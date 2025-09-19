Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It’s ‘Breaking Their Hearts’

by

More than a decade after Breaking Dawn: Part 2 wrapped up the story of Bella and Edward, a fan-made AI trailer reignited discussions about the vampire saga’s potential future. 

The video imagined what a possible sixth installment might look like, centering on Bella and Edward’s daughter, Renesmee

While not an official release, the trailer stirred strong emotions across the Twilight fandom, reminding many of the magic that had first drawn them into Forks.

A new chapter for Renesmee and the Cullen family

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Summit Entertainment

The concept, created by the YouTube channel Trailer Collection and titled The Twilight Saga 6: The New Chapter — The Time of Renesmee, is set years after the original saga ended. 

According to the fan-made trailer’s description, the concept envisions a world where Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) are living in relative peace.

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

Their daughter Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy), who is half vampire and half human, has become a symbol of a new era. However, she is struggling with powers that are growing stronger than anyone expected.

With her abilities spiraling out of control, the Volturi senses a threat to their reign and reignites the conflict between ancient vampire law and the new order the Cullens represent. 

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

The description also noted that Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) would return as Renesmee’s protector, with his role stretching between guardian, friend, and a figure tied deeply to her fate.

“This movie is not just Twilight 6, it is a new chapter in the saga of vampires and werewolves, where fate sounds, old prophecies flare up, and the Cullen family finds itself back in the middle of the struggle for survival,” the YouTube group wrote in the trailer’s description.

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

To create the fan-made trailer, the group used a variety of tools such as Runway, Luma Dream Machine, Leonardo AI, Hailuo AI (Minimax), Midjourney, Eleven Labs, Suno AI, KLING AI, Ideogram, and other editing software to create the video’s dark and striking look.

The AI-created concept resonated with fans of the iconic vampire franchise

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

For longtime fans, the imagined film tapped into what had made Twilight a global phenomenon. It hinted at a focus on eternal love, gothic atmosphere, difficult choices, and a universe where danger and devotion were always intertwined. 

The trailer also played on nostalgia as it showcased the return of the original cast while adding new layers to Renesmee’s story.

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

Even with the group’s disclaimer, fans couldn’t help but imagine what a real Twilight 6 might have looked like. The idea of the Volturi returning, Renesmee stepping into her own, and Bella and Edward once again caught in a battle for survival struck a chord with viewers still emotionally tied to the saga’s legacy.

“I know this is a concept trailer and not real, but man, it would be awesome if they did make another movie, split it into two of them, but it will never happen, even though I think it would be freaking amazing,” one commenter wrote.

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

“Knowing this isn’t real is the biggest let down… whoever made this wash your neck and wait for me!!” joked another Twilight fan.

“Lol please stop with these AI fanmade trailers breaking my heart lol,” another Twilight fan stated.

Twilight fans may be in for a treat from the franchise’s author, but they would have to wait a while

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

According to E! Online, the author of the Twilight franchise, Stephanie Meyer, recently shared that she actually has some more ideas about the world she created.

Two decades after she published the first book of the series, Meyer told Good Morning America that she has some outlines for some stories within the world of Twilight.

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Image credits: Trailer Collection

“I have other stories outlined that I don’t know if we’ll ever get to,” she said, adding that “I’ll have somebody disseminate (my outlines) after my death, if I never get around to it.”

Meyer also stated that while Twilight fans may have to wait some time for any follow-up stories, she is confident in the love story behind Bella and Edward.

“For me, Bella and Edward are frozen where Breaking Dawn ended,” Meyer stated. “For me, the stories go on.”

She also pondered why the Twilight saga became such a huge hit. “I was able to capture just a little bit of what it feels like to fall in love,” she said. “It’s love that is, on its surface, kind of doomed. And that’s always exciting.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on the fan-made Twilight 6 AI trailer on social media

Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;
Twilight 6 Fan-Made Trailer Goes Viral, And Fans Say It&#8217;s &#8216;Breaking Their Hearts&#8217;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things We Learned from The Psych 2 Trailer on Peacock
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2020
Video Explains Why It’s So Hard to Fall Asleep
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2018
Why Prince Backed Out of a Cameo on The Simpsons
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2021
Duck Dynasty
Duck Dynasty Season 8 Episode 2 Review: “Induckpendence Day”
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2015
Mad Men: “To Have and To Hold”: An Expert’s To-Do List
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2013
Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2: A Pentacle of Love Triangles
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.