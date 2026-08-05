It’s Not Just Harry: The Surprising Tension Between King Charles and Prince William

King Charles’ fallout with Prince Harry has dominated royal coverage for years, but fresh claims suggest another family fracture may be unfolding behind palace walls.
Despite once appearing to share a close bond, the monarch and Prince William are reportedly facing growing tension, with critics claiming the latter’s unwillingness to see other perspectives has contributed to the divide.
“The problem with William is that he thinks he knows best,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers said.
The revelation emerged as Prince Harry’s return to the UK with his family for the first time in four years placed the royal family’s personal dynamics under renewed scrutiny.
Prince William was warned that differences with King Charles could impact his path to the throne in the long run
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Page Six spoke with royal commentator Vickers and royal writer Robert Jobson on July 23 to examine the relationship between the current and future monarch.
While Vickers claimed that William’s reluctance to consider other viewpoints is at the heart of the reported tension between father and son, Jobson urged William to “rise above it all” for the sake of his eventual reign.
He stressed that maintaining a strong relationship with his father will be crucial before the prince takes the throne, as “there’s a lot of decisions that Charles will make that will affect William.”
The report sparked mixed reactions among royal watchers, with some questioning whether William’s disposition makes him fit for the role, while others defended him.
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“By all accounts, William has a furious temper. All he ever seems to do is alienate. Not suitable to be a king,” one wrote.
Another pushed back, saying, “By no accounts does Prince William have a ferocious temper. He has a very well-established moral compass and a steel-rod backbone. He will be very good for the monarchy.”
Vickers appeared to agree with the latter view, suggesting that William’s headstrong personality could ultimately become one of his greatest strengths as a ruler.
“We should give him a chance. He might make a super king,” he said.
The alleged rift between King Charles and Prince William came to light as Prince Harry returned to the UK
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House on July 10.
This came after the Sussexes were last in the UK in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
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Harry has long maintained that he did not feel it was safe to bring Meghan and their children to the UK after losing their state-funded security in 2020, when they stepped back from their royal roles and relocated to California.
Their latest visit came after King Charles allotted them security and accommodation at a royal lodge, though the security did not extend to public appearances.
No pictures were released from the Sussex family’s visit to the UK, except for one showing them at the late Princess Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, which Markle shared on Instagram on July 23.
Prince William has ruled out reconciliation with Prince Harry, a stance that has left King Charles upset
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While King Charles’ meeting with Prince Harry and his family has been interpreted as a sign that he may be willing to move past the fallout from Harry’s explosive media interviews, Prince William, according to Closer Online, is not prepared to do the same.
The situation has left the king “angry,” according to an insider.
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The source further claimed that William believes Harry will take advantage of him if he allows him to get closer.
This reportedly led Charles to make a harsh personal assessment of his eldest son.
“Charles takes huge offense to William telling people that he’s going to get taken advantage of. That’s incredibly insulting because it implies that he cannot see when he’s being played for a fool,” the insider explained.
The king views this as “absolutely ridiculous.”
The unresolved tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly left Kate Middleton worried
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“It’s tearing Kate apart to see William so upset and angry all the time,” a Closer Online source said on July 20.
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“She’s tried everything – she’s listened, she’s sympathized, she’s encouraged him to talk it through, but nothing seems to work. She’s at the point where she doesn’t know what else she can do, so she’s resorting to a bit of tough love,” the insider added.
“She’s ordered him to snap out of it.”
The Princess of Wales wants her husband to focus on the things they should be grateful for rather than harboring bitterness, especially as she recognizes the rift is leaving him in “a lot of pain too.”
“Let it go. Think of mummy. Be a Big Brother. Turn the cheek,” a netizen advised Prince William
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