a restaurant. The conversation slowly but surely escalates to Madlyn’s confession. If she was that open when drunk in public, how does she behave when alone with Randall? It’s no secret that Shanique is jealous. She’s not making an attempt at listening to Randall’s explanation. She’s ready to leave. Randall feels like Shanique hasn’t done any growing on her part. He’s dealing with the same girl he came with, and it’s frustrating. She maintains that she has no loyalty to him because they are exes. When she can’t take the heat anymore, Shanique walks away. After all this is over, Randall may have to give some ultimatums of his own.
The couples’ lives are getting integrated. Only three days until it’s time to make a switch, we see Rae in her scrubs, saying goodbye to Jake before she’s off to work. Later, they enjoy a walk, and talk about how married life is going to look like. Jake wants travel to be a big part of their lives. Rae is into it, and would love if he considered family vacations. She has a specific sexual preference. On children, Rae would like the whole family involved in raising them. At the Colby-April camp, Colby is being a gentleman and taking care of a sick April. She’s feeling loved.
After fighting only to make up, Shanique and Zay are treading softer grounds. The pair head out for lunch. Zay doesn’t think Rae is ready for marriage as much as he is. Asked who he thinks is going to walk away as they came, Zay says things are complicated for everybody. Shanique is quite surprised, since she thought he’d mention she and Randall. She’s also been thinking, is their relationship weird? It’s been hard not to like Zay. Since their time together is almost coming to an end, she might as well ‘do a little ABC’. During the night, Shanique and Zay finally ‘do a little ABC’, and the cameras capture the action for us.
It’s the couples’ final day of playing house. April and Colby have decided to play polo. She doesn’t know what the sport is about. Looking at Colby, he’s the ultimate cowboy. He knows what he is doing, and she is really liking him in the moment. After spending time with Colby, she’s starting to think that perhaps Jake is not the best person for her to marry.
Madlyn feels that three weeks have flown by so fast. Randall has made her feel at home, and he’s finally caved when it comes to public affection. The kissing finally happens on camera, much to Madlyn’s delight. Will they seal it on the last night? We just have to wait and see.
Shanique has a final meal with Zay. It’s been an interesting ride for these two. From sleeping on the couch to getting it on, it has been quite a transition. Shanique feels a little awkward. Zay has been a good trial husband, is this goodbye?
Just like Shanique and Zay have transitioned, April and Colby have had a good time living together. So much, that they’ve decided to play a game that showcases each person’s strength. Colby likes that April listens and has a big heart. She thinks Colby has mastered the art of accountability. He has family at heart, and has taught her to have a positive attitude towards life. Overall, April has the most points about Colby, so she wins the game. She’s also won his heart over, because, for the first time, Colby and April bring the episode to a perfect end by sharing a kiss on camera.