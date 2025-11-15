People Are Sharing The Craziest And Most Confusing “Rich Kid” Encounters They’ve Had (30 Stories)

Many people assume that money is like a magical bandaid: slap it on a problem to make it magically disappear (though that just temporarily hides the core issues without solving them). It would be absolutely ridiculous to believe that “all rich people are Evil™,” but it would also be unfair to ignore that some kids growing up in rich families can end up entitled. Or at least not aware of the true value of money. How unaware? Well, you’re about to find out, dear Pandas. We’ve collected some of the “craziest” rich kid stories from people who replied to a thread started up by Martinkarolev on r/AskReddit.
As you scroll down, upvote the stories that grabbed your attention the most. And be sure to drop us a line with your own stories about rich kids in the comment section. Let’s just hope that the rich kid syndrome isn’t infectious. Cuz we’re about to dive right into it and, you’re about to learn, there are actual real-life problems with acting like this. It isn’t something to just laugh at.
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about what rich parents can do to help their kids stay grounded and how they can teach them the value of money, so we reached out to entrepreneur Steve Wolf, the author of ‘The Rich Kid Syndrome: A Guide To Helping Teens To Recover From A Life Of Entitlement And Addiction.’ In an interview via email, Wolf explained that just because a kid comes from a well-to-do family doesn’t automatically mean that they’re going to engage in risky or toxic behavior. “However, the rich kids that do engage in risky or toxic behavior typically face lesser consequences as a result of their socioeconomic status or their family’s place in the community.” Read on for the rest of Wolf’s in-depth insights.
#1
A long time ago I was dating a rich girl, not insane rich, but rich enough. Well, I’m from Norway and we have a recycling system for plastic bottles (you get like 10 cents per bottle). Her family had a literal mountain of empty bottles and crates in their warehouse (they had a warehouse). I asked her dad “umm, whaddya gonna do with these?” for which he replied something like “oh, those are from our employees staff parties from a couple years back, I just haven’t had the time to get rid of them”. Logically I told him that I’d recycle them for a percentage. He said “keep it all, guy”. So I did, I had to do multiple trips to several different stores, but it ended up being like $1300 bucks, which was insane money for me at the time. I bought a guitar for the money.
Image source: DarkPasta, U.S. Forest Service
#2
I am the “rich kid”.
Had the ephiphany of how good I had it after I went to college.
I literally didn’t even know my family was rich. Like I knew we had money but I didn’t see what everyone else saw. We lived in a 7,400 square foot house while the rest of my friends had 2-3,000 square foot homes. I didn’t see the difference. I just thought “They have a house, and I have a house. Seems fair”. I got a brand new Audi on my 17th birthday and the rest of my friends drove pontiacs and toyotas. I thought “They have a car, and I have a car”. It just literally never clicked in my head. So I guess my rich kid syndrome is jaded ignorance.
How misguided I was.
Image source: czarcasticjew, Expect Best
#3
My personal favorite was in college – kid down the hall from me bought a brand new Fender Stratocaster and played with it for a day and got bored and sold it to me case and all for $20. I still have it and play it fifteen years later. It’s a great guitar.
Image source: maklershed, Mitch
#4
My ex wife used to drive a 1998 Honda Accord. She treated it badly and so one day I got into it to drive somewhere and I noticed that it was falling apart.
I had two options; junkyard or sell it, and so I put it on Craigslist for $250. I thought it could go to a low income family that had someone with some know how who could semi restore it, but when I meet the buyer he was not who I expected. He pulled up in a brand new Escalade and told me that he that his son was spoiled. His son had crashed a BMW, Mercedes, and an Audi and so he was done buying him nice cars. Turns out, this guy purchased my car as a way of torturing his son.
Image source: Andykbrown, InSapphoWeTrust
#5
Worked with this kid who was a good kid, but completely disconnected from financial reality for most people. He’d just moved out west from another state and was trying to get on like a “normal” adult.
He went to buy a new car and was shocked that they couldn’t just bill his dad for it, since they didn’t know him.
He ordered a bottle of wine at a restaurant and the sommelier said “certainly, sir.” Then the sommelier whispered “just for your knowledge, sir, the bottle is $700.”
He looked straight at him and asked “is that a lot?”
Image source: gaqua , cottonbro
#6
I dated this girl, and she loved KFC. She ended up getting her dad to buy the franchise off the one across the road, and relocate it to the same side of the road as her apartment was on so she didn’t have to cross the road…
Image source: howifarmwood, bob walker
#7
A girl in my school was “surprised” by her parents in the school’s parking lot with a new BMW. A freaking BMW. Everyone who is out is basically watching this go down and she starts crying. At first we are all thinking its because she’s so happy but then she runs back into the school. Apparently they were supposed to show up earlier (I’m assuming when there would be more students to witness the surprise).
I felt bad for the Dad because he looked totally embarrassed and sad about it. You know in his head he’s like, “I created this monster”.
Image source: PazzaCiccio, Simon_sees
#8
Ex-girlfriend’s friend said to me, “Can you believe there are people who have never been on a private jet??”
“Uhh, yeah, I’m one of them…”
Image source: SpiritualAmbassador, Asad Photo Maldives
#9
I used to work for a restaurant that celebrated free pancake day. On free pancake day I had a most interesting encounter. This college kid comes in and takes an entire 4 person table all to himself. Sets up a Mac book brings out a Mac air puts on headphones connected to his iPhone. He wont take off his headphones to order and wont look at me. Just wants the free pancakes and water. He stays for over two hours during our busiest day. Finally we are getting ready to end the event and are collecting donations for the local children’s hospital. I stop by his table and let him know. He puts up one finger and makes a big show of shutting is laptop. Pausing his music and finally takes his headphones off. Turns to me and says “I don’t think people should get free stuff.” Then setups everything back up and makes this shoe gesture at me.
I thank god every day I don’t wake up being that a-hole.
Image source: JJengland, Eduardo Dutra
#10
I was that poor kid who ended up getting a scholarship to a ridiculous private school.
The one thing that stood out massively for me was probably how much people cared about what everyone else parents did. Like your parents achievements counted for yourself.
“My daddy just brought a new plane” (Yes a literal statement)
“So what does your dad do?”
When I replied “F*** all” they laughed and thought I was being cool about it.
Image source: Shelldonix, Lau Svensson
#11
Moved states in the summer before high school started and the family was basically living out of suitcases for two months as we were transitioning, finding a house, scheduling movers, etc. The second week of freshman year I walk into a class and sit down.
“Eww!”
I look up at a girl across the table. She looks disgusted.
“What?”
She points at my shirt and I immediately look for spilled something.
“Didn’t you wear that last week?!”
Confused, “Yeah, it’s my shirt…”
“I never wear the same thing twice.”
Turns out, she wasn’t the only one at that school like that, but they were the minority by far.
Image source: Galgareth, Sixyfifty
#12
A Saudi guy in the UK got in a crash, with light damage to one side of brand new Mercedes. He called for one of his assistants to come get him, even though the car was fully driveable. My friend rolled up on call with his tow truck and asked the guy where he wanted the MErc towed. The guy gave him the keys and said “Keep it; I don’t want it.’
Image source: Aiku, crash71100
#13
This one is kinda mild I guess, but goes to show how clueless wealthy kids can be, completely unaware of the disparity between them and average income people.
Anyways he picked me up in a new $85,000 sportscar one day. The newest Corvette special edition model fresh off the line. I said wow dude your car is incredible. He said he wished everyone knew he had to work a full month with his Grandfather and earned it himself.
Image source: weighter, crash71100
#14
a kid from my school was driving drunk and killed his two passengers. he got no jail time, no probation. his parents bought him out of it and he was still able to have his license. he was 14.
Image source: 18_bee, JESHOOTS
#15
Humble rich kid, I was a club at my college town and my roommates new friend who drove a raptor was at the bar. I started shooting stuff and we were getting along so I offered to buy a Y-Bomb (Vodka-RedBull Shot).
Being as wealthy as he is he said “you don’t have to do that man save your money. Round will be on me.”
I explained to him it didn’t bother I was having a good time and insisted I buy the shot.
Immediately after that, he pulls out a black Amex and purchases the nicest VIP booth in the club around 3k. Then ask what drink packages they have and ask if he could buy 2 bottles on top of Max package. Looks at me and goes “tit for tat”.
Safe to say I don’t recall much after that.
Image source: charliebear_904, Isabella Mendes
#16
I was in a theology class where we were talking about compromises.
teacher: What are some compromises your parents have made?
very rich girl: My mom wanted to go to Hawaii and my dad wanted to go to Mexico so we went to the Bahamas instead.
Image source: PracticalSpinach, Cristofer Jeschke
#17
One of my friends had a roommate his freshman year of college who, their first night in their apartment, was in the kitchen and said something to the effect of “so, how exactly do you make a sandwich?” He was a decent person, but he’d had a nanny and maids who did every little thing for him in the house, so pretty much had to start from scratch learning how to do basic household tasks.
Image source: anonymous, cottonbro
#18
Gf family is wealthy, she’s working her way to it. But, she was waiting to get a chance for a promotion and the words “I cannot believe anyone would make somebody work for almost a year to get a promotion” came out of her mouth. And I laughed.
Image source: steve-the-sloth
#19
There was this rich kid in our class who was literally disgusted by us- buying used stuff (like computer parts) on ebay. Once during conversation i said i bought on ebay memory module for my pc and said to me that i should have a little dignity, and if i buy used stuff i should keep it to myself.
Image source: Nathaniel66, Polina Tankilevitch
#20
I went to a private school with a gigantic discount because my father has taught there for nearly 20 years at this point. Oh the stories I could tell. One kid flew to Florida for a dentist appointment. One kid bought a jeep with a credit card. At one point we had an ATM on campus for some reason. Someone found a receipt for a withdrawal from a checking account which still had $900,000 in it. I went on a field trip where we stayed in a hotel for a few nights and my roommate couldn’t understand why I didn’t want to go to a different hotel where we would both pay $100 per night when I only had $100 to last the entire week. I could go on.
Image source: alistofthingsIhate, Ono Kosuki
#21
a friend of mine is paying her abusive, cheating, heinous boyfriends school fees from her parents bank account, she claims they do not notice.
it costs £40,000 per year.
Image source: nickoukguy, Karolina Grabowska
#22
Dad bought his college aged daughter a house in a VERY nice neighborhood so that she and her friends could live rent free while they attended university. He remodeled the entire house. In all he probably spent close to $2 million. Two weeks after moving in, they left a candle burning while they went to the store to get snacks for a football game. Came home and the house was on fire. A month later, it was good a new for them to move back in.
Image source: party_atthemoontower
#23
Not exactly “rich kid syndrome,” but there was this family that had two children who attended the elementary school that was connected to my middle school. Every day the two parents would leave the house and drive separately to pick up their two kids before returning home.
I should mention at this point that they each drove a Lamborghini, one black and one orange, back-to-back in the pick up line to get their kids from elementary school.
At first I thought they were just being showy, but then I realized that they were two seaters, so this was really the only way to do it.
Image source: RhapsodicRaven, João Paulo
#24
When I was at summer camp one year we were waking up one morning and rich kid goes “man these mattresses suck, I’m gunna have to call my chiropractor when I get home.” The looks he got made him realize that most 12 year olds don’t have a chiropractor on call.
Image source: thtsndygyfrmspdrmn2, Lukas
#25
In college there was this girl sort of in our friend group that came from a wealthy family. When discussing plans for the summer there were some people planning a trip together and she overheard someone say they wish they could go, but they couldn’t afford it. Her response was, “I don’t understand, why don’t you just have your parents pay for it?” She had always had her parents pay for everything and she genuinely thought it was the same for everyone.
Image source: -eDgAR-, Karolina Grabowska
#26
Met this guy off of tinder hooked up a couple times and while hanging out one day it came out that he was rich. But not just normal rich, rich to the extent that his family had staff who’s only job it was to polish the silverware.
While I was reeling from that news he proceeded to preach to me that he knew that those staff members had such wonderful fulfilling lives, because they were helping to keep ‘the house’ afloat and running smoothly.
Did not see him again after that.
Image source: Gergyolas
#27
Girl I went to high school with got a Mercedes for her 16th birthday. Complained and moaned about the fact that she didn’t get a Lexus, because her name was Lexi and she thought it would be “sooooo cool!” for Lexi to drive a Lexus with a custom license plate saying “Lexi”.
Her parents did cave and buy her a Lexus for her 17th birthday.
Image source: anonymous
#28
Had a kid that lived across the hall from me my freshman year of college from Honduras. During one of the ice breakers after freshman move in he leaned to me to ask if I knew when the maids came to make his bed/clean. I guess his family was very well off in his home country and the entire semester was an eye opener for him in actually taking care of himself.
Image source: ACrossEyedSnipr, Anne-Lise Heinrichs
#29
Girl in college kept putting her clothes on the floor and then would knock on the RAs door and tell her the clothes were piling up. Our RA was a foreign exchange student but such a sweetheart and she was actually washing the clothes to be nice for like 2 months.
The floor told the RA to stop and scolded the girl to do her own laundry. She was absolutely insulted that she had to do laundry to the point where she ended up re-wearing clothes or throwing them out and just buying new ones
Image source: clem82, barnimages
#30
My friends mom owns a very big oil company and they make close to 3 mil a year and he says he’s middle class
Image source: anonymous, Karolina Grabowska
Follow Us