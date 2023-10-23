Ultimate Guide to Stream The Tourist

In 2010, Academy Award-winning German and Austrian film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck brought to our screens the romantic thriller film, The Tourist. The movie is a remake of the 2005 French thriller Anthony Zimmer. The Tourist featured well-known actors such as Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany, and Timothy Dalton. However, Depp and Jolie had the lead roles in the movie. During the movie’s production, there were a number of changes to the cast. Initially, Tom Cruise was announced to play Frank Tupelo, but Sam Worthington replaced Tom Cruise. However, Johnny Depp then replaced Worthington, when he withdrew from the film over creative differences. Charlize Theron was also initially meant to play the female lead before Angelina Jolie. The movie also changed directors, initially, Swedish director Lasse Hallström was set to direct the movie but he left, allegedly over scheduling conflicts.
The plot of the movie follows the life of an American tourist who when visiting Italy to mend a broken heart finds his life in danger when he meets Elise Clifton-Ward who chooses him as a decoy, making him believe that he is her lover who is wanted by police. Not only will they need to evade the police, but also the mobster whose money her lover, Alexander Pearce stole. Following the release of the movie a debate arose over the question as to whether it was a comedy or a drama. Henckel von Donnersmarck repeatedly stated it was neither genre, calling it “a travel romance with thriller elements,” but that if he had to choose between the two, he would choose comedy.
Where To Stream The Tourist
The Tourist is available on multiple streaming platforms all over the world. However, thanks to geo-restrictions some platforms do not operate in certain regions. It’s also important to note that every platform comes with its own benefits and conditions. While some might offer viewers the chance to watch the movie in HD or Ultra HD and some might also even offer 4K video quality. The Tourist is available to stream on Netflix but is limited to certain regions. The movie is currently available on Netflix in the following regions, Belgium, France, Pakistan, and India.
In the United Kingdom, The Tourist is accessible for streaming on ITVX, STUDIOCANAL PRESENTS Apple TV Channel, and Studiocanal Presents Amazon Channel. In the United Kingdom, the movie is also available to rent on Rakuten TV. Sadly for US Netflix subscribers the movie is not available in that region. However, for viewers who wish to purchase or rent the movie in the region, it is available on Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and DIRECTV online. Another benefit for viewers who want to rent the movie on Apple TV, Vudu, and Amazon Video is that it is available in 4K video quality on each platform.
The Film Had Mixed Reviews
Following the movie’s release it received mixed reviews from fans as well as critics. The movie received some backlash for Florian Henckel’s failure to identify the movie with a particular genre. The movie seemed to be a romantic comedy crossed with a crime thriller. At the 68th Golden Globe Awards the movie was mocked when it was nominated in the comedy category because the film was originally submitted by the studio as a drama. The movie also went through a number of directorial and cast swaps which doesn’t look good for any movie. The Tourist did poorly on review-aggregation platforms. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an average rating of 4.4/10. On Metacritic, the film has an average score of 37 out of 100.
The late American film critic and film historian Roger Ebert gave the film 2 out of 4 stars, stating that “There’s a way to make a movie like The Tourist, but Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck doesn’t find that way”. Despite the backlash, the film was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, Best Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in Musical or Comedy category, and Best Actress in the Musical or Comedy category. The movie also did well at the box office grossing over $250 million worldwide against a $100 million budget.
Films Like The Tourist
For viewers who enjoyed The Tourist, there are a number of movies with plots, storylines, and casts that are similar to that of the movie. One of those movies is Salt. Fans of Angelina Jolie would enjoy Salt, a 2010 action thriller film that follows the tales of Evelyn Salt whom Jolie plays. In the movie, Salt is accused of being a Russian sleeper agent and goes on the run to try to clear her name.
Similar to The Tourist, Salt also had some changes during its production. The movie was originally written with a male protagonist and Tom Cruise was initially secured as the lead with Cruise playing Edwin A. Salt. However, the script was rewritten by Brian Helgeland with Jolie as the lead. Other movies similar to The Tourist include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Italian Job, and Wanted.