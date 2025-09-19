Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It’s ‘Breaking Their Hearts’

More than a decade after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 wrapped up the story of Bella and Edward, a fan-made AI trailer reignited discussions about the vampire saga’s potential future.
The video imagined what a possible sixth installment might look like, centering on Bella and Edward’s daughter, Renesmee.
While not an official release, the trailer stirred strong emotions across the Twilight fandom, reminding many of the magic that had first drawn them into Forks.
A new chapter for Renesmee and the Cullen family
Image credits: Summit Entertainment
The concept, created by the YouTube channel Trailer Collection and titled The Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter — The Time of Renesmee, is set years after the original saga ended.
According to the fan-made trailer’s description, the concept envisions a world where Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) are living in relative peace.
Image credits: Trailer Collection
Their daughter Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), who is half vampire and half human, has become a symbol of a new era. However, she is struggling with powers that are growing stronger than anyone expected.
With her abilities spiraling out of control, the Volturi senses a threat to their reign and reignites the conflict between ancient vampire law and the new order the Cullens represent.
Image credits: Trailer Collection
The description also noted that Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) would return as Renesmee’s protector, with his role stretching between guardian, friend, and a figure tied deeply to her fate.
“This movie is not just Twilight 6, it is a new chapter in the saga of vampires and werewolves, where fate sounds, old prophecies flare up, and the Cullen family finds itself back in the middle of the struggle for survival,” the YouTube group wrote in the trailer’s description.
Image credits: Trailer Collection
To create the fan-made trailer, the group used a variety of tools such as Runway, Luma Dream Machine, Leonardo AI, Hailuo AI (Minimax), Midjourney, Eleven Labs, Suno AI, KLING AI, Ideogram, and other editing software to create the video’s dark and striking look.
The AI-created concept resonated with fans of the iconic vampire franchise
Image credits: Trailer Collection
For longtime fans, the imagined film tapped into what had made Twilight a global phenomenon. It hinted at a focus on eternal love, gothic atmosphere, difficult choices, and a universe where danger and devotion were always intertwined.
The trailer also played on nostalgia as it showcased the return of the original cast while adding new layers to Renesmee’s story.
Image credits: Trailer Collection
Even with the group’s disclaimer, fans couldn’t help but imagine what a real Twilight 6 might have looked like. The idea of the Volturi returning, Renesmee stepping into her own, and Bella and Edward once again caught in a battle for survival struck a chord with viewers still emotionally tied to the saga’s legacy.
“I know this is a concept trailer and not real, but man, it would be awesome if they did make another movie, split it into two of them, but it will never happen, even though I think it would be freaking amazing,” one commenter wrote.
Image credits: Trailer Collection
“Knowing this isn’t real is the biggest let down… whoever made this wash your neck and wait for me!!” joked another Twilight fan.
“Lol please stop with these AI fanmade trailers breaking my heart lol,” another Twilight fan stated.
Twilight fans may be in for a treat from the franchise’s author, but they would have to wait a while
Image credits: Trailer Collection
According to E! Online, the author of the Twilight franchise, Stephanie Meyer, recently shared that she actually has some more ideas about the world she created.
Two decades after she published the first book of the series, Meyer told Good Morning America that she has some outlines for some stories within the world of Twilight.
Image credits: Trailer Collection
“I have other stories outlined that I don’t know if we’ll ever get to,” she said, adding that “I’ll have somebody disseminate (my outlines) after my death, if I never get around to it.”
Meyer also stated that while Twilight fans may have to wait some time for any follow-up stories, she is confident in the love story behind Bella and Edward.
“For me, Bella and Edward are frozen where Breaking Dawn ended,” Meyer stated. “For me, the stories go on.”
She also pondered why the Twilight saga became such a huge hit. “I was able to capture just a little bit of what it feels like to fall in love,” she said. “It’s love that is, on its surface, kind of doomed. And that’s always exciting.”
Netizens shared their thoughts on the fan-made Twilight 6 AI trailer on social media
Follow Us